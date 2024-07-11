EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Verbio SE
Verbio SE: Correction of a release from 04/07/2024 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.07.2024 / 20:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Verbio SE
Street: Thura Mark 18
Postal code: 06780
City: Zörbig
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900W51PINCFFALS96

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary group notification due to threshold contact of a subsidiary

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Dr. Gabriele Pollert
Date of birth: 25 Jun 1955

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Claus Sauter
Bernd Sauter
Daniela Sauter
Pollert Holding GmbH & Co. KG
Theophanu Stiftung G & G Pollert

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
01 Jul 2024

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 72.65 % 0.00 % 72.65 % 63638198
Previous notification 70.82 % 0.00 % 70.82 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0JL9W6 0 46231944 0.00 % 72.65 %
Total 46231944 72.65 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
   Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
     Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Dr. Gabriele Pollert % % %
GaPo Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
GaPo Holding GmbH & Co. KG 67.78 % % 67.78 %
 
Dr. Gabriele Pollert % % %
Theophanu Stiftung G & G Pollert 4.87 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
11 Jul 2024


11.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Verbio SE
Thura Mark 18
06780 Zörbig
Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1944737  11.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1944737&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a