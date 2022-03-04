Verano : Q1'21 MD&A 03/04/2022 | 03:26pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Verano Holdings Corp. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 AND 2020 (Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated) 1 This management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of Verano Holdings Corporation ("Verano" or, the "Company") is for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. This MD&A is dated May 18, 2021. It is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the Company's audited combined financial statements and the accompanying notes for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020. The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This MD&A has been prepared by reference to the MD&A disclosure requirements established under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators. It contains certain "forward-looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable United States securities laws and Canadian securities laws. Please refer to the discussion of forward-looking statements and information set out under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information". As a result of many factors, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements and information. Financial information presented in this MD&A is presented in United States dollars ("$" or "US$"), unless otherwise indicated. All references to "$" are to United States dollars unless otherwise explicitly specified. OVERVIEW OF THE COMPANY The Company is a leading vertically-integratedmulti-state cannabis operator in the United States. An operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and retail facilities, the Company's goal is the ongoing development of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products to the discerning high-end customer. Licensed to operate in 14 U.S. States, with 73 active dispensaries, nine cultivation licenses and approximately 710,000 square feet across its cultivation facilities and 10 processing/manufacturing licenses with a focus on tightly regulated, limited license markets. Pending the close of acquisitions, the Company will have 75 active dispensaries, ten cultivation licenses and 806,000 square feet across its cultivation and processing facilities. The Company produces a suite of premium, artisanal cannabis products sold under its portfolio of consumer brands: Encore™, Avexia™, MÜV™ and Verano™. The Company designs, builds and operates Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ branded dispensary environments that deliver a cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. All of the Company's business (and balance sheet and operating statement exposure) relates to U.S. marijuana- related activities. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, holds, operates, manages, consults, licenses, and/or controls licenses/permits in the States of Illinois, Florida, Arizona, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, Michigan, Arkansas, California, Missouri and West Virginia. It has two distinct but accretive business units: (i) a wholesale cannabis consumer packaged goods business (cultivation and manufacturing); and (ii) a national retail dispensary chain operating under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV brands. This combination of wholesale and retail business segments supports Verano's strategy of cultivating, manufacturing, distributing, and dispensing premium brands and products at scale by enabling Verano to capture large market share, generate brand awareness, and earn customer loyalty in its operating markets. By guaranteeing shelf-space in its own retail stores, as well as its ability to foster mutually beneficial relationships with its third- party dispensary customers though supply agreements, Verano's wholesale and retail businesses have been complementary and accretive. As a vertically-integrated company with a portfolio of brands and products including a proprietary portfolio of over 1,000 product SKUs, Verano manufactures and sells a comprehensive array of premium cannabis products. Verano's products were designed and developed with various consumer segments in mind and include premium flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topicals. Verano distributes its portfolio of brands to the vast majority of cannabis retail stores in its active markets, including its own retail outlets. 2 Verano has established its footprint in such a manner that enables it to adapt to changes in both industry and market conditions seamlessly and profitably. Verano believes that the following have positioned it for growth: Verano's business plan centers around four foundational pillars: cultivation, production, brand creation and retail. Verano believes this diversity in revenue streams positions us to respond positively to changes economics, regulations and healthcare, as well as navigating ever-evolving consumer habits.

ever-evolving consumer habits. Verano emphasizes developing premium, handcrafted products in controlled quantities. The quality, positive reviews and finite availability elevate Verano's products' market desirability and value.

Verano's current footprint includes approximately 710,000 square feet of cultivation and processing space in Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio and New Jersey. Pending the close of acquisitions, the Company will have 75 active dispensaries and ten cultivation centers. Verano grows pesticide-free, meeting testing and State regulatory requirements, and, while no facilities are GMP- certified, Verano believes it adheres to Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) with respect to such facilities. Verano adheres to Standard Operating Procedures in all cultivation/manufacturing facilities. The Company retains rare and highly-coveted cannabis genetics used to develop in-house brands and products, producing approximately over 10,000 kilograms of cannabis oil annually and maintaining over 7,000 square foot of commercial kitchen space that adheres to SQF standards in Illinois, Maryland, Florida, Nevada, Ohio and New Jersey.

pesticide-free, meeting testing and State regulatory requirements, and, while no facilities are GMP- certified, Verano believes it adheres to Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) with respect to such facilities. Verano adheres to Standard Operating Procedures in all cultivation/manufacturing facilities. The Company retains rare and highly-coveted cannabis genetics used to develop in-house brands and products, producing approximately over 10,000 kilograms of cannabis oil annually and maintaining over 7,000 square foot of commercial kitchen space that adheres to SQF standards in Illinois, Maryland, Florida, Nevada, Ohio and New Jersey. Verano's network includes nine cultivation centers and 10 production facilities servicing 73 active retail dispensaries in a market of nearly 150 million Americans in Illinois, Florida, Arizona, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, Michigan, Arkansas, California, Missouri, and West Virginia.

