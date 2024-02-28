Verallia: acquisition of Vidrala's activities in Italy

Verallia announces that it has reached an agreement to acquire Vidrala's glass activities in Italy, a transaction worth 230 million euros in enterprise value, to be financed through external debt.



Vidrala's Italian subsidiary operates from a two-furnace production site in Corsico, near Milan. In 2023, the company generated sales of 131 million euros and EBITDA of 33 million.



With this acquisition, Verallia would operate seven production sites in Italy. The transaction, which is subject to approval by the Italian authorities, is expected to be finalized between the second and third quarters of 2024.



