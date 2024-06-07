The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Verastem, Inc. (“Verastem” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VSTM). The investigation concerns whether Verastem and/or certain of its officers have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 23, 2024, Verastem issued a press release “announc[ing] the initial interim safety and efficacy results from the ongoing RAMP 205 Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating avutometinib plus defactinib in combination with gemcitabine and Nab-paclitaxel in the first-line in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.” Among other items, Verastem disclosed that 12 patients experienced 19 treatment-emergent serious adverse events. On this news, the price of Verastem shares declined by $8.06 per share, or approximately 66.17%, from $12.18 on May 23, 2024 to close at $4.12 per share on May 24, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Verastem securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this CONTACT FORM, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

