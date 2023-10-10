EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.verbio.de/investor-relations/aktuelles-publikationen/finanzberichte/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.verbio.de/en/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/
10.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
|Thura Mark 18
|06780 Zörbig
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1745233 10.10.2023 CET/CEST