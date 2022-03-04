Verano : Q1'21 Financial Statements
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED
MARCH 31, 2021
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Page(s)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) ...........................................
1
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) ......................................................
2
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)....................
3
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) .....................................................
4 - 5
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) ........................................
6 - 45
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) As of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020
Financial
March 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Footnote
2021
2020
Current Assets:
Cash
$
111,636,723
$
16,452,148
Accounts Receivable, Net
2 (f)
14,228,428
7,269,837
Notes Receivable
6
1,310,021
3,010,523
Interest Receivable
180,502
934,500
Due from Related Parties
17
2,391,107
108,254
Inventories
4
232,248,418
59,290,065
Biological Assets
5
176,419,332
109,376,567
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
10,304,851
6,169,400
Total Current Assets
$
548,719,382
$
202,611,294
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
7
247,570,116
143,137,585
Right Of Use Assets, Net
2(m), 16(a)
24,059,890
11,337,343
Intangible Assets
9
722,916,957
73,897,467
Goodwill
9
222,525,218
16,113,632
Investment in Associates
2(h)
11,594,461
11,547,004
Deposits and Other Assets
1,945,604
797,321
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,779,331,628
$
459,441,646
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities:
Accounts Payable
$
31,331,679
$
18,292,696
Accrued Liabilities
33,069,014
13,835,980
Income Tax Payable
14
71,551,800
46,872,445
Current Portion of Lease Liabilities
2(m), 16(a)
3,860,501
1,910,645
Current Portion of Notes Payable
10
5,826,247
7,814,261
License Payable
8(b)
-
49,950
Acquisition Price Payable
8(a)
74,359,477
33,425,129
Due to Related Parties
17
44,664
44,664
Total Current Liabilities
220,043,382
122,245,770
Long-Term Liabilities:
1,038,305
2,035,405
Deferred Revenue
Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion
10
33,946,358
32,479,649
Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion
2(m), 16(a)
21,944,156
10,864,742
Deferred Income Taxes
14
238,154,554
49,084,004
Total Long-Term Liabilities
295,083,373
94,463,800
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
515,126,755
$
216,709,570
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,263,154,703
242,387,456
NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
1,050,170
344,620
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
$
1,779,331,628
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
459,441,646
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 1 -
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
Three months ended
Financial
March 31,
Footnote
2021
2020
Revenues, net of discounts
$
120,894,993
$
42,848,770
Cost of Goods Sold
46,268,224
8,464,647
Gross Profit before Biological Asset Adjustment
74,626,769
34,384,123
Realized fair value amounts included in inventory sold
5
(66,286,096)
(6,483,249)
Unrealized fair value gain on growth of biological assets
5
137,137,414
19,389,649
Gross Profit
145,478,087
47,290,523
Expenses:
General and Administrative
14,765,033
4,248,443
Sales and Marketing
1,037,853
149,805
Salaries and Benefits
10,842,394
2,451,983
Depreciation and Amortization
2,428,431
2,175,964
Total Expenses
29,073,711
9,026,195
Income (Loss) from Investments in Associates
802,948
269,090
Income From Operations
117,207,324
38,533,418
Other Income (Expense):
-
Loss on Disposal of Property, Plant and Equipment
(160)
Amortization of Debt Issuance Costs for Warrant
10
-
(1,524,141)
Amortization of Convertible Debt Discount
11
-
(2,072,064)
Interest Expense, Net
(1,824,785)
(290,952)
Other Income (Expense)
(1,265,322)
(181,764)
Total Other Expense
(3,090,267)
(4,068,921)
Net Income Before Provision for Income Taxes and
Non-Controlling Interest
114,117,057
34,464,497
Provision for Income Taxes
14
(45,326,862)
(13,871,879)
Net Income (Loss) Before Non-Controlling Interest
68,790,195
20,592,618
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Non-Controlling
Interest
705,550
167,626
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Verano Holdings
Corp.
$
68,084,645
$
20,424,992
Net Income (Loss) per share - basic
$
0.48
Net Income (Loss) per share - diluted
$
0.27
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
140,952,177
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
253,045,666
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. - 2 -
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
LLC
Share Capital
Share-
Non-
Total
Membership
# of Shares
Based
Accumulated
Controlling
Shareholder's
Units
SVS
PVS
Amount
Reserves
Earnings
Interest
Equity
Balance as of January 1, 2020
265,545,678
111,752,803
5,090,823
116,843,626
Net income
18,188,852
167,626
18,356,478
Balance as of March 31, 2020
265,545,678
-
-
$ 111,752,803
$
-
$ 18,188,852
$ 5,258,449
$ 135,200,104
LLC
Share Capital
Share-
Non-
Total
Membership
# of Shares
Based
Accumulated
Controlling
Shareholder's
Units
SVS
PVS
Amount
Reserves
Earnings
Interest
Equity
Balance as of January 1, 2021
279,900,000
242,387,456
344,620
242,732,076
Issuance of PubCo
(279,900,000)
115,663,381
1,643,366
716,240,115
716,240,115
Reserve takeover
10,000,000
95,420,117
95,420,117
("Financing"), net
Issuance of shares in
conjunction with acquisitions
1,497,083
17,022
62,926,671
62,926,671
Issuance of warrants
3,510,000
75,100,072
75,100,072
Contingent consideration &
purchase accounting adjustments
2,890,466
2,890,466
Conversion of shares
605,542
(6,056)
-
Share based compensation
105,161
105,161
Net income
68,084,645
705,550
68,790,195
Balance as of March 31, 2021
-
131,276,066
1,654,332
$ 1,192,074,431
$ 2,995,627
$ 68,084,645
$ 1,050,170
$ 1,264,204,873
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements. - 3 -
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.