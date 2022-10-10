Advanced search
    VBK   DE000A0JL9W6

VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG

(VBK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:25 2022-10-10 am EDT
60.53 EUR   -0.53%
05:03aAfr : VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
10/07VERBIO AG : Receives a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
10/05VERBIO AG : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
AFR: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/10/2022 | 05:03am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10.10.2022 / 11:02 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: https://www.verbio.de/investor-relations/aktuelles-publikationen/finanzberichte/20222023/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022
Address: https://www.verbio.de/en/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/20222023/

10.10.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1459867  10.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1459867&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
