VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie : Quartely statement September 30, 2022
11/10/2022 | 02:37am EST
Quarterly statement for the period ended September 30, 2022 (Q1 2022/2023)
VERBIO Quarterly statement for the period ended September 30, 2022 (Q1 2022/2023) | 2
Quarterly statement for the period
ended September 30, 2022
Group key figures
Segment key figures
Business report and the Group's position
Consolidated profit and loss account
Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated cash flow statement
Financial calendar
Group key figures
[in EUR millions]
Results of operations
Q1 2022/2023
Q1 2021/2022
Q2 2021/2022
Q3 2021/2022
Q4 2021/2022
2021/2022
Sales
592.2
350.4
458.7
428.4
575.0
1,812.5
EBITDA
121.4
40.2
147.0
127.7
188.4
503.3
EBITDA margin (percent)
20.5
11.5
32.0
29.8
32.8
27.8
EBIT
111.9
33.1
139.3
119.1
170.5
462.0
EBT
112.0
32.8
139.1
151.9
137.3
461.1
Net result for the period
76.9
22.6
97.7
79.6
115.9
315.8
Earnings per share (basic) (EUR)
1.21
0.36
1.55
1.26
1.82
4.99
Operational statistics
Q1 2022/2023
Q1 2021/2022
Q2 2021/2022
Q3 2021/2022
Q4 2021/2022
2021/2022
Production (tonnes)
216,514
209,066
223,347
206,672
199,047
838,132
Production (MWh)
261,020
199,877
214,841
237,183
233,058
884,959
Utilisation Biodiesel/
Bioethanol (percent) 1)
90.2
90.9
97.1
89.9
86.5
91.1
Utilisation Biomethane (percent) 1)
80.3
88.8
95.5
105.4
103.6
98.3
Investments in property, plant and equipment
42.9
19.3
23.4
38.2
41.0
121.4
Number of employees 2)
1,091
892
922
958
978
978
Net asset position
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
31.12.2021
31.03.2022
30.06.2022
30.06.2022
Net financial assets
261.9
111.5
140.5
147.5
284.1
284.1
Equity and liabilities
889.3
541.7
635.1
724.0
818.5
818.5
Equity ratio (percent)
72.0
71.8
71.3
72.5
72.5
72.5
Balance sheet total
1,234.7
754.8
890.5
999.3
1,128.6
1,128.6
Financial position
Q1 2022/2023
Q1 2021/2022
Q2 2021/2022
Q3 2021/2022
Q4 2021/2022
2021/2022
Operating cash flow
- 44.2
18.5
76.9
64.6
165.0
325
Operating cash flow per share (EUR)
- 0.70
0.29
1.22
1.03
2.62
5.16
Cash and cash equivalents 3)
291.9
141.5
170.5
177.5
314.1
314.1
From July 1, 2022 the annual production capacity of the production plants is as follows:
biodiesel: 660,000 tonnes (unchanged); bioethanol: increased to 300,000; biomethane: increased to 1,300 GWh.
At the balance sheet date.
At the balance sheet date, includes amounts held in segregated accounts.
VERBIO Quarterly statement for the period ended September 30, 2022 (Q1 2022/2023) | 3
Quarterly statement for the period
ended September 30, 2022
Group key figures
Segment key figures
Business report and the Group's position
Consolidated profit and loss account
Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated cash flow statement
Financial calendar
Segment key figures
[in EUR millions]
Biodiesel
Q1 2022/2023
Q1 2021/2022
Q2 2021/2022
Q3 2021/2022
Q4 2021/2022
2021/2022
Sales
435.4
261.6
324.1
292.0
392.0
1,269.7
EBITDA
91.5
22.2
96.1
75.3
104.8
298.4
EBIT
88.9
19.6
93.6
72.9
86.6
272.7
Production (tonnes)
145,124
150,007
155,185
138,988
129,851
574,031
Utilisation (percent) 1)
88.0
90.9
94.1
84.2
78.7
87.0
Number of employees 2)
219
224
219
220
216
216
Bioethanol (incl. biomethane)
Q1 2022/2023
Q1 2021/2022
Q2 2021/2022
Q3 2021/2022
Q4 2021/2022
2021/2022
Sales
152.8
86.0
131.7
133.7
179.9
531.3
EBITDA
28.9
17.1
50.2
52.0
83.0
202.3
EBIT
22.6
13.0
45.6
46.4
83.9
188.9
Production (tonnes)
71,390
59,059
68,161
67,684
69,196
264,101
Production (MWh)
261,020
199,877
214,841
237,183
233,058
884,959
Utilisation Bioethanol (percent) 1)
95.2
90.9
104.9
104.1
93.9
101.6
Utilisation Biomethane (percent) 1)
80.3
88.8
95.5
105.4
89.1
98.3
Number of employees 2)
591
456
477
498
401
514
Other
Q1 2022/2023
Q1 2021/2022
Q2 2021/2022
Q3 2021/2022
Q4 2021/2022
2021/2022
Sales
7.5
5.4
4.7
5.3
6.0
21.4
EBIT
0.4
0.5
0.1
- 0.2
0.0
0.4
From July 1, 2022 the annual production capacity of the production plants is as follows:
biodiesel: 660,000 tonnes (unchanged); bioethanol: increased to 300,000; biomethane: increased to 1,300 GWh.
At the balance sheet date.
