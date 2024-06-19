Leipzig, June 19, 2024 - This year Verbio will be represented at Chemspec Europe for the first time. Chemspec Europe 2024, the leading trade fair for the fine and speciality chemicals industry, is being held in Düsseldorf from June 19 to June 20 2024, offering a networking platform for the newest innovations and trends in the industry. Verbio is presenting renewable life-science products and bio-based speciality chemicals at the trade fair. You will find Verbio in the Düsseldorf trade fairground at Stand E45 in Hall 3. The fair is open from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm on both days.

Verbio life-science products

Verbio life-science products include high-value proteins as well as glycerine and sterols. These products are used in the feedstock, foodstuffs and pharmaceutical industries. Verbio creates glycerine and sterols as by-products in the manufacturing of biodiesel from domestic rapeseed oil.

Sterols are used in the pharmaceutical and foodstuffs industries, in particular in the manufacturing of cholesterol-lowering foodstuffs and hormone compounds. Verbio is the second-largest manufacturer of sterols worldwide, and offers products which are 100% GM-free. This makes sterols supplied by Verbio particularly attractive for customers that place a high value on sustainable and GM-free ingredients.

In the future, high-value proteins based on grain materials will be manufactured at Verbio's Zörbig (Sachsen-Anhalt) location. These will be used in animal feedstock. Future use in the food industry is also conceivable.

Bio-based speciality chemicals from Verbio

Verbio's speciality chemicals methyl 9-decenoate (9-DAME) and 1-decene are produced from sustainably produced rapeseed oil. They are used to replace fossil raw materials in the manufacture of detergents and cleaning agents, lubricants and plastics, thereby contributing to the transformation of the chemical industry towards greater climate friendliness.

Investment in unique technology

Verbio is investing in new technologies on an ongoing basis. An ethenolysis plant, the first of its kind in the world, is currently under construction at the Verbio site in Bitterfeld (Saxony-Anhalt). From 2026 renewable molecules will be produced there from rapeseed methyl ester (biodiesel), which will be used in speciality chemicals. In doing so Verbio is reacting to the increasing demand from the chemical industry for environmentally-friendly alternatives to fossil-based raw materials.

Important component of Verbio's growth strategy

"Our portfolio of green products manufactured from biomass from renewable sources is becoming ever broader. Investing in research and development is the right thing to do, and increasing product diversification will give us several footholds outside the transport sector. Accordingly, this is an important guarantee of Verbio's growth and stability, as well as benefiting climate protection," said Claus Sauter, Chief Executive Officer of Verbio SE.