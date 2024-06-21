Verallia: successful employee shareholding offer
Open from May 2 to 17 in nine countries, this program enabled them to take advantage of exclusive conditions for acquiring a stake in the glass packaging group - namely, a 15% discount on the share price and a favorable matching contribution plan.
By the close of business on June 20, 41% of eligible employees had invested in the Group, for a total investment of over €18.1 million. The 611,445 newly issued shares were offset by the cancellation of treasury shares.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction