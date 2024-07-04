Verallia: purchase of Vidrala's glass activities in Italy

July 04, 2024 at 12:28 pm EDT Share

Verallia announces that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Vidrala's glass activities in Italy for an enterprise value of 230 million euros.



Vidrala's Italian subsidiary operates from a production site in Corsico, near Milan. The two furnaces offer a production capacity of some 225Kt/year. In 2023, the company generated sales of 131 million euros and EBITDA of 33 million euros.



Verallia states that this operation demonstrates its desire to continue investing in a strategic Italian market, while developing its glass packaging offer for beverages and food products for the benefit of all its customers.



The transaction was financed by a 3-year term loan arranged with a pool of international banks.



Following this acquisition, the Verallia Group now operates 7 production sites in Italy.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.