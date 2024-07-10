Verallia: share price ends sharply higher, Stifel remains Buy

Verallia's share price ended up 4.4% after a positive analysis by Stifel.



Stifel reiterated its 'buy' recommendation on Verallia, while reducing its target price from 51.97 to 45 euros, to reflect a reduction in its estimates and the lower peer multiples used in its valuation of the group.



Pointing out that the share price has fallen by nearly 25% over the past month, largely following the earnings warning, the broker considers this selling wave 'exaggerated' and sees it as 'an opportunity to invest in a first-class glass packaging manufacturer'.



