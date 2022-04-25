Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Austria
  Wiener Boerse
  Verbund AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VER   AT0000746409

VERBUND AG

(VER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04/25 10:38:02 am EDT
98.35 EUR   +3.42%
04/12AFR : VERBUND AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
04/08Shell in Bidding War With Naturgy, Verbund For $1.08 Billion in Spanish Renewable Assets
MT
03/28Verbund Begins Construction Of $88 Million Hydroelectric Power Plant In Mur
MT
Summary 
Most relevant

AGM: VERBUND AG: Voting results for the 75th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 25, 2022

04/25/2022 | 10:24am EDT
EQS-News: VERBUND AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
VERBUND AG: Voting results for the 75th ordinary general meeting of Verbund AG on April 25, 2022

25.04.2022 / 16:22
Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TOP 2 Resolution to approve the appropriation of the net profit reported in the 2021 annual financial statements

290,441,571 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
290,441,571 total number of valid votes submitted
83.60 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
290,351,281 FOR-Votes (=99.97 %)
90,290 AGAINST-Votes (=0.03 %)

TOP 3 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Executive Board for financial year 2021

290,368,081 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
290,368,081 total number of valid votes submitted
83.58 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
290,303,288 FOR-Votes (=99.98 %)
64,793 AGAINST-Votes (=0.02 %)

TOP 4 Resolution to formally approve the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for financial year 2021

290,368,029 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
290,368,029 total number of valid votes submitted
83.58 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
284,052,779 FOR-Votes (=97.83 %)
6,315,250 AGAINST-Votes (=2.17 %)

TOP 5 Appointment of the auditor and the Group auditor for financial year 2022

290,413,745 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
290,413,745 total number of valid votes submitted
83.59 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
288,489,843 FOR-Votes (=99.34 %)
1,923,902 AGAINST-Votes (=0.66 %)

TOP 6 Resolution to approve the remuneration report presenting the remuneration paid to the members of the Executive and Supervisory Boards of VERBUND AG for financial year 2021

290,398,616 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
290,398,616 total number of valid votes submitted
83.59 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
271,259,088 FOR-Votes (=93.41 %)
19,139,528 AGAINST-Votes (=6.59 %)

TOP 7a Elections to the Supervisory Board - Election of Dr. Edith Hlawati

290,349,014 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
290,349,014 total number of valid votes submitted
83.57 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
290,017,251 FOR-Votes (=99.89 %)
331,763 AGAINST-Votes (=0.11 %)

TOP 7b Elections to the Supervisory Board - Election of Prof. Dr. Barbara Praetorius

290,440,111 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
290,440,111 total number of valid votes submitted
83.60 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
289,687,712 FOR-Votes (=99.74 %)
752,399 AGAINST-Votes (=0.26 %)

TOP 7c Elections to the Supervisory Board - Election of Dipl. Ing. Robert Stajic

290,412,340 shares for which valid votes have been submitted:
290,412,340 total number of valid votes submitted
83.59 % stake of the share capital represented by these votes
290,245,551 FOR-Votes (=99.94 %)
166,789 AGAINST-Votes (=0.06 %)


25.04.2022

Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043-1-53113-52604
Fax: 0043-1-53113-52694
E-mail: investor-relations@verbund.com
Internet: www.verbund.com
ISIN: AT0000746409
WKN: 877738
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
End of News EQS News Service

1334645  25.04.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1334645&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
