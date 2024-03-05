GFH375 (VS-7375), a potential best-in-class oral KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) inhibitor, demonstrated potent anti-tumor activity in pancreatic and colorectal cancer models; Partner GenFleet plans to submit IND in H1 2024 Preclinical data demonstrate strong anti-tumor activity of avutometinib with FAK inhibitor combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer models; supports the scientific rationale for ongoing RAMP 205 Phase 1/2 trial Avutometinib with FAK inhibitor combination overcomes resistance to BRAF and MEK inhibitors and to immunotherapy in patient-derived melanoma models

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients, today announced that preclinical data will be presented in five posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 to be held on April 5-10 in San Diego, California. The presentations will highlight anti-tumor efficacy of GFH375 (VS-7375), a potent and selective orally bioavailable KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) inhibitor, and will also show data of RAF/MEK clamp plus FAK inhibition in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) models supporting the ongoing RAMP 205 trial. Additional presentations will support the use of avutometinib and FAK inhibitor combination in cutaneous melanoma models to overcome resistance to BRAF and MEK inhibitors, resistance to immunotherapy, and brain metastasis.

“For the first time, GenFleet and Verastem will present potency, selectivity, anti-tumor efficacy, and bioavailability data on GFH375 (VS-7375), a potential best-in-class orally active KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) inhibitor. We look forward to an IND submission by GenFleet in China in H1 2024,” said Jonathan Pachter, Ph.D., chief scientific officer of Verastem Oncology. “Additionally, preclinical data will be presented demonstrating that the combination of avutometinib and a FAK inhibitor with standard-of-care chemotherapy can induce tumor regressions in pancreatic cancer models, providing the scientific rationale for the ongoing RAMP 205 Phase 1/2 study evaluating the combination of avutometinib, defactinib, gemcitabine, and nab-paclitaxel in first-line metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. Collectively, these data from the five posters build on our desire to advance treatments that target the RAS/MAPK pathway and provide new options for patients with RAS/MAPK driven cancers.”

Key Data Presentations:

Title: GFH375 (VS-7375): An oral, selective KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) inhibitor with potent anti-tumor efficacy

GFH375 (VS-7375): An oral, selective KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) inhibitor with potent anti-tumor efficacy Abstract #: 3318

3318 Date/Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. PDT

Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. PDT Sponsor: GenFleet Therapeutics





Title: Combined inhibition of RAF, MEK and FAK increases PDAC responsiveness to cytotoxic- and immune therapy

Combined inhibition of RAF, MEK and FAK increases PDAC responsiveness to cytotoxic- and immune therapy Abstract #: 2899

2899 Date/Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. PDT

Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. PDT Institution: Siteman Cancer Center, Department of Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine





Title: Combined Inhibition of RAF, MEK, and FAK attenuates melanoma brain metastases and prolongs survival in preclinical models

Combined Inhibition of RAF, MEK, and FAK attenuates melanoma brain metastases and prolongs survival in preclinical models Abstract #: 4127

4127 Date/Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PDT

Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PDT Institution: Huntsman Cancer Institute, Department of Surgery, University of Utah School of Medicine





Title: A novel combination therapy targeting RAF, MEK, and FAK to overcome skin cutaneous melanoma treatment resistance

A novel combination therapy targeting RAF, MEK, and FAK to overcome skin cutaneous melanoma treatment resistance Abstract #: 4745

4745 Date/Time: Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PDT

Tuesday, April 9, 2024, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PDT Institution: Moores Cancer Center-Department of Pharmacology, University of California San Diego





Title: The SOS1 Inhibitor MRTX0902 Demonstrates Activity Across Cancer Models with Mutations in Proximal Components of the RAS-MAPK pathway

The SOS1 Inhibitor MRTX0902 Demonstrates Activity Across Cancer Models with Mutations in Proximal Components of the RAS-MAPK pathway Abstract #: 7268

7268 Date/Time: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PDT

Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PDT Sponsor: Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.

The accepted abstracts are available on the AACR conference website: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2024/.

About GFH375 (VS-7375)

GFH375 (VS-7375) is a potential best-in-class, potent and selective oral KRAS G12D (ON/OFF) inhibitor, identified as the lead program from the Verastem Oncology discovery and development collaboration with GenFleet Therapeutics. GenFleet plans to submit an IND in China for GFH375 (VS-7375) in the first half of 2024, and upon approval GenFleet is expected to initiate a Phase 1 trial in China in the second half of 2024. The collaboration includes three discovery programs, the first being the KRAS G12D inhibitor, and will provide Verastem Oncology with exclusive options to obtain licenses to each of the three compounds in the collaboration after successful completion of pre-determined milestones in Phase 1 trials. The licenses would give Verastem Oncology development and commercialization rights outside of the GenFleet markets of mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

About the Avutometinib and Defactinib Combination

Avutometinib is a RAF/MEK clamp that induces inactive complexes of MEK with ARAF, BRAF and CRAF potentially creating a more complete and durable anti-tumor response through maximal RAS/MAPK pathway inhibition. In contrast to currently available MEK-only inhibitors, avutometinib blocks both MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK. This unique mechanism allows avutometinib to block MEK signaling without the compensatory activation of MEK that appears to limit the efficacy of other MEK-only inhibitors. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for the combination of Verastem Oncology’s investigational RAF/MEK clamp avutometinib, with defactinib, a selective FAK inhibitor, for the treatment of all patients with recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer (LGSOC) regardless of KRAS status after one or more prior lines of therapy, including platinum-based chemotherapy.

Verastem Oncology is currently conducting clinical trials with its RAF/MEK clamp avutometinib in RAS/MAPK driven tumors as part of its (Raf And Mek Program). RAMP 301 (NCT06072781) is a Phase 3 confirmatory trial evaluating the combination of avutometinib and defactinib versus standard chemotherapy or hormonal therapy for the treatment of recurrent LGSOC. RAMP 201 (NCT04625270) is a Phase 2 registration-directed trial of avutometinib in combination with defactinib in patients with recurrent LGSOC and has completed enrollment in the dose optimization, expansion phase, and low-dose evaluation cohorts.

Verastem Oncology has established clinical collaborations with Amgen and Mirati to evaluate LUMAKRAS™ (sotorasib) and KRAZATI™ (adagrasib) in combination with avutometinib in KRAS G12C mutant NSCLC as part of the RAMP 203 (NCT05074810) and RAMP 204 (NCT05375994) trials, respectively. Supported by the “Therapeutic Accelerator Award” Verastem Oncology received from PanCAN, the Company is conducting RAMP 205 (NCT05669482), a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial evaluating avutometinib and defactinib with gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in patients with front-line metastatic pancreatic cancer.

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) is a late-stage development biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. Our pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and FAK inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

