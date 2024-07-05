Verallia: acquisition finalized in Italy

Having satisfied regulatory obligations and other conditions precedent, Verallia confirms the acquisition of Vidrala's glass activities in Italy, for an enterprise value of 230 million euros.



Equipped with two recently renovated furnaces, the plant, based in Corsico, benefits from a modern production tool with a capacity of 225Kt/year and enjoys a strong positioning notably in the beer, food and spirits markets', it states.



The transaction is financed by a three-year term loan arranged with a pool of international banks. Following this acquisition, the glass packaging manufacturer now operates seven production sites in Italy.



