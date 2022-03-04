Verano : Q3'21 MD&A 03/04/2022 | 03:26pm EST Send by mail :

Verano Holdings Corp. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020 (Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated) 2 This management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of the financial condition and results of operations of Verano Holdings Corp. ("Verano" or, the "Company") is for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. This MD&A is dated November 16, 2021. It is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements as of September 30, 2021, and the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and accompanying notes for each respective period. The Company's financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IFRS"). This MD&A has been prepared by reference to the MD&A disclosure requirements established under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations of the Canadian Securities Administrators. It contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable United States securities laws and Canadian securities laws. Please refer to the discussion of forward-looking statements and information set out under the heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information." As a result of many factors, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements and information. Financial information presented in this MD&A is presented in United States dollars, unless otherwise indicated. All references to "$" and "US$" are to United States dollars unless otherwise explicitly specified. OVERVIEW OF THE COMPANY The Company is a leading vertically-integratedmulti-state cannabis operator in the United States. An operator of licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and retail facilities, the Company's goal is the ongoing development of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products to the discerning high-end customer. The Company is licensed to operate in 15 U.S. States, with active operations in 11, including 76 active dispensaries and ten production facilities comprising approximately 842,000 square feet of cultivation, with a focus on tightly regulated, limited license markets. The Company produces a suite of premium, artisanal cannabis products sold under its portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore™, Avexia™, MÜV™ and Verano™. The Company designs, builds and operates branded dispensary environments including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ that deliver a cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. All of the Company's business (and balance sheet and operating statement exposure) relates to U.S. cannabis-related activities. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, holds, operates, manages, consults, licenses, and/or controls licenses and permits in the States of Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Each State has a unique approach to licenses and vertical integration for cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and the sale of cannabis. The Company's strategy is to vertically integrate as a single cohesive company through the consolidation of cultivating, manufacturing, distributing, and dispensing premium brands and products at scale. Verano's cultivation and wholesale distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods support its national retail dispensary chain operating under the brand names including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™. This model was developed to guarantee shelf-space in the Company's retail stores and foster long term relationships with its third-party dispensary customers though supply arrangements. 3 As a vertically-integrated company with a portfolio of brands and products including a proprietary portfolio of over 1,000 product SKUs, Verano manufactures and sells a comprehensive array of premium cannabis products. Verano's products were designed and developed with various consumer segments in mind and include premium flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topicals. Verano distributes its portfolio of brands to the majority of cannabis retail stores in its active markets, including its own retail outlets. The Company's strategy is to establish its footprint in such a manner to enable it to adapt to changes in both industry and market conditions seamlessly and profitably. Verano believes that the following have positioned it for growth: Verano's business plan centers around four foundational pillars: cultivation, production, brand creation and retail. Diversity in revenue streams positions the Company to respond positively to changes in economics, regulations and healthcare, as well as navigating ever-evolving consumer habits.

Verano's historical approach deliberately focuses on large markets where it aims to be one of the first entrants.

Based on the U.S. 2020 census, Verano's network encompasses a market of nearly 150 million adult Americans in the States of Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Verano emphasizes developing premium, handcrafted products in controlled quantities. The quality, positive reviews and finite availability elevate Verano's products' market desirability and value.

Verano grows pesticide-free, meeting testing and State regulatory requirements., Verano adheres to Standard Operating Procedures in all cultivation/manufacturing facilities.

