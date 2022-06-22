Verano : Form 9

(or securities convertible or exchangeable into listed securities)
Name of Listed Issuer:
Symbol(s):
Verano Holdings Corp. (the "Issuer").
VRNO
Date: June 22, 2022. Is this an updating or amending Notice:X Yes
No
If yes provide date(s) of prior Notices: November 10, 2021.
Issued and Outstanding Securities of Issuer Prior to Issuance:
311,159,749.6938 Class A subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Issuer (the
"Subordinate Voting Shares") and 188,506.5671 Class B proportionate voting shares in the capital of the Issuer (the "Proportionate Voting Shares").
Pricing
Date of news release announcing proposed issuance: N/A.
Date of confidential request for price protection: N/A.
Closing Market Price on Day Preceding the news release: N/A.
Day preceding request for price protection: N/A.
Closing
Number of securities to be issued:
808,258.00 Subordinate Voting Shares.
Issued and outstanding securities following issuance:
311,968,007.6938 Subordinate Voting Shares and 188,506.5671 Proportionate Voting
Shares.
Part 2. Acquisition
Provide details of the assets to be acquired by the Issuer (including the location of the assets, if applicable). The disclosure should be sufficiently complete to enable a reader to appreciate the significance of the transaction without reference to any other material:
Issuer's wholly-owned subsidiary, Verano Connecticut, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company ("Buyer") acquired all of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Caring Nature LLC, a Connecticut limited liability company ("Caring Nature" and, such acquisition, the "Transaction"), pursuant to an Equity Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated November 10, 2021, by and among the Issuer, Buyer, Caring Nature and David Sullivan (the "Member"). Caring Nature is the holder of a medical marijuana dispensary license, issued by the State of Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. In connection with such license, Caring Nature operates a marijuana dispensary in the State of Connecticut.
Provide details of the acquisition including the date, parties to and type of agreement (eg: sale, option, license etc.) and relationship to the Issuer. The disclosure should be sufficiently complete to enable a reader to appreciate the significance of the acquisition without reference to any other material:
The Transaction was consummated pursuant to the Agreement on December 20, 2021 (the "Closing Date"), pursuant to which Buyer acquired all of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Caring Nature from the Member. The parties to the Agreement (other than Buyer) were all arm's length to the Issuer. As of the date hereof, Caring Nature is wholly owned by the Issuer.
Provide the following information in relation to the total consideration for the acquisition (including details of all cash, securities or other consideration) and any required work commitments:
Total aggregate consideration in Canadian dollars:
C$31,060,800.001 (US$24,000,000.00), subject to adjustment; and
C$2,588,400.00 (US$2,000,000.00) upon the first sale of adult-use recreational cannabis by Caring Nature in the State of Connecticut.
Cash:
1 Unless stated otherwise, exchange rates in this Form 9 are based on the exchange rate posted by the Bank of Canada on December 20, 2021.
C$15,530,400.00 (US$12,000,000.00), subject to adjustment, of which (i) US$6,000,000.00 was paid on the Closing Date and (ii) US$6,000,000.00 was paid on January 1, 2022.
Securities (including options, warrants etc.) and dollar value:
C$15,642,000.002 (US$12,000,000.00) of Subordinate Voting Shares, of which (i) C$7,821,000.00 (US$6,000,000.00) of Subordinate Voting Shares will be issued as of the date hereof, (ii) C$3,910,500.00 (US$3,000,000.00) of Subordinate Voting Shares will be issued as of the 9-month anniversary of the Closing Date, and
C$3,910,500.00 (US$3,000,000.00) of Subordinate Voting Shares will be issued on the 1-year anniversary of the Closing Date.
C$2,607,000.00 (US$2,000,000.00) of Subordinate Voting Shares upon the first sale of adult-use recreational cannabis by Caring Nature in the State of Connecticut.
Other: N/A.
Expiry date of options, warrants, etc. if any:N/A.
Exercise price of options, warrants, etc. if any:N/A.
Work commitments:N/A.
State how the purchase or sale price was determined (e.g. arm's-length negotiation, independent committee of the Board, third party valuation etc).
The purchase price was determined by arm's length negotiation among the parties to the Agreement. The terms of the Transaction were negotiated by management and advisors under the guidance of, and recommended for approval by, the Company's board of directors.
Provide details of any appraisal or valuation of the subject of the acquisition known to management of the Issuer:N/A.
The names of parties receiving securities of the Issuer pursuant to the acquisition and the number of securities to be issued are described as follows:
2 For purposes of this response, exchange rates in this Form 9 are based on the exchange rate posted by the Bank of Canada on June 17, 2022.
Name of
Number and
Dollar
Conver
Prospectus
Total
Describe
Party (If not
Type of
value per
sion
Exemption
Securities,
relationship
an
Securities to
Security
price (if
Previously
to Issuer(1)
individual,
be Issued
(CDN$)
applica
Owned,
name all
ble)
Controlled or
insiders of
Directed by
the Party)
Party
The Member
808,258.00
$9.68
N/A
ASC Rule 72-
0
Not a related
Subordinate
501
person.
Voting Shares
Indicate if Related Person
Details of the steps taken by the Issuer to ensure that the vendor has good title to the assets being acquired:
Issuer performed customary legal due diligence in the course of negotiating the Agreement and the terms of the Transaction. Additionally, the Member provided representations and warranties in the Agreement regarding the Member's title to the respective equity interests in Caring Nature. Additionally, the Member provided representations and warranties in the Agreement that Caring Nature held legal and beneficial right, title and interest in and to all of its assets, free and clear of all encumbrances, other than as permitted under the Agreement.
Provide the following information for any agent's fee, commission, bonus or finder's fee, or other compensation paid or to be paid in connection with the acquisition (including warrants, options, etc.):N/A
Details of any dealer, agent, broker or other person receiving compensation in connection with the acquisition (name, and if a corporation, identify persons owning or exercising voting control over 20% or more of the voting shares if known to the Issuer):N/A.
