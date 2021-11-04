|
Investoren Präsentation Quartale 1-3/2021
VERBUND
Results for quarters 1-3/2021
Vienna, 4/11/2021
At a glance
Influencing factors
-
Higher average achieved contract prices for own generation from hydro production (higher short term prices, lower forward prices)
-
Hydro coefficient 1 percentage point below the long term average but 1 percentage point above Q1-3/2020
-
Lower production from reservoirs
-
Higher flexibility products (Q1-3/2021: €112m (+28.6%))
-
Positive contribution from full consolidation of Gas Connect Austria GmbH (full consolidation as at 31 May 2021)
Development of results, cash flows and debt
-
EBITDA €1,150.6m (+16.3%), adjusted EBITDA €1,150.6 (+16.3%)
-
Group result €587.4m (+23.0%), adjusted Group result €566.2 (+20.9%)
-
Operating cash flow €510.6m (-40.1%); Free cash flow after dividends €-595.8m
-
Net Debt €2,776.3m (+47.6%)
Guidance
-
Group level 2021:
-
-
EBITDA rep. & adj. approx. €1,490m - €1,590m, Group result reported approx. €740m - €810m
-
Pay-outratio 45% - 55% on adjusted
Group result between approx. €720m - €790m
-
APG 2021: EBITDA approx. €210m
-
GCA 6-12/2021: EBITDA approx. €70m
-
Flexibility products 2021: approx. €140m
|
|
Hedging volumes 20211/ TWh
44.1 44.9 47.3
Hedging volumes 20221/ TWh
|
MtM
|
|
|
|
MtM
|
(26/10/21):
|
|
|
62.0
|
(26/10/21):
|
€58.0
|
|
49.2
|
56.3
|
€88.8
|
44.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23.7
|
|
|
|
|
18.0
|
13.4
|
10.0
|
|
|
21.4
|
21.5
|
|
16.6
|
19.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/12/20
|
31/3/21
|
30/6/21
|
30/9/21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/12/20
|
31/3/21
|
30/6/21
|
30/9/21
|
|
|
|
Hedging volumes 2023 incl. options1 / TWh
|
55.1
|
55.1
|
60.9
|
|
|
MtM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(26/10/21):
|
22.1
|
22.1
|
20.1
|
|
|
€82.1
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.4
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2 Additional hedging measures by
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31/3/21
|
30/6/21
|
30/9/21
|
|
options amounting to 1.8 TWh
|
|
|
Historic contract prices
-
FY2020: €44.6/MWh
-
FY2019: €39.0/MWh
-
FY2018: €29.3/MWh
|
Achieved contract price
|
|
Open volumes
|
|
Hedged volumes
|
|
1 Hydro production excluding volumes for holders of interests (at cost) and volumes resulting from pumping.
|
Hydro segment
|
EBITDA/ €m
|
|
|
+18%
|
715
|
842
|
|
Q1-3/2020
|
Q1-3/2021
Hydro coefficient (run-of-river)
long-term average
Q1-3/2020 (0.98)
Q1-3/2021 (0.99)
Facts and figures
-
Lower generation from hydropower in Q1-3/2021
-
-
Hydropower: 23,680 GWh (-2.4%)
-
Slightly higher hydro coefficient in Q1-3/2021 (0.99 vs. 0.98)
-
Storage power: 3,637 GWh (-10.7%)
-
Higher average achieved prices
-
Flexibility products increased by €18m
Current information
-
480 MW Limberg III pumped- storage power plant project, planned COD 2025
-
45 MW Reißeck II+ pumped storage power plant project, planned COD 2023
|
|
|
