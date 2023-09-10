The new products will contain liquid keratin produced using the Company's intellectual property. Executive Chairman of Veratin Limited, Dr Ramiz Boulos, says "We are committed to growing our cosmetic range through investment in research of new products that provide a point of difference and benefit our customers".
The Company has entered into a Manufacturing Services Agreement with Pharmascope Pty Ltd, a Perth-based contract manufacturer for cosmetic and personal care products, for manufacturing of the new products. The Company has previously used Pharmascope for its existing cosmetic products.
About Veratin Limited:
Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.
Source:
Veratin Limited
Contact:
Dr Ramiz Boulos Executive Chairman Ramiz.boulos@veratin.com.au