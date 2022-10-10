AFR: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
10.10.2022 / 11:02 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
10.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
|
|Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
|
|04109 Leipzig
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1459867 10.10.2022 CET/CEST