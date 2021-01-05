DGAP-AFR : VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 2021-01-05 / 09:55 Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: *Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)* Language: German Date of disclosure: February 04, 2021 Address: https://www.verbio.de/investor-relations/aktuelles-publikationen/finanzberic hte/20202021/ Language: English Date of disclosure: February 04, 2021 Address: https://www.verbio.de/en/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-repo rts/20202021/ 2021-01-05 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof) 04109 Leipzig Germany Internet: www.verbio.de End of News DGAP News Service 1158454 2021-01-05

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2021 03:55 ET (08:55 GMT)