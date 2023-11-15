Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is pleased to announce it has launched a new product - Verigrow(R) Pot. The pot is made using a novel biodegradable material that the Company will in-license from Boulos & Cooper Labs Pty Ltd, and will have an exclusive license to exploit.The Verigrow(R) Pot is plant food in a pot and complements the existing product range of plant and soil health products, being potting mixes, liquid fertilisers and soil improvers, foliar sprays and soil wetters.Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr Ramiz Boulos says "The Verigrow(R) Pot is a product I am very proud of. It has taken the team hundreds of hours of experimentation and testing to develop. The pot presents a paradigm shift in the nursery industry in more than one way. Eliminating the use of plastic resonates with our values and aligns with our environmentally conscious consumers".The Verigrow(R) Pot will be available for purchase through the Verigrow website only in the short term to accommodate initial low manufacturing volumes.





About Veratin Limited:



Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.





