    VRNO   CA92338D1015

VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

(VRNO)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03/22 03:19:57 pm
12.2 CAD   -4.39%
03:26pVERANO : Q3'21 Financial Statements
PU
03:26pVERANO : Q3'21 md&a
PU
03:26pVERANO : Q2'21 Financial Statements
PU
Verano : Q1'21 Financial Statements

03/04/2022 | 03:26pm EST
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED

MARCH 31, 2021

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Page(s)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) ...........................................

1

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) ......................................................

2

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)....................

3

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) .....................................................

4 - 5

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) ........................................

6 - 45

VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020

Financial

March 31,

December 31,

ASSETS

Footnote

2021

2020

Current Assets:

Cash

$

111,636,723

$

16,452,148

Accounts Receivable, Net

2 (f)

14,228,428

7,269,837

Notes Receivable

6

1,310,021

3,010,523

Interest Receivable

180,502

934,500

Due from Related Parties

17

2,391,107

108,254

Inventories

4

232,248,418

59,290,065

Biological Assets

5

176,419,332

109,376,567

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

10,304,851

6,169,400

Total Current Assets

$

548,719,382

$

202,611,294

Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

7

247,570,116

143,137,585

Right Of Use Assets, Net

2(m), 16(a)

24,059,890

11,337,343

Intangible Assets

9

722,916,957

73,897,467

Goodwill

9

222,525,218

16,113,632

Investment in Associates

2(h)

11,594,461

11,547,004

Deposits and Other Assets

1,945,604

797,321

TOTAL ASSETS

$

1,779,331,628

$

459,441,646

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities:

Accounts Payable

$

31,331,679

$

18,292,696

Accrued Liabilities

33,069,014

13,835,980

Income Tax Payable

14

71,551,800

46,872,445

Current Portion of Lease Liabilities

2(m), 16(a)

3,860,501

1,910,645

Current Portion of Notes Payable

10

5,826,247

7,814,261

License Payable

8(b)

-

49,950

Acquisition Price Payable

8(a)

74,359,477

33,425,129

Due to Related Parties

17

44,664

44,664

Total Current Liabilities

220,043,382

122,245,770

Long-Term Liabilities:

1,038,305

2,035,405

Deferred Revenue

Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion

10

33,946,358

32,479,649

Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion

2(m), 16(a)

21,944,156

10,864,742

Deferred Income Taxes

14

238,154,554

49,084,004

Total Long-Term Liabilities

295,083,373

94,463,800

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

515,126,755

$

216,709,570

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,263,154,703

242,387,456

NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

1,050,170

344,620

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

$

1,779,331,628

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

459,441,646

See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 1 -

VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Three months ended

Financial

March 31,

Footnote

2021

2020

Revenues, net of discounts

$

120,894,993

$

42,848,770

Cost of Goods Sold

46,268,224

8,464,647

Gross Profit before Biological Asset Adjustment

74,626,769

34,384,123

Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold

5

(66,286,096)

(6,483,249)

Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets

5

137,137,414

19,389,649

Gross Profit

145,478,087

47,290,523

Expenses:

General and Administrative

14,765,033

4,248,443

Sales and Marketing

1,037,853

149,805

Salaries and Benefits

10,842,394

2,451,983

Depreciation and Amortization

2,428,431

2,175,964

Total Expenses

29,073,711

9,026,195

Income (Loss) from Investments in Associates

802,948

269,090

Income From Operations

117,207,324

38,533,418

Other Income (Expense):

-

Loss on Disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment

(160)

Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs for Warrant

10

-

(1,524,141)

Amortization of Convertible Debt Discount

11

-

(2,072,064)

Interest Expense, Net

(1,824,785)

(290,952)

Other Income (Expense)

(1,265,322)

(181,764)

Total Other Expense

(3,090,267)

(4,068,921)

Net Income Before Provision for Income Taxes and

Non-Controlling Interest

114,117,057

34,464,497

Provision for Income Taxes

14

(45,326,862)

(13,871,879)

Net Income (Loss) Before Non-Controlling Interest

68,790,195

20,592,618

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling

Interest

705,550

167,626

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Verano Holdings

Corp.

$

68,084,645

$

20,424,992

Net Income (Loss) per share - basic

$

0.48

Net Income (Loss) per share - diluted

$

0.27

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

140,952,177

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

253,045,666

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. - 2 -

VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

LLC

Share Capital

Share-

Non-

Total

Membership

# of Shares

Based

Accumulated

Controlling

Shareholder's

Units

SVS

PVS

Amount

Reserves

Earnings

Interest

Equity

Balance as of January 1, 2020

265,545,678

111,752,803

5,090,823

116,843,626

Net income

18,188,852

167,626

18,356,478

Balance as of March 31, 2020

265,545,678

-

-

$ 111,752,803

$

-

$ 18,188,852

$ 5,258,449

$ 135,200,104

LLC

Share Capital

Share-

Non-

Total

Membership

# of Shares

Based

Accumulated

Controlling

Shareholder's

Units

SVS

PVS

Amount

Reserves

Earnings

Interest

Equity

Balance as of January 1, 2021

279,900,000

242,387,456

344,620

242,732,076

Issuance of PubCo

(279,900,000)

115,663,381

1,643,366

716,240,115

716,240,115

Reserve takeover

10,000,000

95,420,117

95,420,117

("Financing"), net

Issuance of shares in

conjunction with acquisitions

1,497,083

17,022

62,926,671

62,926,671

Issuance of warrants

3,510,000

75,100,072

75,100,072

Contingent consideration &

purchase accounting adjustments

2,890,466

2,890,466

Conversion of shares

605,542

(6,056)

-

Share based compensation

105,161

105,161

Net income

68,084,645

705,550

68,790,195

Balance as of March 31, 2021

-

131,276,066

1,654,332

$ 1,192,074,431

$ 2,995,627

$ 68,084,645

$ 1,050,170

$ 1,264,204,873

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. - 3 -

Disclaimer

Verano Holdings Corp. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 20:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
