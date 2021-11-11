Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Verastem, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    VSTM   US92337C1045

VERASTEM, INC.

(VSTM)
  Report
Verastem Oncology to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

11/11/2021 | 07:03am EST
Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq:VSTM), a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients battling cancer, today announced that the Company will present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. The presentation will be made available for on-demand listening beginning Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. GMT (3:00 a.m. ET).

A webcast of the presentation will be available on investors section of the Company’s website at www.verastem.com. An archived presentation will be made available for 30 days.

About Verastem Oncology

Verastem Oncology (Nasdaq: VSTM) (Verastem, Inc.) is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the development and commercialization of new medicines to improve the lives of patients diagnosed with cancer. Our pipeline is focused on novel small molecule drugs that inhibit critical signaling pathways in cancer that promote cancer cell survival and tumor growth, including RAF/MEK inhibition and FAK inhibition. For more information, please visit www.verastem.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on VERASTEM, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1,30 M - -
Net income 2021 -72,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,46x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 483 M 483 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 370x
Capi. / Sales 2022 38,6x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart VERASTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Verastem, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERASTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,65 $
Average target price 6,25 $
Spread / Average Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian M. Stuglik Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel W. Paterson President & Chief Operating Officer
Robert E. Gagnon Chief Financial & Business Officer
Jonathan Pachter Chief Scientific Officer
Louis J. Denis Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERASTEM, INC.24.41%483
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.55%84 445
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS28.79%65 054
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.14.39%59 427
BIONTECH SE188.76%56 854
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.49%47 776