VERBIO Quarterly statement for the period ended September 30, 2022 (Q1 2022/2023) | 4
Quarterly statement for the period
ended September 30, 2022
Group key figures
Segment key figures
Business report and the Group's position
Consolidated profit and loss account
Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated cash flow statement
Financial calendar
Business report and the Group's position
VERBIO AG reports a significant increase in earn-
Net assets and financial position
The cash flows from financing activities in the cur-
ings for the first three months of the financial year
rent reporting period wholly comprised repay-
2022/2023 compared to the same period in the
Cash flows
ments of lease liabilities of EUR 1.6 million (Q1
previous year.
Cash flows from operating activities in the first
2021/2022: EUR 1.6 million).
Group revenues increased by 69 percent to
three months of the financial year 2022/2023
As a result of the above, cash and cash equiv-
EUR 592.2 million compared to the previous year
amounted to EUR - 44.2 million (Q1 2021/2022:
alents fell by a total of EUR 84.7 million in the
(Q1 2021/2022: EUR 350.4 million).
EUR 18.5 million). With higher net profits for the
period July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022. Cash
Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
period (EUR 76.9 million; Q1 2021/2022:
and cash equivalents reported in the balance
and amortisation (EBITDA) for the first three
EUR 22.6 million), the fall in cash flows from oper-
sheet at September 30, 2022 amounted to
months of the financial year 2022/2023 amounted
ating activities compared to the corresponding
EUR 214.9 million.
to EUR 121.4 million, above the level in the com-
quarter in the previous year was due to the higher
parative period in the previous year (Q1 2021/2022:
increase in inventories in the period (Q1 2022/2023:
Net cash
EUR 40.2 million). The Group result before interest
an increase of EUR 28.1 million; Q1 2021/2022: an
The Group's bank and loan finance arrangements
and taxes (EBIT) totalled EUR 111.9 million (Q1
increase of EUR 7.4 million), and in addition to cash
are offset by cash and cash equivalents as well
2021/2022: EUR 33.1 million). The net result for
and cash equivalents of EUR 113.9 million tied up
as additional cash held in segregated accounts
the period amounted to EUR 76.9 million (Q1
in trading activities in other financial and non-finan-
totalling EUR 291.9 million, so that the reported
2021/2022: EUR 22.6 million). Based on the result
cial assets (Q1 2021/2022: EUR 8.2 million).
net cash balance at September 30, 2022
for the period, earnings per share are EUR 1.21
Driven by investments made in property, plant
amounted to EUR 261.9 million (June 30, 2022:
(Q1 2021/2022: EUR 0.36).
and equipment, total cash outflows in the first
EUR 284.1 million).
three months of 2022/2023 amounted to
EUR 39.6 million (Q1 2021/2022: EUR 20.2 mil-
lion), which almost corresponds to the total of
cash flows from investing activities.
VERBIO Quarterly statement for the period ended September 30, 2022 (Q1 2022/2023) | 5
Quarterly statement for the period
ended September 30, 2022
Group key figures
Segment key figures
Business report and the Group's position
Consolidated profit and loss account
Consolidated balance sheet
Consolidated cash flow statement
Financial calendar
Development of the Biodiesel, Bioethanol and Other segments
The primary driver of the improvement in results in the first quarter of the financial year 2022/2023 compared to the same period in the previous year was the significantly higher margins achieved in the Biodiesel segment in the first quarter of 2022/2023. It was possible to maintain the trend set in the final quarter of the previous financial year. On the other hand, the margins in the Bioethanol segment were markedly below the levels of the first quarter of the previous year, with raw material costs largely unchanged. Capacity utilisation of the production plants in both the Biodiesel and Bioethanol segments was good. The production volume of biodiesel and bioethanol in the period from July 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022 totalled 216,514 tonnes, compared with 209,066 tonnes in the same period in the previous year. In addition,
261.0 GWh of biomethane were produced in the first three months of the financial year 2022/2023 (Q1 2021/2022: 199.9 GWh). Here, new capacity was available at the Group's new plants in the USA and India. These have not yet reached their full capacity utilisation, with the result that the capac- ity utilisation of the biomethane plants in the first three months of the financial year 2022/2023 is below the level reported for the previous year.
Outlook, opportunity and risk report
Outlook report
VERBIO is making no changes to the results forecasts provided in the 2021/2022 annual report published on September 27, 2022. Based on current sales volumes and raw material prices as well as the planned production capacity usage, the VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG Management Board expects to achieve an EBITDA for the financial year 2022/2023 of around EUR 300 million.
The Group plans significant amounts of investments to expand production capacity and in product diversification and internationalisation in the current financial year. This will be financed using the free cash reserves generated in previous financial periods and cash flows from current opera- tions. Accordingly, the Management Board expects that the Group will have net financial assets of approximately EUR 30 million at the end of the financial year 2022/2023. This forecast is made subject to the proviso that the continued course of the Russian aggression in Ukraine and its consequences do not have a significant further negative effect on the market for biofuels and, in particular, on the procurement of raw materials and energy.
Risk and opportunity report
There have been no changes to the opportunities and risks presented in the 2021/2022 annual report. Further, there have been no changes in the risks and opportunities profile of the VERBIO Group during the reporting period. There are no present risks or discernible potential risks that represent a threat to the ability of the Group to continue as a going concern.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 07:36:07 UTC.