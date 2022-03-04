Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Verano Holdings Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VRNO   CA92338D1015

VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

(VRNO)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03/22 03:21:46 pm
12.2 CAD   -4.39%
Verano : Q3'21 Financial Statements

03/04/2022 | 03:26pm EST
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED

September 30, 2021

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Page(s)

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) ...........................................

1

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) ......................................................

2

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)....................

3

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) .....................................................

4 - 5

Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) ........................................

6 - 34

VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

Financial

September 30,

December 31,

ASSETS

Footnote

2021

2020

(Audited)

Current Assets:

Cash

$

56,937,196

$

16,494,365

Accounts Receivable, Net

24,244,213

7,513,736

Notes Receivable

6

280,926

3,010,523

Due from Related Parties

18

-

108,254

Inventories

4

395,723,285

59,356,804

Biological Assets

5

137,183,595

109,376,567

Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets

14,734,011

7,163,267

Total Current Assets

$

629,103,226

$

203,023,516

Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

7

379,074,162

143,607,264

Right Of Use Assets, Net

17(a)

49,683,295

11,337,343

Intangible Assets

9

1,288,674,697

73,096,730

Goodwill

9

329,131,465

16,311,182

Investment in Associates

8,706,503

11,547,004

Deposits and Other Assets

2,582,973

797,321

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,686,956,321

$

459,720,360

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Current Liabilities:

Accounts Payable

$

36,915,109

$

18,305,258

Accrued Liabilities

32,167,620

13,915,776

Income Tax Payable

16

130,170,168

46,872,445

Current Portion of Lease Liabilities

17(a)

6,511,441

1,910,645

Current Portion of Notes Payable

10

14,372,049

7,814,261

License Payable

8(c)

-

49,950

Acquisition Price Payable

8(a,b)

246,535,748

33,611,485

Due to Related Parties

18

-

44,664

Total Current Liabilities

466,672,135

122,524,484

Long-Term Liabilities:

1,490,537

2,035,405

Deferred Revenue

Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion

10

148,413,285

32,479,649

Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion

17(a)

46,422,617

10,864,742

Deferred Income Taxes

16

323,204,499

49,084,004

Total Long-Term Liabilities

519,530,938

94,463,800

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

986,203,073

$

216,988,284

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,698,418,807

242,387,456

NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

2,334,441

344,620

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,686,956,321

$

459,720,360

See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 1 -

VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues, net of discounts

$

206,828,467

$

64,350,915

$

526,430,021

$ 154,497,924

Cost of Goods Sold

73,459,665

22,635,128

218,305,464

58,639,163

Gross Profit before Biological

Asset Adjustment

133,368,802

41,715,787

308,124,557

95,858,761

Realized fair value amounts

(63,300,438)

(20,884,147)

(315,559,112)

(75,413,941)

included in inventory sold

Note 5

Unrealized fair value gain on

growth of biological assets

Note 5

152,104,175

94,170,395

450,293,230

178,446,465

Gross Profit

222,172,539

115,002,035

442,858,675

198,891,285

Expenses:

General and Administrative

3,880,466

7,752,101

52,040,335

14,724,657

Sales and Marketing

2,431,373

224,928

5,948,585

630,067

Salaries and Benefits

25,273,822

3,158,694

53,570,716

8,807,252

Depreciation and Amortization

4,920,198

686,256

11,601,813

1,908,853

Total Expenses

36,505,859

11,821,979

123,161,449

26,070,829

Income from Investments in

Associates

844,688

646,519

2,292,251

1,769,311

Income From Continuing

Operations

186,511,368

103,826,575

321,989,477

174,589,767

Other Income (Expense):

Gain/(Loss) on Disposal of

31,005

-

Property, Plant and Equipment

(436,770)

-

Loss on Deconsolidation

Note 20

-

(189,324)

-

(189,324)

Gain on Previously Held Equity

Interest

-

458,039

-

458,039

Gain on Derivative Liability

Note 11

-

6,778,510

-

6,778,510

Amortization of Debt Issuance

Costs for Warrant

Note 10

-

(1,524,141)

-

(4,572,423)

Amortization of Convertible

Debt Discount

Note 10

-

(1,381,376)

-

(5,525,503)

Other Expense, Net

(475,605)

(1,576,507)

(1,361,479)

(1,772,848)

Interest Expense

(8,068,148)

(1,637,616)

(15,423,930)

(2,151,385)

Total Other Expense

(8,512,748)

927,585

(17,222,179)

(6,974,934)

Net Income Before Provision for

Income Taxes and Non-

Controlling Interest

177,998,620

104,754,160

304,767,298

167,614,833

Provision For Income Taxes

Note 16

(73,732,666)

(17,879,454)

(124,147,352)

(44,067,735)

Net Income Before Non-

Controlling Interest

104,265,954

86,874,706

180,619,946

123,547,098

Net Loss From Discontinued

Operations

Note 19

-

(4,884,323)

-

(4,884,323)

Net Income

104,265,954

81,990,383

180,619,946

118,662,775

Net Income Attributable to

Non-Controlling Interest

550,575

135,488

1,989,821

554,888

Net Income Attributable to

Verano Holdings Corp.

$

103,715,379

$

81,854,895

$

178,630,125

$118,107,887

Net Income per share - basic

$

0.33

$

0.63

Net Income per share - diluted

$

0.33

$

0.61

Basic - weighted average shares

outstanding

313,674,044

281,961,659

Diluted - weighted average shares

outstanding

316,926,366

292,724,219

See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 2 -

VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

LLC

Share Capital

Share-

Non-

Total

Membership

# of Shares

Based

Accumulated

Controlling

Shareholders'

Units

SVS

PVS

Amount

Reserves

Earnings

Interest

Equity

Balance as of January 1, 2020

261,545,678

111,752,803

-

-

5,090,823

116,843,626

Buyout and transfer of non-

controlling interests

(6,765,629)

(134,371)

(6,900,000)

Distributions to members

(45,714)

-

(45,714)

Net income

118,107,887

554,888

118,662,775

Balance as of September 30, 2020

261,545,678

-

-

$111,752,803

$

-

$111,296,544

$ 5,511,340

$ 228,560,687

LLC

Share Capital

Share-

Non-

Total

Membership

# of Shares

Based

Accumulated

Controlling

Shareholders'

Units

SVS

PVS

Amount

Reserves

Earnings

Interest

Equity

Balance as of January 1, 2021

279,900,000

242,387,456

344,620

242,732,076

Issuance of PubCo

(279,900,000)

115,663,381

1,643,366

716,240,115

716,240,115

Reverse takeover

("Financing"), net (Note 3)

10,000,000

95,420,117

95,420,117

Issuance of shares in

conjunction with acquisitions

11,781,221

88,718

382,016,992

382,016,992

Issuance of warrants

3,510,000

75,100,072

75,100,072

Contingent consideration &

purchase accounting adjustments

1,038

3,437,504

4,662,990

8,100,494

Conversion of shares

59,744,035

(597,440)

-

Exercise of RSUs and options

932,525

-

Share based compensation

523,436

523,436

Net income

178,630,125

1,989,821

180,619,946

Balance as of September 30, 2021

-

201,631,162

1,135,682

$1,514,602,256

$5,186,426

$178,630,125

$ 2,334,441

$1,700,753,248

See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 3 -

Disclaimer

Verano Holdings Corp. published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2022 20:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
