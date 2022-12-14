Advanced search
    VBK   DE000A0JL9W6

VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG

(VBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:40 2022-12-14 pm EST
65.08 EUR   -3.16%
DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Leo Sauter, Donation of 10,000 shares

12/14/2022 | 12:32pm EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.12.2022 / 18:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Leo
Last name(s): Sauter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Claus
Last name(s): Sauter
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

b) LEI
529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6

b) Nature of the transaction
Donation of 10,000 shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
00.00 EUR 00.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
00.00 EUR 00.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


14.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Thura Mark 18
06780 Zörbig
Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

79933  14.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1513461&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 496 M 1 593 M 1 593 M
Net income 2023 195 M 208 M 208 M
Net cash 2023 15,4 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,7x
Yield 2023 0,30%
Capitalization 4 260 M 4 536 M 4 536 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
EV / Sales 2024 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 1 091
Free-Float 49,7%
Chart VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Duration : Period :
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 67,20 €
Average target price 89,70 €
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claus Sauter Chief Executive Officer
Olaf Tröber Chief Financial Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Sauter Co-Chief Operating Officer-Procurement & Logistics
Ulrike Krämer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
