AFR: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10.10.2022 / 11:02 CET/CEST

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022

Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 10, 2022

