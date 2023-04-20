Advanced search
    VRLA   FR0013447729

VERALLIA

(VRLA)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:13:03 2023-04-20 am EDT
37.94 EUR   +0.05%
Verallia : Présentation des résultats du premier trimestre 2023

04/20/2023 | 02:44am EDT
Q1 2023 results

20 April 2023

Summary

01

02

03

04

Introduction

Key

Q1 2023

Guidance

highlights

financial results

Q1 2023 RESULTS

20.04.23

2

INTRODUCTION

Patrice LUCAS

CEO

Q1 2023 RESULTS

20.04.23

3

A global leader in glass packaging

DIVERSIFIED AND BALANCED END-MARKETS

2022 Glass packaging(1) sales split by end-market

Food

16%

countries 12

10,000 employees

Soft drinks 11%

35% Still wine

decoration

5

17

bottles/jars

plants

billion

p.a.

Beer 13%

13% 12%

Spirits

Sparkling wine

N°1

N°2

N°3

in Europe(2)

in Latin America(3)

Globally

87% of 2022 sales

13% of 2022 sales

glass

34

12

cullet

recycling

plants

centers

63

furnaces

Sources: Companies public information, management estimates and Advancy (IPO related study).

Notes: (1) For bottles and jars only (97% of total Verallia sales). (2) Based on 2021 sales; "Europe" using each company's definition/management estimates. (3) Based on 2022 volumes in Argentina, Brazil and Chile.

Q1 2023 RESULTS

20.04.23

4

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Patrice LUCAS

CEO

Q1 2023 RESULTS

20.04.23

5

Disclaimer

Verallia SA published this content on 20 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 4 096 M 4 490 M 4 490 M
Net income 2023 430 M 471 M 471 M
Net Debt 2023 1 313 M 1 439 M 1 439 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 4,44%
Capitalization 4 446 M 4 874 M 4 874 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
EV / Sales 2024 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 10 324
Free-Float 91,9%
Technical analysis trends VERALLIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 37,92 €
Average target price 47,95 €
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Managers and Directors
Patrice Lucas Chief Executive Officer
Nathalie Delbreuve Chief Financial Officer
Michel Giannuzi Chairman
Romain Barral Group Director-Operations
Pierre Vareille Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERALLIA19.70%4 874
O-I GLASS, INC.34.70%3 421
VIDRALA, S.A.20.15%3 295
ZIGNAGO VETRO S.P.A.28.23%1 759
VETROPACK HOLDING AG29.36%1 032
BG CONTAINER GLASS-1.00%201
