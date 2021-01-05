Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG    VBK   DE000A0JL9W6

VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG

(VBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

DGAP-AFR : VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

01/05/2021 | 03:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
 
 DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VERBIO Vereinigte 
BioEnergie AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial 
statements 
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication 
of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the 
German Securities Act] 
 
2021-01-05 / 09:55 
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according 
to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 
transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG hereby announces that the following 
financial reports shall be disclosed: 
 
*Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)* 
 
Language: German 
Date of disclosure: February 04, 2021 
Address: 
https://www.verbio.de/investor-relations/aktuelles-publikationen/finanzberic 
hte/20202021/ 
 
Language: English 
Date of disclosure: February 04, 2021 
Address: 
https://www.verbio.de/en/investor-relations/news-publications/financial-repo 
rts/20202021/ 
 
2021-01-05 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, 
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
Language: English 
Company:  VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG 
          Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof) 
          04109 Leipzig 
          Germany 
Internet: www.verbio.de 
 
End of News DGAP News Service 
 
1158454 2021-01-05

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 05, 2021 03:55 ET (08:55 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG 0.65% 31.1 Delayed Quote.0.98%
All news about VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
03:56aDGAP-AFR : VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publ..
DJ
2020DGAP-DD : VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG english
DJ
2020VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE : North America Forms New Sourcing and Logistics Co..
PU
2020VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transact..
EQ
2020VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transact..
EQ
2020VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transact..
EQ
2020VERBIO AG : Further significant increases in production levels and results in th..
PU
2020VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG : Further significant increases in production le..
EQ
2020VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of..
EQ
2020VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG : Powerful confirmation of VERBIO's growth traje..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 926 M 1 137 M 1 137 M
Net income 2021 70,6 M 86,6 M 86,6 M
Net cash 2021 27,3 M 33,5 M 33,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,7x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 1 953 M 2 397 M 2 397 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 754
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Duration : Period :
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 23,56 €
Last Close Price 31,00 €
Spread / Highest target 3,23%
Spread / Average Target -24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -77,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Claus Sauter Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Sauter Co-Chief Operating Officer-Procurement & Logistics
Ulrike Krämer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Georg Pollert Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG1.63%2 397
ITM POWER PLC4.26%3 369
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.0.00%2 786
QUANTAFUEL ASA251.45%963
GEVO, INC.1.88%488
GREEN PLAINS INC.-2.73%470
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