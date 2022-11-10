Advanced search
    VBK   DE000A0JL9W6

VERBIO VEREINIGTE BIOENERGIE AG

(VBK)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:05 2022-11-10 am EST
73.50 EUR   -8.24%
02:02aVerbio Vereinigte Bioenergie Ag : makes a strong start in the new financial year
EQ
11/07VERBIO AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/26Verbio Vereinigte Bioenergie : launches its first and India's largest BioCNG plant Punjab, helping to prevent stubble burning
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie : Quartely statement September 30, 2022

11/10/2022 | 02:37am EST
Quarterly statement for the period ended September 30, 2022 (Q1 2022/2023)

Quarterly statement for the period ended September 30, 2022 (Q1 2022/2023)

Quarterly statement for the period

ended September 30, 2022

Group key figures

Segment key figures

Business report and the Group's position

Consolidated profit and loss account

Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated cash flow statement

Financial calendar

Group key figures

[in EUR millions]

Results of operations

Q1 2022/2023

Q1 2021/2022

Q2 2021/2022

Q3 2021/2022

Q4 2021/2022

2021/2022

Sales

592.2

350.4

458.7

428.4

575.0

1,812.5

EBITDA

121.4

40.2

147.0

127.7

188.4

503.3

EBITDA margin (percent)

20.5

11.5

32.0

29.8

32.8

27.8

EBIT

111.9

33.1

139.3

119.1

170.5

462.0

EBT

112.0

32.8

139.1

151.9

137.3

461.1

Net result for the period

76.9

22.6

97.7

79.6

115.9

315.8

Earnings per share (basic) (EUR)

1.21

0.36

1.55

1.26

1.82

4.99

Operational statistics

Q1 2022/2023

Q1 2021/2022

Q2 2021/2022

Q3 2021/2022

Q4 2021/2022

2021/2022

Production (tonnes)

216,514

209,066

223,347

206,672

199,047

838,132

Production (MWh)

261,020

199,877

214,841

237,183

233,058

884,959

Utilisation Biodiesel/

Bioethanol (percent) 1)

90.2

90.9

97.1

89.9

86.5

91.1

Utilisation Biomethane (percent) 1)

80.3

88.8

95.5

105.4

103.6

98.3

Investments in property, plant and equipment

42.9

19.3

23.4

38.2

41.0

121.4

Number of employees 2)

1,091

892

922

958

978

978

Net asset position

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

31.12.2021

31.03.2022

30.06.2022

30.06.2022

Net financial assets

261.9

111.5

140.5

147.5

284.1

284.1

Equity and liabilities

889.3

541.7

635.1

724.0

818.5

818.5

Equity ratio (percent)

72.0

71.8

71.3

72.5

72.5

72.5

Balance sheet total

1,234.7

754.8

890.5

999.3

1,128.6

1,128.6

Financial position

Q1 2022/2023

Q1 2021/2022

Q2 2021/2022

Q3 2021/2022

Q4 2021/2022

2021/2022

Operating cash flow

- 44.2

18.5

76.9

64.6

165.0

325

Operating cash flow per share (EUR)

- 0.70

0.29

1.22

1.03

2.62

5.16

Cash and cash equivalents 3)

291.9

141.5

170.5

177.5

314.1

314.1

  1. From July 1, 2022 the annual production capacity of the production plants is as follows:
    biodiesel: 660,000 tonnes (unchanged); bioethanol: increased to 300,000; biomethane: increased to 1,300 GWh.
  2. At the balance sheet date.
  3. At the balance sheet date, includes amounts held in segregated accounts.

Quarterly statement for the period ended September 30, 2022 (Q1 2022/2023)

Quarterly statement for the period

ended September 30, 2022

Group key figures

Segment key figures

Business report and the Group's position

Consolidated profit and loss account

Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated cash flow statement

Financial calendar

Segment key figures

[in EUR millions]

Biodiesel

Q1 2022/2023

Q1 2021/2022

Q2 2021/2022

Q3 2021/2022

Q4 2021/2022

2021/2022

Sales

435.4

261.6

324.1

292.0

392.0

1,269.7

EBITDA

91.5

22.2

96.1

75.3

104.8

298.4

EBIT

88.9

19.6

93.6

72.9

86.6

272.7

Production (tonnes)

145,124

150,007

155,185

138,988

129,851

574,031

Utilisation (percent) 1)

88.0

90.9

94.1

84.2

78.7

87.0

Number of employees 2)

219

224

219

220

216

216

Bioethanol (incl. biomethane)

Q1 2022/2023

Q1 2021/2022

Q2 2021/2022

Q3 2021/2022

Q4 2021/2022

2021/2022

Sales

152.8

86.0

131.7

133.7

179.9

531.3

EBITDA

28.9

17.1

50.2

52.0

83.0

202.3

EBIT

22.6

13.0

45.6

46.4

83.9

188.9

Production (tonnes)

71,390

59,059

68,161

67,684

69,196

264,101

Production (MWh)

261,020

199,877

214,841

237,183

233,058

884,959

Utilisation Bioethanol (percent) 1)

95.2

90.9

104.9

104.1

93.9

101.6

Utilisation Biomethane (percent) 1)

80.3

88.8

95.5

105.4

89.1

98.3

Number of employees 2)

591

456

477

498

401

514

Other

Q1 2022/2023

Q1 2021/2022

Q2 2021/2022

Q3 2021/2022

Q4 2021/2022

2021/2022

Sales

7.5

5.4

4.7

5.3

6.0

21.4

EBIT

0.4

0.5

0.1

- 0.2

0.0

0.4

  1. From July 1, 2022 the annual production capacity of the production plants is as follows:
    biodiesel: 660,000 tonnes (unchanged); bioethanol: increased to 300,000; biomethane: increased to 1,300 GWh.
  2. At the balance sheet date.

