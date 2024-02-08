Verbio SE is a Germany-based company, formerly known as Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie AG (VERBIO AG), is engaged in the bioenergy sector. The Company focuses on production and distribution of biofuels. It operates through two business segments: Biodiesel segment, which produces biodiesel, and the Bioethanol segment, which produces bioethanol and biomethane. The Company also provides sterols and pharmaceutical glycerine for the consumer goods and cosmetics industry, as well as animal feed and fertilizers for the agricultural use. In addition, the Company conducts research and development in the area of biofuels and provides engineering services for plant construction. It delivers its products directly to oil companies, oil trading companies, independent filling stations, freight forwarders, municipal utilities and vehicle fleets. The Company operates through a number of subsidiaries in Germany and abroad.

Sector Renewable Fuels