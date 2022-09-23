VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: forecasts EBITDA of EUR 300 million for the financial year 2022/2023.

EQS-Ad-hoc: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Zörbig/Leipzig, September 23, 2022 – Based on current sales, raw material and energy price levels as well as the planned production capacity usage the Management Board expects to achieve an EBITDA for the current financial year 2022/2023 of around EUR 300 million (original forecast for the financial year 2021/2022: EUR 150 million).

Due to the high levels of investments in internationalisation, capacity expansion and product diversification that are planned and which will be financed from the Group’s own resources, net cash at the end of the financial year is expected to be approximately EUR 30 million.

This forecast is made subject to the proviso that the continued course of the Russian aggression in the Ukraine and its consequences do not have a significant further negative effect on the market for biofuels and, in particular, on the procurement of raw materials and energy.

Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)

VERBIO AG is one of the leading independent bioenergy manufacturers, and is also the only large-scale producer of biodiesel, bioethanol and biomethane in Europe. The Group has approximately 1,000 employees at its locations in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg as well as at its foreign subsidiaries in India, the USA, Canada, Poland and Hungary. VERBIO concentrates on the use of internally developed innovative technologies and efficient energy-saving production processes. VERBIO’s biofuels achieve CO 2 savings of up to 90 percent compared to petrol or diesel. The Group’s annual production capacity amounts to approximately 660,000 tonnes of biodiesel, 300,000 tonnes of bioethanol and 1,300 gigawatt hours of biomethane. In addition, VERBIO manufactures biofertiliser and animal feed for agricultural use as well as high-value raw materials for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and foodstuff industries. With its innovative processes and highly efficient production plants, VERBIO is a technology leader in the biofuels market. The VERBIO share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006.

This publication contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the management of VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG. Although the Company’s management is of the opinion that these assumptions and estimations are realistic, actual future developments and actual future results may differ significantly from these assumptions and estimates due to a variety of factors. For example, these factors can include changes to the overall economic climate, changes to the legal and regulatory framework in Germany and the EU, and changes in the industry. VERBIO can give no guarantee and accepts no liability as to whether future development and the results actually achieved in future will match the assumptions and estimates made in this publication.