Quarterly statement for the period ended September 30, 2022 (Q1 2022/2023)

Quarterly statement for the period

ended September 30, 2022

Group key figures

Segment key figures

Business report and the Group's position

Consolidated profit and loss account

Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated cash flow statement

Financial calendar

Business report and the Group's position

VERBIO AG reports a significant increase in earn-

Net assets and financial position

The cash flows from financing activities in the cur-

ings for the first three months of the financial year

rent reporting period wholly comprised repay-

2022/2023 compared to the same period in the

Cash flows

ments of lease liabilities of EUR 1.6 million (Q1

previous year.

Cash flows from operating activities in the first

2021/2022: EUR 1.6 million).

Group revenues increased by 69 percent to

three months of the financial year 2022/2023

As a result of the above, cash and cash equiv-

EUR 592.2 million compared to the previous year

amounted to EUR - 44.2 million (Q1 2021/2022:

alents fell by a total of EUR 84.7 million in the

(Q1 2021/2022: EUR 350.4 million).

EUR 18.5 million). With higher net profits for the

period July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022. Cash

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation

period (EUR 76.9 million; Q1 2021/2022:

and cash equivalents reported in the balance

and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first three

EUR 22.6 million), the fall in cash flows from oper-

sheet at September 30, 2022 amounted to

months of the financial year 2022/2023 amounted

ating activities compared to the corresponding

EUR 214.9 million.

to EUR 121.4 million, above the level in the com-

quarter in the previous year was due to the higher

parative period in the previous year (Q1 2021/2022:

increase in inventories in the period (Q1 2022/2023:

Net cash

EUR 40.2 million). The Group result before interest

an increase of EUR 28.1 million; Q1 2021/2022: an

The Group's bank and loan finance arrangements

and taxes (EBIT) totalled EUR 111.9 million (Q1

increase of EUR 7.4 million), and in addition to cash

are offset by cash and cash equivalents as well

2021/2022: EUR 33.1 million). The net result for

and cash equivalents of EUR 113.9 million tied up

as additional cash held in segregated accounts

the period amounted to EUR 76.9 million (Q1

in trading activities in other financial and non-finan-

totalling EUR 291.9 million, so that the reported

2021/2022: EUR 22.6 million). Based on the result

cial assets (Q1 2021/2022: EUR 8.2 million).

net cash balance at September 30, 2022

for the period, earnings per share are EUR 1.21

Driven by investments made in property, plant

amounted to EUR 261.9 million (June 30, 2022:

(Q1 2021/2022: EUR 0.36).

and equipment, total cash outflows in the first

EUR 284.1 million).

three months of 2022/2023 amounted to

EUR 39.6 million (Q1 2021/2022: EUR 20.2 mil-

lion), which almost corresponds to the total of

cash flows from investing activities.

Quarterly statement for the period ended September 30, 2022 (Q1 2022/2023)

Quarterly statement for the period

ended September 30, 2022

Group key figures

Segment key figures

Business report and the Group's position

Consolidated profit and loss account

Consolidated balance sheet

Consolidated cash flow statement

Financial calendar

Development of the Biodiesel, Bioethanol and Other segments

The primary driver of the improvement in results in the first quarter of the financial year 2022/2023 compared to the same period in the previous year was the significantly higher margins achieved in the Biodiesel segment in the first quarter of 2022/2023. It was possible to maintain the trend set in the final quarter of the previous financial year. On the other hand, the margins in the Bioethanol segment were markedly below the levels of the first quarter of the previous year, with raw material costs largely unchanged. Capacity utilisation of the production plants in both the Biodiesel and Bioethanol segments was good. The production volume of biodiesel and bioethanol in the period from July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 totalled 216,514 tonnes, compared with 209,066 tonnes in the same period in the previous year. In addition,

261.0 GWh of biomethane were produced in the first three months of the financial year 2022/2023 (Q1 2021/2022: 199.9 GWh). Here, new capacity was available at the Group's new plants in the USA and India. These have not yet reached their full capacity utilisation, with the result that the capac- ity utilisation of the biomethane plants in the first three months of the financial year 2022/2023 is below the level reported for the previous year.

Outlook, opportunity and risk report

Outlook report

VERBIO is making no changes to the results forecasts provided in the 2021/2022 annual report published on September 27, 2022. Based on current sales volumes and raw material prices as well as the planned production capacity usage, the VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG Management Board expects to achieve an EBITDA for the financial year 2022/2023 of around EUR 300 million.

The Group plans significant amounts of investments to expand production capacity and in product diversification and internationalisation in the current financial year. This will be financed using the free cash reserves generated in previous financial periods and cash flows from current opera- tions. Accordingly, the Management Board expects that the Group will have net financial assets of approximately EUR 30 million at the end of the financial year 2022/2023. This forecast is made subject to the proviso that the continued course of the Russian aggression in Ukraine and its consequences do not have a significant further negative effect on the market for biofuels and, in particular, on the procurement of raw materials and energy.

Risk and opportunity report

There have been no changes to the opportunities and risks presented in the 2021/2022 annual report. Further, there have been no changes in the risks and opportunities profile of the VERBIO Group during the reporting period. There are no present risks or discernible potential risks that represent a threat to the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 07:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
