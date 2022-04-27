Log in
Equities
Canada
CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
Verano Holdings Corp.
News
Summary
VRNO
CA92338D1015
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.
(VRNO)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE -
04/26 03:59:53 pm EDT
10.18
CAD
-0.20%
08:30a
TRANSCRIPT
: Verano Holdings Corp., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
07:01a
Verano Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year U.S. GAAP Financial Results
AQ
04/26
Verano Announces Restatement of First, Second and Third Quarter IFRS 2021 Unaudited Interim Financial Statements, Including Favorable Shareholders Equity Impact of $706,322
AQ
Transcript : Verano Holdings Corp., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
04/27/2022 | 08:30am EDT
04/27/2022 | 08:30am EDT
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome. I will now turn it over to Aaron Miles, Chief Investment Officer.

Aaron Miles Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. I'm joined today by...

© S&P Capital IQ 2022
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.
08:30a
TRANSCRIPT
: Verano Holdings Corp., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Apr 27, 2022
CI
07:01a
Verano Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year U.S. GAAP Financial Results
AQ
04/26
Verano Announces Restatement of First, Second and Third Quarter IFRS 2021 Unaudited Int..
AQ
04/26
Verano to Release U.S. GAAP Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Apri..
GL
04/15
Verano's Zen Leaf Elizabeth and Lawrence Dispensaries Ready and Excited to Welcome New ..
AQ
04/11
Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer George Archos and Chief Operating Officer Da..
GL
04/06
VERANO TO HOLD CONFERENCE CALL TO DI
: 00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. CT
AQ
04/04
Verano Holdings Corp. Announces the Reopening of Zen Leaf Canton in Its New Location At..
CI
04/04
Verano Welcomes Ohio Medical Cannabis Patients at Prime New Location for Zen Leaf Canto..
GL
04/04
Verano Announces Ohio Medical Cannabis Patients At Prime New Location for Zen Leaf Cant..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
748 M
-
-
Net income 2021
247 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
195 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
9,82x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
2 609 M
2 609 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
3,75x
EV / Sales 2022
2,51x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
99,6%
Chart VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
7,95 $
Average target price
26,41 $
Spread / Average Target
232%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
George Archos
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Tipton
President
Brett Summerer
Chief Financial Officer
Darren H. Weiss
Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel
Cristina Nuñez
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.
-36.34%
2 609
GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.
-28.37%
3 732
TERRASCEND CORP.
-12.48%
1 339
MARIMED INC.
-22.25%
226
HIGH TIDE INC.
-14.71%
219
FIRE & FLOWER HOLDINGS CORP.
-27.86%
104
