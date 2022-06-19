Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Verbund AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VER   AT0000746409

VERBUND AG

(VER)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:35 2022-06-17 am EDT
94.90 EUR   +2.04%
05/30VERBUND AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/25VERBUND AG : Executive Board proposes distribution of a special dividend for financial year 2022
EQ
05/25VERBUND AG Proposes Special Dividend for Financial Year 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Austria revives coal-fired power option as Russia cuts gas supply

06/19/2022 | 04:23pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A gas gauge is seen at Trans-Austria Gasleitung in Baumgarten

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria's government agreed with utility Verbund on Sunday to convert a reserve, gas-fired power plant so that it can produce electricity with coal should restricted gas supplies from Russia result in an energy emergency.

The decision, taken by a "small crisis cabinet" led by Chancellor Karl Nehammer, came after neighbouring Germany announced steps to address reduced Russian gas deliveries including increased reliance on coal-fired power plants.

The European Union's reliance on Russian gas and the risk that Moscow could cut supplies in retaliation for economic sanctions imposed after its invasion of Ukraine has been a headache for the bloc, prompting it to build up inventories and seek alternative supplies.

Nehammer's office said that majority state-owned utility Verbund had agreed to convert the Mellach power plant in the southern Styria region, which has been shut down but kept on stand-by, for renewed use of coal.

It was Austria's last coal-fired power plant before being converted into a gas-fired plant for use when needed.

"The federal government and the energy group VERBUND have agreed to convert the Mellach (Styria) district heating power plant, which is currently shut down, so that in an emergency it can once again produce electricity from coal (not gas)," Nehammer's office said in a statement.

It added that the government was examining further legal measures to diversify gas supplies with the aim of reducing dependence on Russian supplies.

Russian gas flows to Europe fell short of demand on Friday, coinciding with an early heatwave gripping its south and boosting benchmark prices already lifted by concerns the continent may struggle to build up storage in time for winter.

Austria gets 80% of its gas from Russia and since the war in Ukraine it has been scrambling to find alternative suppliers.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.22% 55 Delayed Quote.-21.89%
VERBUND AG 2.04% 94.9 Delayed Quote.-4.04%
Financials
Sales 2022 5 013 M 5 246 M 5 246 M
Net income 2022 1 786 M 1 869 M 1 869 M
Net Debt 2022 1 886 M 1 974 M 1 974 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 2,92%
Capitalization 32 970 M 34 498 M 34 498 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,95x
EV / Sales 2023 5,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 435
Free-Float 34,3%
Managers and Directors
Michael Strugl Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Peter F. Kollmann Chief Financial Officer
Martin Ohneberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl Stadler Head-Corporate Governance & Compliance
Jürgen Roth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERBUND AG-4.04%34 498
NEXTERA ENERGY-24.15%139 106
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.75%75 312
SOUTHERN COMPANY-3.35%69 478
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.28%65 554
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-6.56%59 621