Verano's deliberate and proven approach historically has focused on large markets where it aims to be the first in.

Verano operates and manages the entire vertical cannabis operation and supply chain, from seed-to-sale.

seed-to-sale. Verano will seek to continue to grow through the acquisition of new licenses and existing businesses as well as leveraging relationships within the research and development sectors.

Verano espouses a customer- and patient-driven business philosophy to deliver value to its downstream customers and consumers. The United States federal government regulates drugs through the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) (the "CSA"), which places controlled substances, including cannabis, in a schedule. Cannabis is classified as a Schedule I drug. Under United States federal law, a Schedule I drug or substance has a high potential for abuse, no accepted medical use in the United States, and a lack of accepted safety for the use of the drug under medical supervision. The United States Food and Drug Administration has not approved cannabis as a safe and effective drug for any indication. In the United States, cannabis is largely regulated at the state level. State laws regulating cannabis are in direct conflict with the federal CSA, which makes cannabis use and possession federally illegal. Although certain states authorize medical and/or adult-use cannabis production and distribution by licensed or registered entities, under United States federal law, the possession, use, cultivation, and transfer of cannabis and any cannabis-related drug paraphernalia is illegal and any such acts are criminal acts under federal law. The Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution establishes that the United States Constitution and federal laws made pursuant to it are paramount and in case of conflict between federal and state law, the federal law shall apply. The enforcement of relevant federal laws is a significant risk. 3 Please see "U.S. Cannabis Regulatory Environment" and "Risk Factors" for further details associated with the U.S. cannabis regulatory environment. Operating Segments Verano, which has one of the largest footprints for multi-state,vertically-integrated owners and operators in the U.S., derives its revenues from a balanced contribution through its wholesale cannabis business and national retail dispensaries, branded as Zen Leaf™ and MÜV. The Company has two distinct but accretive business units: (i) a wholesale cannabis consumer packaged goods business (cultivation and manufacturing); and (ii) a national retail dispensary chain. As of March 31, 2021, the wholesale and retail channels are vertically-integrated across multiple highly-regulated, limited license, and therefore limited legal supply markets in Illinois, Maryland, Florida, Massachusetts, West Virginia, Pennsylvania (upon the closing of pending transactions), Arizona, New Jersey, Nevada and Ohio. In addition, Verano has dispensaries, licenses, or interests in several other key markets, including Arkansas, Michigan, California and Missouri. The primary markets, where supply and demand can be reasonably predicted and forecasted, create the foundation upon which Verano has sought to build sustainable profitable growth. This combination - ownership of wholesale and retail - supports Verano's strategy of distributing brands at scale by enabling Verano to capture large market share, generate brand awareness, and earn customer loyalty in its operating markets. The Company plans to continue growth of its operations by winning merit-based processes or acquiring licenses in limited license markets and increasing presence in current markets. Operational Foundation and Current Markets Illinois Operations The Compassionate Use of Medical Cannabis Pilot Program Act (the "IL Act") was signed into law in August 2013 and took effect on January 1, 2014. The IL Act provides medical cannabis access to registered patients who suffer from a list of over 30 medical conditions including epilepsy, cancer, HIV/AIDS, Crohn's disease and post- traumatic stress disorder. As of September 1, 2020, approximately 113,000 patients have been registered under the IL Act and are qualified to purchase cannabis and cannabis products from registered dispensaries. The Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act, 410 ILCS 705 et seq. (the "CRTA") was signed into law on or about May 31, 2019, and took effect on January 1, 2020. The CRTA legalizes the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis for adult-use purposes. Under the CRTA, existing cultivation centers licensed under the IL Act are permitted, upon approval from regulatory authorities, to cultivate and manufacture adult-use cannabis. Existing medical cannabis dispensaries are also permitted under the CRTA, upon approval from regulatory authorities, to dispense adult-use cannabis to purchasers 21 years of age or older from existing retail sites plus one satellite location. The CRTA also allows for licensure of up to 75 new adult-use dispensing organizations, up to 40 craft grower facilities, up to 40 infuser facilities, and an unlimited number of transport organizations, all of which are reserved for qualified social equity participants. The CRTA does not permit existing cultivation centers to own craft grower or infuser facilities, and entities may not own more than five medical dispensaries or more than ten adult-use dispensaries. Oversight and implementation under the IL Act and the CRTA are divided among three State departments: (i) the Illinois Department of Public Health (the "IDPH"); (ii) the Illinois Department of Agriculture (the "IDOA"); and the IDFPR. The IDPH oversees the following IL Act and the CRTA mandates: (i) establish and maintain a confidential registry of caregivers and