WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veralto (NYSE: VLTO), a global leader in essential water and product quality solutions dedicated to Safeguarding the World's Most Vital Resources™, announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of its common stock, payable on January 31, 2024 to holders of record as of the close of business on December 29, 2023.

Veralto Logo (PRNewsfoto/Veralto)

About Veralto

With annual sales of nearly $5 billion, Veralto is a global leader in essential technology solutions with a proven track record of solving some of the most complex challenges we face as a society. Our industry-leading companies with globally recognized brands are building on a long-established legacy of innovation and customer trust to create a safer, cleaner, more vibrant future. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, our global team of 16,000 associates is committed to making an enduring positive impact on our world and united by a powerful purpose: Safeguarding the World's Most Vital Resources.

