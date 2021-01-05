DGAP-AFR : VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VERBIO Vereinigte
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG hereby announces that the following
financial reports shall be disclosed:
*Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)*
Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 04, 2021
Address:
https://www.verbio.de/investor-relations/aktuelles-publikationen/finanzberic
hte/20202021/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: February 04, 2021
Address:
https://www.verbio.de/en/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-repo
rts/20202021/
