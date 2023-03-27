Advanced search
    VER   AT0000746409

VERBUND AG

(VER)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:25:17 2023-03-27 pm EDT
73.88 EUR   +1.41%
02:01pVerbund Ag : VERBUND's Supervisory Board appoints Executive Board of VERBUND AG
EQ
03/24Agm : VERBUND AG: Notice to convene the 76th Annual General Meeting
EQ
03/16Global markets live: Deliveroo, Adobe, Berkshire Hathaway, First republic Bank, Robinhood Markets...
MS
VERBUND AG: VERBUND's Supervisory Board appoints Executive Board of VERBUND AG

03/27/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
EQS-News: VERBUND AG / Key word(s): Personnel
VERBUND AG: VERBUND’s Supervisory Board appoints Executive Board of VERBUND AG

27.03.2023 / 19:59 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of VERBUND AG appointed the members of the Executive Board and set their terms of office from 1 January 2024. The three current board members Michael Strugl, Peter F. Kollmann and Achim Kaspar were all reappointed. Susanna Zapreva-Hennerbichler, currently Chairwoman of the Executive Board of German company enercity AG, has been newly appointed to the Executive Board of VERBUND.

At the meeting of VERBUND’s Supervisory Board on 27 March 2023, the following Executive Board appointments were agreed with staggered terms for the period of office starting 1 January 2024.

Michael Strugl was confirmed as CEO and re-appointed to this position for another five years. He will continue to assume responsibility for Strategy including Mergers & Acquisitions, Energy Market, Human Resources Management, Innovation, Marketing & Communication/PR as well as Sales and Trading. Michael Strugl has been a member of the Executive Board of VERBUND AG since 2019, and Chairman of the Executive Board since 2021.

Peter F. Kollmann was re-appointed as CFO for four years with the option to extend for a further year, and simultaneously appointed to the position of Vice-Chairman of the Executive Board. Peter F. Kollmann has been CFO of VERBUND AG since 2014 and is responsible for Group Finance and Investor Relations, Group Controlling, Corporate Accounting and Risk Management as well as for the infrastructure companies Austrian Power Grid AG and Gas Connect Austria GmbH.

Also re-appointed was Achim Kaspar, for a term of three years with the option of extending for a further two years. He has been a member of the Executive Board of VERBUND AG since 2019 and is responsible for Hydropower Generation, Digitalisation as well as Occupational Health and Safety.

Susanna Zapreva-Hennerbichler is a new appointment to the Executive Board of VERBUND AG. She has been appointed for a two-year term starting on 1 January 2024, with the option to extend for a further two years. She will be responsible for New Renewable Generation from wind and solar power as well as for the field of hydrogen. Since 2016, Susanna Zapreva-Hennerbichler has been a member of the Executive Board of enercity AG, a German provider of sustainable energy solutions with around 3,000 employees. Prior to this role, she was Managing Director of Wien Energie GmbH from 2010 to 2016, and of Wienstrom GmbH until March 2011. Susanna Zapreva-Hennerbichler is also a member of the German National Hydrogen Council and a member of the Executive Board of the German Energy and Water Association (Bundesverband der Energie- und Wasserwirtschaft, BDEW).

VERBUND’s Supervisory Board is not only ensuring continuity and stability with these Executive Board appointments, but is also sending strong signals in the direction of decarbonisation and growth.

Contact:

Andreas Wollein
Head of Group Finance and Investor Relations
T.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604
F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694
mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com

27.03.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043-1-53113-52604
Fax: 0043-1-53113-52694
E-mail: investor-relations@verbund.com
Internet: www.verbund.com
ISIN: AT0000746409
WKN: 877738
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1593653

 
End of News EQS News Service

1593653  27.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1593653&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
