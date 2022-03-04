Log in
    VRNO   CA92338D1015

VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

(VRNO)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03/22 03:21:34 pm
12.18 CAD   -4.55%
Verano : Q2'21 Financial Statements

03/04/2022 | 03:26pm EST
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED

June 30, 2021

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Page(s)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) ...........................................

1

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) ......................................................

2

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)....................

3

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) .....................................................

4 - 5

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) ........................................

6 - 29

VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

Financial

June 30,

December 31,

ASSETS

Footnote

2021

2020

Current Assets:

Cash

$

149,671,396

$

16,494,365

Accounts Receivable, Net

13,448,147

7,513,736

Notes Receivable

6

263,825

3,010,523

Due from Related Parties

18

62,236

108,254

Inventories

4

251,164,783

59,356,804

Biological Assets

5

143,997,363

109,376,567

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

13,422,330

7,163,267

Total Current Assets

$

572,030,080

$

203,023,516

Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

7

280,862,939

143,607,264

Right Of Use Assets, Net

17(a)

41,274,888

11,337,343

Intangible Assets

9

1,019,874,009

73,096,730

Goodwill

9

264,769,092

16,311,182

Investment in Associates

12,211,815

11,547,004

Deposits and Other Assets

2,115,314

797,321

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,193,138,137

$

459,720,360

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'

EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities:

Accounts Payable

$

25,808,681

$

18,305,258

Accrued Liabilities

32,036,723

13,915,776

Income Tax Payable

16

57,829,659

46,872,445

Current Portion of Lease Liabilities

17(a)

5,677,797

1,910,645

Current Portion of Notes Payable

10

2,696,277

7,814,261

License Payable

8(c)

-

49,950

Acquisition Price Payable

8(a,b)

162,796,000

33,611,485

Due to Related Parties

18

44,664

44,664

Total Current Liabilities

287,162,801

122,524,484

Long-Term Liabilities:

Deferred Revenue

815,507

2,035,405

Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion

10

131,041,859

32,479,649

Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion

17(a)

38,244,466

10,864,742

Deferred Income Taxes

16

251,366,932

49,084,004

Total Long-Term Liabilities

421,468,764

94,463,800

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

708,631,565

$

216,988,284

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,482,722,706

242,387,456

NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

1,783,866

344,620

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND

$

2,193,138,137

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

459,720,360

See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 1 -

VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues, net of discounts

$

198,706,561

$

47,298,240

$

319,601,554

$

90,147,010

Cost of Goods Sold

98,577,572

23,513,725

144,845,796

31,978,372

Gross Profit before Biological

Asset Adjustment

100,128,989

23,784,515

174,755,758

58,168,638

Realized fair value amounts

included in inventory sold

Note 5

(185,972,578)

(48,046,546)

(252,258,674)

(54,529,795)

Unrealized fair value gain on

growth of biological assets

Note 5

161,051,641

64,886,421

298,189,055

84,276,070

Gross Profit

75,208,052

40,624,390

220,686,139

87,914,913

Expenses:

General and Administrative

33,394,840

3,778,393

48,159,873

8,026,836

Sales and Marketing

2,479,359

235,334

3,517,212

385,139

Salaries and Benefits

17,454,499

3,196,575

28,296,893

5,648,558

Depreciation and

Amortization

4,253,182

2,689,087

6,681,613

4,865,051

Total Expenses

57,581,880

9,899,389

86,655,591

18,925,584

(Loss) Income from

644,615

853,703

1,447,563

1,122,793

Investments in Associates

Income From Continuing

18,270,786

31,578,704

135,478,110

70,112,122

Operations

Other Income (Expense):

Loss on Disposal of Property,

Plant and Equipment

(467,615)

-

(467,775)

-

Amortization of Debt Issuance

Costs for Warrant

Note 10

-

1,524,141

-

-

Amortization of Convertible

Debt Discount

Note 11

-

(2,072,063)

-

(4,144,127)

Other Income (Expense), Net

379,449

(73,045)

(885,873)

(254,809)

Interest Expense

(5,530,996)

(3,284,335)

(7,355,781)

(3,575,287)

Total Other Expense

(5,619,162)

(3,905,302)

(8,709,429)

(7,974,223)

Net Income Before Provision

for Income Taxes and

12,651,624

27,673,402

126,768,681

62,137,889

Non-Controlling Interest

Provision For Income Taxes

Note 15

(5,087,824)

(15,131,857)

(50,414,686)

(29,003,736)

Net Income (Loss) Before Non-

7,536,800

12,541,545

76,353,995

33,134,163

Controlling Interest

Net Income (Loss)

Attributable to Non-

733,696

126,693

1,439,246

294,319

Controlling Interest

Net Income (Loss)

Attributable to Verano

$

6,830,104

$

12,414,852

$

74,914,749

$

32,839,843

Holdings Corp.

Net Income per share - basic

$

0.05

$

0.56

Net Income per share - diluted

$

0.02

$

0.27

Basic - weighted average shares

outstanding

128,990,489

134,938,290

Diluted - weighted average

shares outstanding

307,369,829

280,358,289

See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 2 -

VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020

LLC

Share Capital

Share-

Non-

Total

Membership

# of Shares

Based

Accumulated

Controlling

Shareholder's

Units

SVS

PVS

Amount

Reserves

Earnings

Interest

Equity

Balance as of January 1, 2020

265,545,678

111,752,803

-

-

5,090,823

116,843,626

Net income

32,839,843

294,319

33,134,162

Balance as of June 30, 2020

265,545,678

-

-

$ 111,752,803

$

-

$ 32,839,843

$ 5,385,142

$ 149,977,788

LLC

Share Capital

Share-

Non-

Total

Membership

# of Shares

Based

Accumulated

Controlling

Shareholder's

Units

SVS

PVS

Amount

Reserves

Earnings

Interest

Equity

Balance as of January 1, 2021

279,900,000

242,387,456

344,620

242,732,076

Issuance of PubCo

(279,900,000)

115,663,381

1,643,366

716,240,115

716,240,115

Reverse takeover

("Financing"), net

10,000,000

95,420,117

95,420,117

Issuance of shares in

conjunction with acquisitions

4,806,232

88,032

270,243,583

270,243,583

Issuance of warrants

3,510,000

75,100,072

75,100,072

Contingent consideration &

purchase accounting adjustments

1,038

3,437,504

4,662,990

8,100,494

Conversion of shares

(13,621,002)

136,210

-

Share based compensation

316,120

316,120

Net income

74,914,749

1,439,246

76,353,995

Balance as of June 30, 2021

-

120,358,611

1,868,646

$ 1,402,828,847

$ 4,979,110

$ 74,941,749

$ 1,783,866

$ 1,484,506,572

See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 3 -

Disclaimer

Verano Holdings Corp. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 20:25:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
