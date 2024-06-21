Verallia: successful employee shareholding offer

Verallia reports that over 3,800 employees, including 73% of its French workforce, have joined in the company's development and performance by subscribing to its ninth employee shareholding offer.



Open from May 2 to 17 in nine countries, this program enabled them to take advantage of exclusive conditions for acquiring a stake in the glass packaging group - namely, a 15% discount on the share price and a favorable matching contribution plan.



By the close of business on June 20, 41% of eligible employees had invested in the Group, for a total investment of over €18.1 million. The 611,445 newly issued shares were offset by the cancellation of treasury shares.



