VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie : Quartely statement September 30, 2022

Development of the Biodiesel, Bioethanol and Other segments

The primary driver of the improvement in results in the first quarter of the financial year 2022/2023 compared to the same period in the previous year was the significantly higher margins achieved in the Biodiesel segment in the first quarter of 2022/2023. It was possible to maintain the trend set in the final quarter of the previous financial year. On the other hand, the margins in the Bioethanol segment were markedly below the levels of the first quarter of the previous year, with raw material costs largely unchanged. Capacity utilisation of the production plants in both the Biodiesel and Bioethanol segments was good. The production volume of biodiesel and bioethanol in the period from July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 totalled 216,514 tonnes, compared with 209,066 tonnes in the same period in the previous year. In addition,

261.0 GWh of biomethane were produced in the first three months of the financial year 2022/2023 (Q1 2021/2022: 199.9 GWh). Here, new capacity was available at the Group's new plants in the USA and India. These have not yet reached their full capacity utilisation, with the result that the capac- ity utilisation of the biomethane plants in the first three months of the financial year 2022/2023 is below the level reported for the previous year.