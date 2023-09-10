Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is pleased to announce the Company has engaged consulting company AXD Pty Ltd for the development of seven new products. This engagement builds on a previous working relationship whereby AXD developed Veratin(TM) shampoo and Veratin(TM) conditioner that are based on eucalyptus, tea tree, aloe vera and orange peel natural extracts. The Company plans to market the existing range of hair products for 'Him' and shall be developing new Veratin(TM) shampoo and new Veratin(TM) conditioner for 'Her'. In addition, the Company shall be developing other products belonging to the Veratin(TM) Cosmetics range. These include a cleanser, exfoliator, serum, moisturiser and eye cream.The new products will contain liquid keratin produced using the Company's intellectual property. Executive Chairman of Veratin Limited, Dr Ramiz Boulos, says "We are committed to growing our cosmetic range through investment in research of new products that provide a point of difference and benefit our customers".The Company has entered into a Manufacturing Services Agreement with Pharmascope Pty Ltd, a Perth-based contract manufacturer for cosmetic and personal care products, for manufacturing of the new products. The Company has previously used Pharmascope for its existing cosmetic products.





Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.





Veratin Limited





Dr Ramiz Boulos Executive Chairman Ramiz.boulos@veratin.com.au