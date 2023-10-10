EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



10.10.2023 / 10:37 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023

Address: https://www.verbio.de/investor-relations/aktuelles-publikationen/finanzberichte/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 09, 2023

Address: https://www.verbio.de/en/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-reports/



10.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

