Verano : Material Change Report

Form 51-102F3 MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT Item 1: Name and Address of Reporting Issuer Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano" or the "Company") 415 North Dearborn Street, 4th Floor Chicago, Illinois USA 60654 Item 2: Date of Material Change July 27, 2022 Item 3: News Release The news release announcing the material change was disseminated through Newswire on July 27, 2022 and filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com. Item 4: Summary of Material Change On July 27, 2022, the Company announced that it will be required to restate each of the previously issued financial statements set forth below (collectively, the "Prior Period Financials"), all of which, together with all related disclosures, previously furnished or filed reports, earnings releases, investor presentations or similar communications, should therefore no longer be relied upon. Item 5: Full Description of Material Change 5.1 Full Description of Material Change On July 27, 2022, the Company announced that it will be required to restate each of the previously issued Prior Period Financials, all of which, together with all related disclosures, previously furnished or filed reports, earnings releases, investor presentations or similar communications, should therefore no longer be relied upon. Company's Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2021, filed in Canada on SEDAR on May 18, 2021, as amended on April 26, 2022 ("Q1 2021 Report"); Company's Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021, filed in Canada on SEDAR on August 10, 2021, as amended on April 26, 2022 ("Q2 2021 Report"); Company's Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021, filed in Canada on SEDAR on November 16, 2021, as amended on April 26, 2022 ("Q3 2021 Report"); Company's Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022, set forth in the Company's Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 26, 2022, and amended on June 17, 2022 (the "Form 10") and filed in Canada on SEDAR on June 17, 2022 ("Q1 2022 Report"); and

- 2 - 5. Company's Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2021, set forth in the Form 10 and filed in Canada on SEDAR on May 2, 2022 ("Annual Report"). The restatements will include (i) the revaluation of the Company's stock-based compensation expense for each of the Prior Period Financials and (ii) the recalculation of the Company's tax expense for the Q1 2022 Report. The Audit Committee determined that the Company's stock-based compensation expense in connection with the Company's restricted stock units was understated in each of the Prior Period Financials (i) primarily as a result of calculating such expense as if each restricted stock unit vested into one share of the Company's Class A subordinate voting shares ("SV Shares") instead of 100 SV Shares and (ii) to a lesser extent, as a result of, among other things, using the Black-Scholes option pricing model to value such restricted stock units instead of the date of grant trading price of the SV Shares underlying such restricted stock units, as listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. As a result of such understated stock-based compensation expense, the Company's tax expense in each of the Prior Periods Financials was overstated, and accordingly, the Company's tax obligation will be reduced. Additionally, the Audit Committee determined that the Company's tax expense for the Q1 2022 Report was overstated due to a clerical error in the effective tax rate calculation, and accordingly, the Company's tax obligation will be reduced. The Company will, as soon as practicable, make the appropriate adjustments to the Prior Period Financials by filing amendments to the Q1 2021 Report, Q2 2021 Report, Q3 2021 Report, Q1 2022 Report and Annual Report on SEDAR and the Form 10 with the SEC, which, in each case, will include restated consolidated financial statements and any other appropriate revisions. 5.2 Disclosure for Restructuring Transactions Not applicable. Item 6: Reliance on Subsection 7.1(2) of National Instrument 51-102-ContinuousDisclosure Obligations Not applicable. Item 7: Omitted Information Not applicable. Item 8: Executive Officer The name and business telephone number of an officer of the Company who can answer questions regarding this report are as follows: Brett Summerer Chief Financial Officer Tel: 1 (607) 684 3403 Item 9: Date of Report July 27, 2022