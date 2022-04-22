Log in
    VERB   US92337U1043

VERB TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, INC.

(VERB)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/22 04:00:00 pm EDT
0.6302 USD   -1.91%
05:49pVERB TECHNOLOGY : ANNOUNCES $11.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET - Form 8-K
PU
05:28pVERB TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:35aVERB to Begin Hosting Doll 10 Beauty Solutions' Livestream Shopping Events on the MARKET Platform in May
AQ
VERB TECHNOLOGY : ANNOUNCES $11.0 MILLION REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET - Form 8-K

04/22/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
VERB TECHNOLOGY COMPANY, INC. ANNOUNCES $11.0 MILLION

REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING PRICED AT-THE-MARKET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including shoppable livestream, today announced it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 14,666,667 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $0.75 per share and warrants to purchase 14,666,667 shares of its common stock at an exercise price of $0.75 per share (together the "Securities") in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $11.0 million before deducting placement agent commissions and other estimated offering expenses. The warrants will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance and will expire five years following the date on which the warrants are initially exercisable. The closing of the offering and sale of the Securities is expected to occur on or about April 25, 2022 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

This offering is being made pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-264038) previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 14, 2022. A prospectus supplement describing the terms of the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.

Before investing in this offering, interested parties should carefully review the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, as well as the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and the offering.

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these Securities, nor shall there be any sale of these Securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company's Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB's clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. Of note is its forthcoming MARKET, a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping platform at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment. With approximately 170 employees, the Company is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and also maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements about the Company's ability to consummate the offering, the timing of the closing of the offering, and the filing of a prospectus supplement. These forward-looking statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors are described in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports Form 10-Q, as well as in the registration statement and prospectus relating to the offering. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

888.504.9929

investors@verb.tech

Disclaimer

Verb Technology Company Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 21:48:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
