Investoren Präsentation Quartale 1-3/2021

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 3 720 M 4 308 M 4 308 M Net income 2021 682 M 789 M 789 M Net Debt 2021 2 256 M 2 613 M 2 613 M P/E ratio 2021 47,2x Yield 2021 1,06% Capitalization 31 250 M 36 194 M 36 194 M EV / Sales 2021 9,01x EV / Sales 2022 7,84x Nbr of Employees 3 011 Free-Float 34,3% Chart VERBUND AG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends VERBUND AG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM Number of Analysts 12 Last Close Price 89,95 € Average target price 71,41 € Spread / Average Target -20,6% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Michael Strugl Chairman-Management Board & CEO Peter F. Kollmann Chief Financial Officer Martin Ohneberg Chairman-Supervisory Board Karl Stadler Head-Corporate Governance & Compliance Jürgen Roth Independent Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) VERBUND AG 28.78% 36 194 NEXTERA ENERGY 10.49% 167 253 ENEL S.P.A. -12.32% 85 400 DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION 11.99% 78 888 IBERDROLA, S.A. -13.33% 72 524 SOUTHERN COMPANY 1.73% 66 230