Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Verbund AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VER   AT0000746409

VERBUND AG

(VER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/12 03:07:42 am EDT
92.50 EUR   -0.91%
02:49aAFR : VERBUND AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
04/08Shell in Bidding War With Naturgy, Verbund For $1.08 Billion in Spanish Renewable Assets
MT
03/28Verbund Begins Construction Of $88 Million Hydroelectric Power Plant In Mur
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

AFR: VERBUND AG: Release of a Financial report

04/12/2022 | 02:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: VERBUND AG / Release of Financial Reports

12.04.2022 / 08:47
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VERBUND AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/de/2022/verbundag-2021-12-31-de.ashx

Language: English
Address: https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/en/2022/verbundag-2021-12-31-en.ashx

12.04.2022

Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.verbund.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1325771  12.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1325771&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about VERBUND AG
02:49aAFR : VERBUND AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
04/08Shell in Bidding War With Naturgy, Verbund For $1.08 Billion in Spanish Renewable Asset..
MT
03/28Verbund Begins Construction Of $88 Million Hydroelectric Power Plant In Mur
MT
03/25AGM : VERBUND AG: Notice to Convene the 75th Annual General Meeting of VERBUND AG
EQ
03/20VERBUND AG(WBAG : VER) added to S&P International 700
CI
03/20VERBUND AG(WBAG : VER) added to S&P EUROPE 350 - Utilities (Industry Group)
CI
03/20VERBUND AG(WBAG : VER) added to S&P EUROPE 350 - Utilities
CI
03/20VERBUND AG(WBAG : VER) added to S&P EUROPE 350
CI
03/20VERBUND AG(WBAG : VER) added to S&P Global 1200
CI
03/18VERBUND AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERBUND AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 948 M 5 386 M 5 386 M
Net income 2022 1 543 M 1 680 M 1 680 M
Net Debt 2022 1 617 M 1 760 M 1 760 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 1,85%
Capitalization 32 431 M 35 305 M 35 305 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,88x
EV / Sales 2023 6,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 625
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart VERBUND AG
Duration : Period :
Verbund AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERBUND AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 93,35 €
Average target price 83,63 €
Spread / Average Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Strugl Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Peter F. Kollmann Chief Financial Officer
Martin Ohneberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl Stadler Head-Corporate Governance & Compliance
Jürgen Roth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERBUND AG-5.61%35 305
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.40%169 119
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.96%88 808
SOUTHERN COMPANY11.53%81 097
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.54%74 742
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.11.41%71 647