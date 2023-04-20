Verallia : Présentation des résultats du premier trimestre 2023
04/20/2023 | 02:44am EDT
Q1 2023 results
20 April 2023
Summary
01
02
03
04
Introduction
Key
Q1 2023
Guidance
highlights
financial results
Q1 2023 RESULTS
20.04.23
2
INTRODUCTION
Patrice LUCAS
CEO
Q1 2023 RESULTS
20.04.23
3
A global leader in glass packaging
DIVERSIFIED AND BALANCED END-MARKETS
2022 Glass packaging(1) sales split by end-market
Food
16%
countries 12
10,000 employees
Soft drinks 11%
35% Still wine
decoration
5
17
bottles/jars
plants
billion
p.a.
Beer 13%
13% 12%
Spirits
Sparkling wine
N°1
N°2
N°3
in Europe(2)
in Latin America(3)
Globally
87% of 2022 sales
13% of 2022 sales
glass
34
12
cullet
recycling
plants
centers
63
furnaces
Sources: Companies public information, management estimates and Advancy (IPO related study).
Notes: (1) For bottles and jars only (97% of total Verallia sales). (2) Based on 2021 sales; "Europe" using each company's definition/management estimates. (3) Based on 2022 volumes in Argentina, Brazil and Chile.