Verastem Oncology to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced that the Company will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The presentation will be made available for on-demand listening beginning Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. GMT (3:00 a.m. ET).

A webcast of the presentation will be available on investors section of the Company’s website at www.verastem.com. An archived presentation will be made available for 30 days.

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) (Verastem, Inc.) is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. Our pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and FAK inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com.

