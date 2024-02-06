Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is pleased to announce that, following the presentation of recent broadacre trial results on the 9th of January 2024, Veratin has executed a Supplier Agreement with Elders Rural Services Australia Limited (Agreement) for the supply of its Verigrow(R) range of products.Elders Rural Services Australia Limited is a subsidiary of Elders Limited (ASX:ELD), an Australian-based agribusiness firm, which provides the wholesale distribution of animal feeds, fertilisers, agricultural chemicals and other farm suppliers to agricultural retailers throughout Australia.Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "We are very excited to be working with Elders, a wellrespected, established brand that is synonymous with wool trading. I believe by forming strategic alliances with organisations that understand our vision, we are able to deliver solutions that benefit Australian farmers".ABOUT ELDERS RURAL SERVICES AUSTRALIA LTDElders Rural Services Australia Limited is a subsidiary of Elders Limited and provides the wholesale distribution of animal feeds, fertilisers, agricultural chemicals and other farm suppliers to agricultural retailers throughout Australia. Elders Rural Services supports primary producers across Australia with products and trusted advice across the full production cycle. Elders Rural Services assists farmers to maximise their enterprise and operates in livestock, crops, wool, grain selling and water trading.





About Veratin Limited:



Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.





Source:

Veratin Limited





Contact:

Dr Ramiz Boulos Executive Chairman Ramiz.boulos@veratin.com.au