pesticide-free, meeting testing and State regulatory requirements., Verano adheres to Standard Operating Procedures in all cultivation/manufacturing facilities. Verano espouses a customer- and patient-driven business philosophy to deliver value to its downstream customers and consumers. The United States federal government regulates drugs through the Controlled Substances Act (21 U.S.C. § 811) (the "CSA"), which places controlled substances, including cannabis, in a schedule. Cannabis is classified as a Schedule I drug. Under United States federal law, a Schedule I drug or substance has a high potential for abuse, no accepted medical use in the United States, and a lack of accepted safety for the use of the drug under medical supervision. The United States Food and Drug Administration has not approved cannabis as a safe and effective drug for any indication. In the United States, cannabis is largely regulated at the State level. State laws regulating cannabis are in direct conflict with the federal CSA, which makes cannabis use and possession federally illegal. Although some States authorize medical and/or adult-use cannabis production and distribution by licensed or registered entities, under United States federal law, the possession, use, cultivation, and transfer of cannabis and any cannabis-related drug paraphernalia is illegal and any such acts are criminal acts under federal law. The Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution establishes that the United States Constitution and federal laws made pursuant to it are paramount and in the case 4 of conflict between federal and State law, the federal law shall apply. The enforcement of relevant federal laws is a significant risk to the Company's business and its viability. For further details and risks about the U.S. regulatory environment in which the Company operates please see "U.S. Cannabis Regulatory Environment" and "Risk Factors" in this MD&A, as well as the sections titled "Required Disclosure Pursuant to CSA Staff Notice 51-352" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the Year Ended December 31, 2020, dated April 20, 2021, which was filed on SEDAR on April 22, 2021 and is available at www.sedar.com(the "Company 2020 AIF"). Products, Services and Operations Verano has two primary operating subsidiaries, Verano Holdings, LLC and Alternative Medical Enterprises LLC ("AltMed"), and conducts its business and operations through various direct and indirect subsidiaries of its two primary operating subsidiaries. The Company derives its revenues from a balanced contribution of sources through its wholesale cannabis business and national retail dispensaries under brands including Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™. The Company's objective is to support it's national retail dispensary chain through its wholesale cannabis consumer packaged goods business (cultivation and manufacturing). Currently the wholesale and retail channels are vertically-integrated across multiple highly-regulated, limited license (and therefore limited legal supply markets) in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. In addition, Verano has dispensaries, licenses, or interests in several other key markets, including Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Michigan and Missouri. The Company's primary markets, where the Company believes it can reasonably predict and forecast supply and demand, create the foundation upon which Verano has sought to build sustainable profitable growth. Ownership of both wholesale and retail supports Verano's strategy of distributing brands at scale by enabling the Company to capture market share, generate brand awareness, and earn customer loyalty in its operating markets. The Company plans to continue expansion of its operations by winning merit- based processes or acquiring licenses in limited license markets and increasing its presence in current markets. Operational Foundation and Current Geographic Markets Verano currently operates wholesale and retail businesses in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Geographic markets where Verano currently has dispensaries, licenses or other commercial interests include Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Michigan, and Missouri. All these markets are subject to State regulations that vary State-by-State and many of these regulations have, from time to time, been modified and amended. In addition, municipalities may individually determine what local permits or licenses are required to operate within their boundaries. The Company actively monitors State and local developments in laws and regulations which may impact the Company's business interests and operations. Arizona Operations Subject to State regulations, Arizona currently allows access to cannabis for medical use, and in November 2020 passed legislation legalizing adult-use. The Company's affiliates have licensing or other commercial arrangements with six cannabis licensees in the State of Arizona. 5 Arkansas Operations Subject to State regulations, Arkansas currently allows access to cannabis for medical use. The Company's affiliates are owners, operators, managers, consultants, and/or have licensing or other commercial arrangements with a cannabis dispensary licensee in the state of Arkansas. California Operations Subject to State regulations, California currently allows access to cannabis for both medical and adult- use. In February 2019, Verano Holdings LLC entered into an agreement with a holder of cannabis manufacturing and distribution licenses in the state of California, and another party creating a joint venture to extract cannabis oil and manufacture and distribute cannabis products in the state. The joint venture and its affiliated entities control manufacturing and distribution licenses in California. Connecticut Operations Subject to State regulations, Connecticut currently allows access to cannabis for medical use. In June 2021, the State passed legislation legalizing adult-use. The Company holds a medical marijuana dispensary facility license under a subsidiary, which operates on medical dispensary. Florida Operations Subject to State regulations, Florida currently allows access to cannabis for medical use. The Company holds a license under a subsidiary. This licensee operates a cultivation and manufacturing facility as well as 37 medical cannabis dispensaries across the State of Florida. AltMed also educates patients and potential patients on the Company's products and services through its certifying physicians, community outreach events and ongoing staff education, all of which are supported by a patient care call center with more than 30 staff for direct phone, email and online chat support. Illinois Operations Subject to State regulations, Illinois currently allows access to cannabis for both medical and adult-use. A subsidiary of the Company is licensed to operate a cultivation center in the state of Illinois. The cultivation center license permits the licensee to acquire, possess, cultivate, deliver, transfer, have tested, transport, supply or sell medical and adult use cannabis and related supplies to medical and adult-use dispensing organizations. Company affiliates also own and/or operate ten medical and adult- use dispensaries across the State of Illinois. Maryland Operations Subject to State regulations, Maryland currently allows access to cannabis for medical use. A subsidiary of the Company is licensed to operate a cultivation facility and a retail medical cannabis dispensary in Maryland. The retail dispensary license permits it to purchase medical cannabis from cultivation facilities, cannabis and cannabis products from product manufacturing facilities and cannabis from other retail stores and allows the sale of cannabis and cannabis products to registered patients. The cultivation license permits the licensee to acquire, possess, cultivate, deliver, transfer, have tested, transport, supply or sell cannabis and related supplies to medical marijuana dispensaries, and medical cannabis cultivation facilities. A subsidiary of the Company also is licensed to operate a processing facility. 