Verano : Q3'21 Financial Statements
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED
September 30, 2021
(Expressed in United States Dollars)
Page(s)
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) ...........................................
1
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) ......................................................
2
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)....................
3
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) .....................................................
4 - 5
Notes to the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited) ........................................
6 - 34
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
Financial
September 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Footnote
2021
2020
(Audited)
Current Assets:
Cash
$
56,937,196
$
16,494,365
Accounts Receivable, Net
24,244,213
7,513,736
Notes Receivable
6
280,926
3,010,523
Due from Related Parties
18
-
108,254
Inventories
4
395,723,285
59,356,804
Biological Assets
5
137,183,595
109,376,567
Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets
14,734,011
7,163,267
Total Current Assets
$
629,103,226
$
203,023,516
Property, Plant and Equipment, Net
7
379,074,162
143,607,264
Right Of Use Assets, Net
17(a)
49,683,295
11,337,343
Intangible Assets
9
1,288,674,697
73,096,730
Goodwill
9
329,131,465
16,311,182
Investment in Associates
8,706,503
11,547,004
Deposits and Other Assets
2,582,973
797,321
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,686,956,321
$
459,720,360
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Current Liabilities:
Accounts Payable
$
36,915,109
$
18,305,258
Accrued Liabilities
32,167,620
13,915,776
Income Tax Payable
16
130,170,168
46,872,445
Current Portion of Lease Liabilities
17(a)
6,511,441
1,910,645
Current Portion of Notes Payable
10
14,372,049
7,814,261
License Payable
8(c)
-
49,950
Acquisition Price Payable
8(a,b)
246,535,748
33,611,485
Due to Related Parties
18
-
44,664
Total Current Liabilities
466,672,135
122,524,484
Long-Term Liabilities:
1,490,537
2,035,405
Deferred Revenue
Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion
10
148,413,285
32,479,649
Lease Liabilities, Net of Current Portion
17(a)
46,422,617
10,864,742
Deferred Income Taxes
16
323,204,499
49,084,004
Total Long-Term Liabilities
519,530,938
94,463,800
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$
986,203,073
$
216,988,284
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,698,418,807
242,387,456
NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
2,334,441
344,620
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,686,956,321
$
459,720,360
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 1 -
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues, net of discounts
$
206,828,467
$
64,350,915
$
526,430,021
$ 154,497,924
Cost of Goods Sold
73,459,665
22,635,128
218,305,464
58,639,163
Gross Profit before Biological
Asset Adjustment
133,368,802
41,715,787
308,124,557
95,858,761
Realized fair value amounts
(63,300,438)
(20,884,147)
(315,559,112)
(75,413,941)
included in inventory sold
Note 5
Unrealized fair value gain on
growth of biological assets
Note 5
152,104,175
94,170,395
450,293,230
178,446,465
Gross Profit
222,172,539
115,002,035
442,858,675
198,891,285
Expenses:
General and Administrative
3,880,466
7,752,101
52,040,335
14,724,657
Sales and Marketing
2,431,373
224,928
5,948,585
630,067
Salaries and Benefits
25,273,822
3,158,694
53,570,716
8,807,252
Depreciation and Amortization
4,920,198
686,256
11,601,813
1,908,853
Total Expenses
36,505,859
11,821,979
123,161,449
26,070,829
Income from Investments in
Associates
844,688
646,519
2,292,251
1,769,311
Income From Continuing
Operations
186,511,368
103,826,575
321,989,477
174,589,767
Other Income (Expense):
Gain/(Loss) on Disposal of
31,005
-
Property, Plant and Equipment
(436,770)
-
Loss on Deconsolidation
Note 20
-
(189,324)
-
(189,324)
Gain on Previously Held Equity
Interest
-
458,039
-
458,039
Gain on Derivative Liability
Note 11
-
6,778,510
-
6,778,510
Amortization of Debt Issuance
Costs for Warrant
Note 10
-
(1,524,141)
-
(4,572,423)
Amortization of Convertible
Debt Discount
Note 10
-
(1,381,376)
-
(5,525,503)
Other Expense, Net
(475,605)
(1,576,507)
(1,361,479)
(1,772,848)
Interest Expense
(8,068,148)
(1,637,616)
(15,423,930)
(2,151,385)
Total Other Expense
(8,512,748)
927,585
(17,222,179)
(6,974,934)
Net Income Before Provision for
Income Taxes and Non-
Controlling Interest
177,998,620
104,754,160
304,767,298
167,614,833
Provision For Income Taxes
Note 16
(73,732,666)
(17,879,454)
(124,147,352)
(44,067,735)
Net Income Before Non-
Controlling Interest
104,265,954
86,874,706
180,619,946
123,547,098
Net Loss From Discontinued
Operations
Note 19
-
(4,884,323)
-
(4,884,323)
Net Income
104,265,954
81,990,383
180,619,946
118,662,775
Net Income Attributable to
Non-Controlling Interest
550,575
135,488
1,989,821
554,888
Net Income Attributable to
Verano Holdings Corp.
$
103,715,379
$
81,854,895
$
178,630,125
$118,107,887
Net Income per share - basic
$
0.33
$
0.63
Net Income per share - diluted
$
0.33
$
0.61
Basic - weighted average shares
outstanding
313,674,044
281,961,659
Diluted - weighted average shares
outstanding
316,926,366
292,724,219
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 2 -
VERANO HOLDINGS CORP.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
LLC
Share Capital
Share-
Non-
Total
Membership
# of Shares
Based
Accumulated
Controlling
Shareholders'
Units
SVS
PVS
Amount
Reserves
Earnings
Interest
Equity
Balance as of January 1, 2020
261,545,678
111,752,803
-
-
5,090,823
116,843,626
Buyout and transfer of non-
controlling interests
(6,765,629)
(134,371)
(6,900,000)
Distributions to members
(45,714)
-
(45,714)
Net income
118,107,887
554,888
118,662,775
Balance as of September 30, 2020
261,545,678
-
-
$111,752,803
$
-
$111,296,544
$ 5,511,340
$ 228,560,687
LLC
Share Capital
Share-
Non-
Total
Membership
# of Shares
Based
Accumulated
Controlling
Shareholders'
Units
SVS
PVS
Amount
Reserves
Earnings
Interest
Equity
Balance as of January 1, 2021
279,900,000
242,387,456
344,620
242,732,076
Issuance of PubCo
(279,900,000)
115,663,381
1,643,366
716,240,115
716,240,115
Reverse takeover
("Financing"), net (
Note 3)
10,000,000
95,420,117
95,420,117
Issuance of shares in
conjunction with acquisitions
11,781,221
88,718
382,016,992
382,016,992
Issuance of warrants
3,510,000
75,100,072
75,100,072
Contingent consideration &
purchase accounting adjustments
1,038
3,437,504
4,662,990
8,100,494
Conversion of shares
59,744,035
(597,440)
-
Exercise of RSUs and options
932,525
-
Share based compensation
523,436
523,436
Net income
178,630,125
1,989,821
180,619,946
Balance as of September 30, 2021
-
201,631,162
1,135,682
$1,514,602,256
$5,186,426
$178,630,125
$ 2,334,441
$1,700,753,248
See accompanying notes to unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements. - 3 -
