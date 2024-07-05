Verallia: acquisition finalized in Italy
Equipped with two recently renovated furnaces, the plant, based in Corsico, benefits from a modern production tool with a capacity of 225Kt/year and enjoys a strong positioning notably in the beer, food and spirits markets', it states.
The transaction is financed by a three-year term loan arranged with a pool of international banks. Following this acquisition, the glass packaging manufacturer now operates seven production sites in Italy.
