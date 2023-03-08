Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
  News
  Summary
    VBK   DE000A0JL9W6

VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG

(VBK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:04:30 2023-03-08 am EST
48.80 EUR   +1.84%
Dd : VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Ulrike Krämer, buy
EQ
02/27VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/21Global markets live: Airbus, Walmart, Meta, Home Depot...
MS
DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Ulrike Krämer, buy

03/08/2023 | 08:39am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.03.2023 / 14:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ulrike
Last name(s): Krämer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

b) LEI
529900W51PINCFFALS96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
47.184 EUR 23592.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
47.1840 EUR 23592.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


08.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Thura Mark 18
06780 Zörbig
Germany
Internet: www.verbio.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

81413  08.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1577929&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
