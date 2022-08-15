Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Verano Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRNO   CA92338D1015

VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

(VRNO)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  02:03 2022-08-15 pm EDT
7.040 CAD   +1.00%
02:04pVERANO : Introduces New Flower and Extract Brand, Savvy, in Seven Core Cannabis Markets - Form 8-K
PU
08:03aVerano Introduces New Flower and Extract Brand, Savvy, in Seven Core Cannabis Markets
GL
08:01aVerano Introduces New Flower and Extract Brand, Savvy, in Seven Core Cannabis Markets
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verano : Introduces New Flower and Extract Brand, Savvy, in Seven Core Cannabis Markets - Form 8-K

08/15/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Verano Introduces New Flower and Extract Brand, Savvy, in Seven Core Cannabis Markets

Savvy will launch in September 2022 in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada and Ohio, with additional launches planned in the future for New Jersey and Pennsylvania
Across the Company's national retail footprint, Savvy products will initially be distributed to approximately 85 Zen Leaf and MÜV dispensaries across seven states

CHICAGO, August 15, 2022 - VeranoTM Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) ("Verano" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced the launch of Savvy, a new brand featuring larger-format cannabis products, catering to more value-oriented patients and consumers. Savvy will be available in MÜV and Zen Leaf dispensaries beginning September 2022 followed by additional third-party retail locations across six core markets - Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada and Ohio - with additional launches planned in the future for New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

"We are excited to bring Savvy, our newest brand, to patients and consumers across seven core markets, with plans to expand," said George Archos, Verano Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "The Savvy launch demonstrates our ability and willingness to adapt and address market demand at scale at both ends of the price spectrum. Savvy is intended to address the budget-conscious consumer's demand for authentic, wallet-friendly cannabis products derived from our state-of-the-art indoor cultivation facilities."

Savvy products will be available in 7 grams or 14 grams of cannabis flower and one-gram oil cartridges, with expanded product offerings of disposable vaporizers and pre-rolls in select markets shortly after. The brand joins the Company's robust product portfolio that includes its namesake brand Verano Reserve and Essence, Swift Lift mini pre-rolled joints, extracts and vaporizers; Encore Edibles, hand-crafted cannabis gummies, hard candies, mints, caramels and chocolates; and Avexia topicals, tablets, tinctures and RSO, made to effortlessly enhance any self-care routine.

More information on dispensary locations and online ordering is available at MuvFL.com and ZenLeafDispensaries.com.

About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano™, Avexia™, Encore™, and MÜV™. Verano's portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. states, with active operations in 13, including 13 production facilities comprising over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com.

Contacts:

Media

Verano

Grace Bondy

Manager, Communications

Grace.Bondy@verano.com

Investors

Verano

Julianna Paterra, CFA

Director, Investor Relations

Julianna.Paterra@verano.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "future", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein, including, without limitation, the risk factors described in the Company's Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except as may be required in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice regarding forward-looking information and statements.

###

Disclaimer

Verano Holdings Corp. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2022 18:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.
02:04pVERANO : Introduces New Flower and Extract Brand, Savvy, in Seven Core Cannabis Markets - ..
PU
08:03aVerano Introduces New Flower and Extract Brand, Savvy, in Seven Core Cannabis Markets
GL
08:01aVerano Introduces New Flower and Extract Brand, Savvy, in Seven Core Cannabis Markets
AQ
08/11Verano Announces the Opening of MÜV Palatka, the Company's 55th Florida Location
GL
08/11Verano Announces the Opening of MÜV Palatka, the Company's 55th Florida Location
AQ
08/11Verano Holdings Corp. Announces the Opening of MÜV Palatka, the Company's 55Th Florida ..
CI
08/10VERANO : Releases Signature Reserve and Essence Branded Product Lines in Four Additional C..
PU
08/10Verano Releases Signature Reserve and Essence Branded Product Lines in Four Additional ..
GL
08/10Verano Releases Signature Reserve and Essence Branded Product Lines in Four Additional ..
AQ
08/10Verano Holdings Corp. Releases Signature Reserve and Essence Branded Product Lines in F..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 971 M - -
Net income 2022 24,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 337 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 57,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 829 M 1 829 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 888
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Verano Holdings Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 5,45 $
Average target price 21,03 $
Spread / Average Target 286%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George Archos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John Tipton President
Brett Summerer Chief Financial Officer
Darren H. Weiss Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel
Aaron Miles Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.-56.41%1 829
GREEN THUMB INDUSTRIES INC.-49.72%2 649
TERRASCEND CORP.-65.51%530
MARIMED INC.-24.05%223
HIGH TIDE INC.-64.99%103
FIRE & FLOWER HOLDINGS CORP.-43.09%101