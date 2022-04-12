AFR: VERBUND AG: Release of a Financial report

EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: VERBUND AG / Release of Financial Reports



12.04.2022 / 08:47

Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)



Language: German

Address:



Language: English

Address:

VERBUND AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:Language: GermanAddress: https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/de/2022/verbundag-2021-12-31-de.ashx Language: EnglishAddress: https://www.verbund.com/-/media/verbund/ueber-verbund/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/en/2022/verbundag-2021-12-31-en.ashx

12.04.2022

