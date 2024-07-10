VERALLIA : Stifel remains Buy after warning

July 10, 2024 at 04:46 am EDT Share

Stifel reiterates its 'buy' recommendation on Verallia, while reducing its target price from 51.97 to 45 euros, to reflect a reduction in its estimates and the lower peer multiples used in its valuation of the group.



Pointing out that the stock has fallen by almost 25% over the past month, largely following the earnings warning, the broker considers this selling wave 'exaggerated' and sees it as 'an opportunity to invest in a first-class glass packaging manufacturer'.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.