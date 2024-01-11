FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Deutsche Bank Research has downgraded Verbio from "Buy" to "Sell" and lowered the price target from 50 to 22 euros. The biofuel producer is exposed to strong headwinds in the short term, for example from biofuel prices and the lower GHG quota prices (greenhouse gas reduction quota), analyst Niklas Becker wrote in a study published on Thursday. This poses risks for the company's earnings outlook for 2023/24, but in the long term, the investment backdrop is positive and structurally intact, the expert emphasized./mis/edh

Publication of the original study: 11.01.2024 / Time not specified in study / CET

First dissemination of the original study: 11.01.2024 / 06:55 / CET

