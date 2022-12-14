|
DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Samuel Sauter, Donation of 10,000 shares
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
14.12.2022 / 18:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Samuel
|Last name(s):
|Sauter
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Bernd
|Last name(s):
|Sauter
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JL9W6
b) Nature of the transaction
|Donation of 10,000 shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|00.00 EUR
|00.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|00.00 EUR
|00.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
14.12.2022
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
|
|Thura Mark 18
|
|06780 Zörbig
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
79937 14.12.2022 CET/CEST
© EQS 2022
|
|
|
