Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VBK   DE000A0JL9W6

VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG

(VBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie : All time high EBITDA of approx. EUR 167 million and record sales of approx. EUR 1 billion, according to preliminary figures for the 2020/2021 financial year

07/23/2021 | 10:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Most recently, the company expected EBITDA in the region of EUR 150 million and net financial assets in the region of EUR 65 million at the end of the 2020/2021 financial year.

In addition to the good margins for CO2 efficient ethanol and biodiesel, the main success factor for renewed record result was a strong increase in demand for advanced Biomethane, which will count double for quota from 2022 onwards. The final figures will be published as scheduled on 22 September 2021 with the presentation of the annual financial statement as of 30 June 2021.

Information about VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (VERBIO)

VERBIO AG is one of the leading independent bioenergy manufacturers, and is also the only large-scale producer of biodiesel, bioethanol and biomethane in Europe. The Group has approximately 800 employees at its locations in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Brandenburg as well as at its foreign subsidiaries in India, the USA, Canada, Poland and Hungary. VERBIO concentrates on the use of internally developed innovative technologies and efficient energy-saving production processes. VERBIO's biofuels achieve CO2 savings of up to 90 percent compared to petrol or diesel. The Group's annual production capacity amounts to approximately 660,000 tonnes of biodiesel, 260,000 tonnes of bioethanol and 900 gigawatt hours of biomethane. In addition, VERBIO manufactures biofertiliser and animal feed for agricultural use as well as high-value raw materials for the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and foodstuff industries. With its innovative processes and highly efficient production plants, VERBIO is a technology leader in the biofuels market. The VERBIO share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006.

Important notice

This publication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the VERBIO group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of VERBIO as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated. VERBIO does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant publication is concerned.

Disclaimer

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 14:57:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
10:58aVERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE : All time high EBITDA of approx. EUR 167 million a..
PU
10:43aDGAP-ADHOC : VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: All time high EBITDA of approx. EU..
DJ
06/23HIGH-TECH FOR THE STRAW HARVEST : VERBIO deploys two new tractors and straw bale..
PU
06/23VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transact..
EQ
06/04VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transact..
EQ
06/01VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE : Biofuels Industry Leader Joins the VERBIO North A..
PU
05/26VERBIO AG : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
05/12VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE : Guest appearance for Claus Sauter in podcast with..
PU
05/07VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE : receives the Axia Best Managed Companies Award
PU
05/06VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE : increases EBITDA in the first nine months of the ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 991 M 1 167 M 1 167 M
Net income 2021 83,1 M 97,9 M 97,9 M
Net cash 2021 30,4 M 35,8 M 35,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,1x
Yield 2021 0,43%
Capitalization 3 004 M 3 539 M 3 537 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,00x
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 787
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Duration : Period :
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 47,68 €
Average target price 48,73 €
Spread / Average Target 2,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Claus Sauter Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bernd Sauter Co-Chief Operating Officer-Procurement & Logistics
Ulrike Krämer Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus Niemann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG55.31%3 259
ITM POWER PLC-21.47%3 332
NEL ASA-36.41%3 241
RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP, INC.-9.79%2 956
GEVO, INC.43.76%1 578
GREEN PLAINS INC.153.68%1 463