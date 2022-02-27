Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Verbrec Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VBC   AU0000125577

VERBREC LIMITED

(VBC)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  02/22 11:03:04 pm
0.12 AUD   -8.00%
05:32pVERBREC : H1 FY22 Results Presentation
PU
01/03VERBREC : Notification regarding unquoted securities - VBC
PU
2021Verbrec Expects Financial Rebound in Fiscal H2
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Verbrec : H1 FY22 Results Presentation

02/27/2022 | 05:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

onlyuseFY22 Half-YearResults Presentation ersonal

Page 2

Disclaimer

This presentation contains certain statements and forecast provided by or on behalf of Verbrec Limited. Any forward-looking statements reflect various

assumptions by or on behalf of Verbrec. Accordingly, these statements are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and

onlycontingencies associated with the business of Verbrec which may be beyond the control of Verbrec which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to competition, industry downturns, inability to enforce contractual and other arrangements, legislative and regulatory changes, sovereign and political risks, ability to meet funding requirements, dependence on key personnel and other market and economic factors. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that any such statements and forecasts will be realised. Verbrec makes no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of any such statements or forecasts or that any forecasts will be achieved and there can be no assurance that any forecasts are attainable or will be realised.

Additionally, Verbrec makes no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, in relation to, and no responsibility or liability (whether for negligence, under statute or otherwise) is or will be accepted by Verbrec or by any of its directors, shareholders, partners, employees, or advisors (Relevant Parties) as to or in

user lation to the accuracy or completeness of the information, statements, opinions or matters (express or implied) arising out of, contains in or derived from this presentation or omission from this presentation or of any other written or oral information or opinions provided now or in to the future to any interested party or its advisors. In furnishing this presentation, Verbrec undertakes no obligation to provide any additional or updated information whether as a result of new information, future events, results or otherwise.

Except to the extent prohibited by law, the Relevant Parties disclaim all liability that may otherwise arise due to any of this information being inaccurate or

incomplete. By obtaining this document, the recipient releases the Relevant Parties from liability to the recipient for any loss or damage which any of them ersonalmay suffer or incur arising directly or indirectly out of or in connection with any use of or reliance on any of this information, whether such liability arises in

contract, tort (including negligence) or otherwise.

This document does not constitute, and should not be construed as, either an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. It does not i clude all available information and should be used in isolation as a basis to invest in Verbrec.

Verbrec At-a-Glance

3 Industries

Resources

Energy

Infrastructure

only

14 Locations

use

ersonal

727 Team Members (452 FTEs)

3

FY22 Half-year Results Presentation

3 Services

  • Asset Management
  • Digital Industry

Power

  • Pipelines
  • Process Plant
  • High Risk
  • Hazardous Area
  • Asset Management
  • Pipeline Operations
    • Pipeline & Compressor Station Operations
    • Cathodic Protection
    • Leak Surveys
    • Pipeline Integrity

First Half Operating Highlights

0

Zero harm

$60.6Million

Revenue

only

for H1FY22 up 27% from PCP

$86.2Million

Work-in-hand

at record levels, up from $45M 12mths prior

4

Projects

use

transforming energy towards net zero with contract value totalling $18.4M

$6.1Million

Increase in contract value

(including milestone payments) on poor performing legacy projects

First

Commercialised technology product

ersonal

StacksOn™ - Live at two BHP Iron Ore sites & implementing at a further two

Launched

Verbrec Academy

Emerging Leaders Program; Project Management & Grad Development Program

4

FY22 Half-year Results Presentation

FY22 Half-yearResults Presentation

First Half Financial Performance

  • Revenue up 27% on PCP
  • Underlying EBITDA up $2.6M from second half of FY21 and $0.9M from PCP
  • Impact on EBITDA from poor performing legacy projects decreased $2.3M from H2FY21

Six months to 31 Dec

Six months to 30

Six months to 31 Dec

2021

June 2021

20202

Revenue

$60.6M

$49.8M

$47.6M

Underlying Gross Margin %1

34.8%

33.7%

36.2%

only

Statutory Gross Margin %

29.0%

22.0%

33.3%

Underlying EBITDA1

$5.6M

$3.0M

$4.7M

Statutory EBITDA

$1.7M

($2.9M)

$3.2M

Underlying EBITDA Margin %1

9.3%

6.1%

9.9%

use

Statutory EBITDA Margin %

2.9%

(5.8%)

6.8%

Net Profit/(Loss) After Tax

$(1.1M)

($4.9M)

$0.4M

EPS - basic (cents)

(0.5)

(2.4)

0.2

Cash at end of Period

$6.0M

$8.3M

$11.1M

ersonal

1 Underlying margins are statutory margins adjusted for legacy poor performing projects and non-recurring expenses 2 Restated with previously capitalised ERP implementation costs now expensed

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Verbrec Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VERBREC LIMITED
05:32pVERBREC : H1 FY22 Results Presentation
PU
01/03VERBREC : Notification regarding unquoted securities - VBC
PU
2021Verbrec Expects Financial Rebound in Fiscal H2
MT
2021Verbrec Limited Provides an Update on Previously Announced Poor Performing Legacy Proje..
CI
2021VERBREC : Chairman & MD AGM Address to Shareholders
PU
2021Verbrec's Order Book Increases Further After Securing New Multi-Year Contracts
CI
2021Verbrec Limited acquired Energy Investment Management Pty Ltd.
CI
2021Verbrec Limited Announces Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Verbrec Limited Announces Appointment of Matthew Cooper as Chief Operating Officer
CI
2021OSD Pipelines Develops an Innovative Commercialisation Strategy to Facilitate and Unloc..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 98,3 M 71,0 M 71,0 M
Net income 2021 -3,86 M -2,79 M -2,79 M
Net cash 2021 0,59 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,5 M 18,4 M 18,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,16x
EV / Sales 2021 0,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart VERBREC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Verbrec Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Linton Burns Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Michael Casey Chief Financial Officer
Phillip Ashley Campbell Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Craig Sheather Chief Technical Officer
Matthew Cooper Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERBREC LIMITED-20.69%18
VINCI3.11%61 142
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.40%33 665
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-6.19%33 253
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED6.56%22 555
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED7.08%20 085