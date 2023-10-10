EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.verbio.de/investor-relations/aktuelles-publikationen/finanzberichte/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023
Address: https://www.verbio.de/en/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/

Language:English
Company:VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Thura Mark 18
06780 Zörbig
Germany
Internet:www.verbio.de

 
