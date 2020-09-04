Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG    VBK   DE000A0JL9W6

VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG

(VBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: EBITDA in the 2019/2020 financial year substantially increased again.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 10:55am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Forecast
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: EBITDA in the 2019/2020 financial year substantially increased again.

04-Sep-2020 / 16:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VERBIO AG: EBITDA in the 2019/2020 financial year substantially increased again.

Zörbig/Leipzig, September 4, 2020 - VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG is expected to have generated EBITDA of EUR 122 million in the 2019/2020 financial year (previous year: EUR 95.1 million). Net cash as of 30.06.2020 is expected to be EUR 56 million (previous year: EUR 64.2 million).

Due to the measures taken during the COVID-19-pandemic, such as the production of disinfectants, and the increase in biofuel margins at the end of the financial year, the financial year's result is expected to be significantly higher than our own forecast and market expectations.

Most recently, the company expected to achieve EBITDA in the order of EUR 110 million in the 2019/2020 financial year and to increase net cash to the order of EUR 40 million by the end of the financial year. The corresponding ad hoc announcement of 22 January 2020 can be viewed on the VERBIO AG website.

Detailed information on the business development for the financial year 2019/2020 can be found in the Annual Report 2019/2020, which will be available on 23 September 2020 at www.verbio.de.


Contact:
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)
04109 Leipzig

Olaf Tröber
Investor Relations
Phone: +49(0)341/308530-251
Fax: +49(0)341/308530-298
Email: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)
VERBIO is one of the leading independent producers and suppliers of biofuels, and is also the only large-scale producer of biodiesel, bioethanol and biomethane in Europe. The annual production capacity amounts to approximately 660,000 tonnes of biodiesel, 260,000 tonnes of bioethanol and 750 gigawatt hours of biomethane. The Company produces its highly efficient fuels using internally developed, energy efficient production processes and innovative technologies. VERBIO's biofuels achieve CO2 reductions of up to 90 percent compared to petrol or diesel. VERBIO delivers its products directly to European oil companies, oil trading companies, independent filling stations, freight forwarders, municipal utilities and vehicle fleets. In addition VERBIO markets high-quality pharmaceutical glycerine for the consumer goods and cosmetics industry (glycerine is produced as a by-product in the production of biodiesel) as well as animal feed and fertiliser, a by-product of bioethanol and biomethane production. Within the Group, VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG acts as a management holding company. The operative business is conducted by the subsidiaries VERBIO Diesel Bitterfeld GmbH, VERBIO Diesel Schwedt GmbH & Co. KG, VERBIO Diesel Canada Corporation, VERBIO Ethanol Schwedt GmbH & Co. KG, VERBIO Zörbig GmbH, VERBIO Agrar GmbH, VERBIO Logistik GmbH and VERBIO Polska Sp. z o.o. The VERBIO share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006.

Important notice
This publication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the VERBIO group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of VERBIO as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated. VERBIO does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant publication is concerned.

04-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
04109 Leipzig
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)341 308530-0
Fax: +49 (0)341 308530-998
E-mail: ir@verbio.de
Internet: www.verbio.de
ISIN: DE000A0JL9W6
WKN: A0JL9W
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1127817

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1127817  04-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1127817&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
11:15aVERBIO AG : EBITDA in the 2019/2020 financial year substantially increased again..
PU
10:55aVERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG : EBITDA in the 2019/2020 financial year substan..
EQ
05/29VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE : increases EBITDA in the first nine months of the ..
PU
05/07VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG : VERBIO increases EBITDA in the first nine mont..
EQ
04/17Germany's Verbio boosts sanitiser output as bioethanol demand drops
RE
02/06VERBIO AG : Results for the first half of the financial year 2019/2020 above exp..
PU
02/06VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG : Results for the first half of the financial ye..
EQ
02/03VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
01/22VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE : increases EBITDA earnings forecast for the financ..
PU
01/22VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG : VERBIO increases EBITDA earnings forecast for ..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 784 M 925 M 925 M
Net income 2020 38,5 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
Net cash 2020 55,0 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
Yield 2020 1,75%
Capitalization 901 M 1 065 M 1 063 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 717
Free-Float 49,5%
Chart VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Duration : Period :
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 13,00 €
Last Close Price 14,30 €
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target -9,09%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claus Sauter Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Sauter Co-Chief Operating Officer-Procurement & Logistics
Georg Pollert Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrike Krämer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG22.01%1 065
ITM POWER PLC241.07%1 535
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.40.45%1 487
QUANTAFUEL ASA153.47%615
GREEN PLAINS INC.-13.16%478
GLOBAL GREEN CHEMICALS PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-27.38%298
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group