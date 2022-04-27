Log in
    VRNO   CA92338D1015

VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

(VRNO)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04/26 03:59:53 pm EDT
10.18 CAD   -0.20%
08:30aTRANSCRIPT : Verano Holdings Corp., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
07:01aVerano Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year U.S. GAAP Financial Results
AQ
04/26Verano Announces Restatement of First, Second and Third Quarter IFRS 2021 Unaudited Interim Financial Statements, Including Favorable Shareholders Equity Impact of $706,322
AQ
Transcript : Verano Holdings Corp., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022

04/27/2022 | 08:30am EDT
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome. I will now turn it over to Aaron Miles, Chief Investment Officer.Presenter SpeechAaron Miles Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm joined today by...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 748 M - -
Net income 2021 247 M - -
Net Debt 2021 195 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 609 M 2 609 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,75x
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Verano Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 7,95 $
Average target price 26,41 $
Spread / Average Target 232%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Archos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Tipton President
Brett Summerer Chief Financial Officer
Darren H. Weiss Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel
Cristina Nuñez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.-36.34%2 609
GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.-28.37%3 732
TERRASCEND CORP.-12.48%1 339
MARIMED INC.-22.25%226
HIGH TIDE INC.-14.71%219
FIRE & FLOWER HOLDINGS CORP.-27.86%104