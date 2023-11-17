Verallia: syngas production plant project

Verallia, through its French subsidiary, has announced the signature of a memorandum of understanding with Charwood Energy concerning a project to develop a plant for the production of syngas, a renewable gas generated by the pyrogasification of biomass.



At its Cognac site, the glass packaging manufacturer wishes to substitute syngas for some of the fossil fuel energy it uses in its production, and to enrich it in order to adapt it to the technical specificities of its manufacturing process.



To achieve this, Verallia and Charwood Energy plan to build a power plant with a capacity of over 3MWth at the site. If the development is successful, construction is scheduled to start in April 2024, with commissioning in summer 2025.