qualifying patients authorized to engage in the medical use of cannabis; distribute educational materials about the health risks associated with the abuse of cannabis and prescription medications; (iii) adopt rules to administer the patient and caregiver registration program; and iv) adopt rules establishing food handling requirements for cannabis-infused products that are prepared for human consumption. It is the responsibility of the IDOA to enforce the provisions of the IL Act and the CRTA relating to the registration and oversight of cultivation centers, craft growers, infusers, and transport organizations. The IDFPR enforces the provisions of the IL Act and the CRTA relating to the registration and oversight of dispensing organizations. The 4 IDPH, IDOA and IDFPR may enter into intergovernmental agreements, as necessary, to carry out the provisions of the IL Act and the CRTA. Illinois has issued a limited amount of dispensary, producer/grower, and processing licenses. There are currently 55 licensed medical dispensaries, 62 licensed adult-use dispensaries and 22 licensed cultivators. The Company's affiliate, Ataraxia, LLC, is licensed to operate a cultivation center in the State of Illinois. The cultivation center license permits Ataraxia, LLC to acquire, possess, cultivate, deliver, transfer, have tested, transport, supply or sell medical and adult-use cannabis and related supplies to medical and adult-use dispensing organizations. Maryland Operations In May 2013, the then Governor of Maryland signed House Bill 1101, Chapter 403 which established the Natalie M. LaPrade Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission ("MMCC"). The MMCC is an independent commission that functions within the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. The MMCC was created for investigational use of medical cannabis. MMCC develops policies, procedures, and regulations to implement programs that ensure medical cannabis is available to qualifying patients in a safe and effective manner. On December 1, 2017, after close to a five-year delay, the Maryland Medical Marijuana Program ("MMMP") became operational and sales commenced. The MMMP was written to allow access to medical cannabis for patients with any condition that is considered "severe" for which other medical treatments have proven ineffective, including chronic pain, nausea, seizures, glaucoma and post-traumatic stress disorder. All major product forms are allowed for sale and consumption with the exception, initially, of edibles, although edibles have now been permitted pending acceptance of final regulations. The Company's affiliate, RedMed, LLC, has 100% ownership and control of Freestate Wellness, LLC, ("Freestate") which is licensed to operate a cultivation facility and a retail medical cannabis dispensary in Maryland. The retail dispensary license permits RedMed, LLC's wholly-owned subsidiary, Freestate, to purchase medical cannabis from cultivation facilities, cannabis and cannabis products from product manufacturing facilities and cannabis from other retail stores, and allows the sale of cannabis and cannabis products to registered patients. The medical grower license permits Freestate to acquire, possess, cultivate, deliver, transfer, have tested, transport, supply or sell cannabis and related supplies to medical marijuana dispensaries, facilities for the production of edible medical cannabis products and/or medical cannabis-infused products, or other medical cannabis grower facilities. In addition, through management agreements and other affiliate relationships, Verano's subsidiaries manage 4 additional dispensaries in Maryland. Massachusetts Operations The Massachusetts Medical Use of Marijuana Program (the "MA Program") was established pursuant to the Act for the Humanitarian Medical Use of Marijuana (the "MA ACT"). The MA Program allows registered persons to purchase medical cannabis and applies to any patient, personal caregiver, Registered Marijuana Dispensary (each, a "RMD"), and RMD agent that qualifies and registers under the MA Program. The MA Program was previously administrated by the Department of Public Health, Bureau of Health Care Safety and Quality. On December 23, 2018 administration of the MA Program was transferred to the Cannabis Control Commission (the "MA CCC"). In November 2016, Massachusetts voted affirmatively on a ballot petition to legalize and regulate cannabis for adult recreational use. The Massachusetts legislature amended the law on December 28, 2016, delaying the date recreational cannabis sales would begin by six months. The delay allowed the legislature to clarify how municipal land-use regulations would treat the cultivation of cannabis and authorized a study of related issues. After further debate, the State House of Representatives and State Senate approved H.3818 which became Chapter 55 of the Acts of 2017, An Act to Ensure Safe Access to Marijuana, and established the MA CCC. The MA CCC consists This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Verano Holdings Corp. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 20:25:01 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about VERANO HOLDINGS CORP. 03:26p VERANO : Q3'21 Financial Statements PU 03:26p VERANO : Q3'21 md&a PU 03:26p VERANO : Q2'21 Financial Statements PU 03:26p VERANO : Q2'21 md&a PU 03:26p VERANO : Q1'21 Financial Statements PU 03:26p VERANO : Q1'21 md&a PU 03/01 Verano Draws US$100 Million to Fund Strategic Growth Initiatives, and Adds an Option fo.. AQ 02/01 Verano Exercises Option on Existing Credit Facility to Draw Remaining US$100 Million at.. AQ 02/01 Verano Holdings Corp. Exercises Option on Existing Credit Facility to Draw Remaining $1.. CI 02/01 Verano to Enter Coveted New York, Minnesota and New Mexico Markets with Proposed Acquis.. GL