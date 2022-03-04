Verano : Q2'21 Financial Statements
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED
June 30, 2021
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Page(s)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) ...........................................
1
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) ......................................................
2
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)....................
3
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) .....................................................
4 - 5
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) ........................................
6 - 29
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) As of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
Financial
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Footnote
2021
2020
Current Assets:
Cash
$
149,671,396
$
16,494,365
Accounts Receivable, Net
13,448,147
7,513,736
Notes Receivable
6
263,825
3,010,523
Due from Related Parties
18
62,236
108,254
Inventories
4
251,164,783
59,356,804
Biological Assets
5
143,997,363
109,376,567
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
13,422,330
7,163,267
Total Current Assets
$
572,030,080
$
203,023,516
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
7
280,862,939
143,607,264
Right Of Use Assets, Net
17(a)
41,274,888
11,337,343
Intangible Assets
9
1,019,874,009
73,096,730
Goodwill
9
264,769,092
16,311,182
Investment in Associates
12,211,815
11,547,004
Deposits and Other Assets
2,115,314
797,321
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,193,138,137
$
459,720,360
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS'
EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities:
Accounts Payable
$
25,808,681
$
18,305,258
Accrued Liabilities
32,036,723
13,915,776
Income Tax Payable
16
57,829,659
46,872,445
Current Portion of Lease Liabilities
17(a)
5,677,797
1,910,645
Current Portion of Notes Payable
10
2,696,277
7,814,261
License Payable
8(c)
-
49,950
Acquisition Price Payable
8(a,b)
162,796,000
33,611,485
Due to Related Parties
18
44,664
44,664
Total Current Liabilities
287,162,801
122,524,484
Long-Term Liabilities:
Deferred Revenue
815,507
2,035,405
Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion
10
131,041,859
32,479,649
Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion
17(a)
38,244,466
10,864,742
Deferred Income Taxes
16
251,366,932
49,084,004
Total Long-Term Liabilities
421,468,764
94,463,800
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
708,631,565
$
216,988,284
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,482,722,706
242,387,456
NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
1,783,866
344,620
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
$
2,193,138,137
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
459,720,360
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 1 -
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues, net of discounts
$
198,706,561
$
47,298,240
$
319,601,554
$
90,147,010
Cost of Goods Sold
98,577,572
23,513,725
144,845,796
31,978,372
Gross Profit before Biological
Asset Adjustment
100,128,989
23,784,515
174,755,758
58,168,638
Realized fair value amounts
included in inventory sold
Note 5
(185,972,578)
(48,046,546)
(252,258,674)
(54,529,795)
Unrealized fair value gain on
growth of biological assets
Note 5
161,051,641
64,886,421
298,189,055
84,276,070
Gross Profit
75,208,052
40,624,390
220,686,139
87,914,913
Expenses:
General and Administrative
33,394,840
3,778,393
48,159,873
8,026,836
Sales and Marketing
2,479,359
235,334
3,517,212
385,139
Salaries and Benefits
17,454,499
3,196,575
28,296,893
5,648,558
Depreciation and
Amortization
4,253,182
2,689,087
6,681,613
4,865,051
Total Expenses
57,581,880
9,899,389
86,655,591
18,925,584
(Loss) Income from
644,615
853,703
1,447,563
1,122,793
Investments in Associates
Income From Continuing
18,270,786
31,578,704
135,478,110
70,112,122
Operations
Other Income (Expense):
Loss on Disposal of Property,
Plant and Equipment
(467,615)
-
(467,775)
-
Amortization of Debt Issuance
Costs for Warrant
Note 10
-
1,524,141
-
-
Amortization of Convertible
Debt Discount
Note 11
-
(2,072,063)
-
(4,144,127)
Other Income (Expense), Net
379,449
(73,045)
(885,873)
(254,809)
Interest Expense
(5,530,996)
(3,284,335)
(7,355,781)
(3,575,287)
Total Other Expense
(5,619,162)
(3,905,302)
(8,709,429)
(7,974,223)
Net Income Before Provision
for Income Taxes and
12,651,624
27,673,402
126,768,681
62,137,889
Non-Controlling Interest
Provision For Income Taxes
Note 15
(5,087,824)
(15,131,857)
(50,414,686)
(29,003,736)
Net Income (Loss) Before Non-
7,536,800
12,541,545
76,353,995
33,134,163
Controlling Interest
Net Income (Loss)
Attributable to Non-
733,696
126,693
1,439,246
294,319
Controlling Interest
Net Income (Loss)
Attributable to Verano
$
6,830,104
$
12,414,852
$
74,914,749
$
32,839,843
Holdings Corp.
Net Income per share - basic
$
0.05
$
0.56
Net Income per share - diluted
$
0.02
$
0.27
Basic - weighted average shares
outstanding
128,990,489
134,938,290
Diluted - weighted average
shares outstanding
307,369,829
280,358,289
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 2 -
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
LLC
Share Capital
Share-
Non-
Total
Membership
# of Shares
Based
Accumulated
Controlling
Shareholder's
Units
SVS
PVS
Amount
Reserves
Earnings
Interest
Equity
Balance as of January 1, 2020
265,545,678
111,752,803
-
-
5,090,823
116,843,626
Net income
32,839,843
294,319
33,134,162
Balance as of June 30, 2020
265,545,678
-
-
$ 111,752,803
$
-
$ 32,839,843
$ 5,385,142
$ 149,977,788
LLC
Share Capital
Share-
Non-
Total
Membership
# of Shares
Based
Accumulated
Controlling
Shareholder's
Units
SVS
PVS
Amount
Reserves
Earnings
Interest
Equity
Balance as of January 1, 2021
279,900,000
242,387,456
344,620
242,732,076
Issuance of PubCo
(279,900,000)
115,663,381
1,643,366
716,240,115
716,240,115
Reverse takeover
("Financing"), net
10,000,000
95,420,117
95,420,117
Issuance of shares in
conjunction with acquisitions
4,806,232
88,032
270,243,583
270,243,583
Issuance of warrants
3,510,000
75,100,072
75,100,072
Contingent consideration &
purchase accounting adjustments
1,038
3,437,504
4,662,990
8,100,494
Conversion of shares
(13,621,002)
136,210
-
Share based compensation
316,120
316,120
Net income
74,914,749
1,439,246
76,353,995
Balance as of June 30, 2021
-
120,358,611
1,868,646
$ 1,402,828,847
$ 4,979,110
$ 74,941,749
$ 1,783,866
$ 1,484,506,572
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 3 -
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.