Verano : Form 9

FORM 9 - NOTICE OF ISSUANCE OR PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF

Complete Table 1A - Summary for all purchasers, excluding those identified in Item 8.

For private placements (including debt settlement), complete tables 1A and 1B in Part 1 of this form.

Number of securities to be issued:

"Subordinate Voting Shares") and 188,506.5671 Class B proportionate voting shares in the capital of the Issuer (the "Proportionate Voting Shares").

311,159,749.6938 Class A subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Issuer (the

Issued and Outstanding Securities of Issuer Prior to Issuance:

If yes provide date(s) of prior Notices: November 10, 2021.

Date: June 22, 2022. Is this an updating or amending Notice:X Yes

(or securities convertible or exchangeable into listed securities)

Post the completed Form 9 to the CSE website in accordance with

If shares are being issued in connection with an acquisition (either as consideration or to raise funds for a cash acquisition) please proceed to Part 2 of this form.

1 Unless stated otherwise, exchange rates in this Form 9 are based on the exchange rate posted by the Bank of Canada on December 20, 2021.

Provide the following information in relation to the total consideration for the acquisition (including details of all cash, securities or other consideration) and any required work commitments:

Provide details of the acquisition including the date, parties to and type of agreement (eg: sale, option, license etc.) and relationship to the Issuer. The disclosure should be sufficiently complete to enable a reader to appreciate the significance of the acquisition without reference to any other material:

Provide details of the assets to be acquired by the Issuer (including the location of the assets, if applicable). The disclosure should be sufficiently complete to enable a reader to appreciate the significance of the transaction without reference to any other material:

C$15,530,400.00 (US$12,000,000.00), subject to adjustment, of which (i) US$6,000,000.00 was paid on the Closing Date and (ii) US$6,000,000.00 was paid on January 1, 2022.

Securities (including options, warrants etc.) and dollar value:

C$15,642,000.00 2 (US$12,000,000.00) of Subordinate Voting Shares, of which (i) C$7,821,000.00 (US$6,000,000.00) of Subordinate Voting Shares will be issued as of the date hereof, (ii) C$3,910,500.00 (US$3,000,000.00) of Subordinate Voting Shares will be issued as of the 9-month anniversary of the Closing Date, and C$3,910,500.00 (US$3,000,000.00) of Subordinate Voting Shares will be issued on the 1-year anniversary of the Closing Date.

C$2,607,000.00 (US$2,000,000.00) of Subordinate Voting Shares upon the first sale of adult-use recreational cannabis by Caring Nature in the State of Connecticut.

Other: N/A. Expiry date of options, warrants, etc. if any: N/A. Exercise price of options, warrants, etc. if any: N/A. Work commitments: N/A. State how the purchase or sale price was determined (e.g. arm's-length negotiation, independent committee of the Board, third party valuation etc).

The purchase price was determined by arm's length negotiation among the parties to the Agreement. The terms of the Transaction were negotiated by management and advisors under the guidance of, and recommended for approval by, the Company's board of directors. Provide details of any appraisal or valuation of the subject of the acquisition known to management of the Issuer: N/A. The names of parties receiving securities of the Issuer pursuant to the acquisition and the number of securities to be issued are described as follows:

2 For purposes of this response, exchange rates in this Form 9 are based on the exchange rate posted by the Bank of Canada on June 17, 2022.

LISTED SECURITIES

