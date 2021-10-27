VERBUND AG: updated schedule of VERBUND AG (ISIN AT0000746409)

DGAP-News: VERBUND AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

The postponement of the 75th Annual General Meeting of VERBUND AG to Monday, 25 April 2022 has also led to changes in the corresponding dates.

The Annual General Meeting will be convened in due time in accordance with the Austrian Stock Corporation Code (Aktiengesetz, AktG) and the Articles of Association.

Please find the updated capital market calendar of VERBUND AG below:

Event Date Annual results and publication of

2021 Annual Report Thursday, 17 March 2022, 8:00 a.m. Record date for

Annual General Meeting Friday, 15 April 2022 Annual General Meeting Monday, 25 April 2022 Ex-dividend date Monday, 2 May 2022 Record date for dividends Tuesday, 3 May 2022 Dividend payment date Friday, 13 May 2022 Results and interim report

for quarter 1/2022 Thursday, 12 May 2022,

8:00 a.m. Results and interim report

for quarters 1-2/2022 Thursday, 28 July 2022,

8:00 a.m. Results and interim report

for quarters 1-3/2022 Thursday, 3 November 2022,

8:00 a.m.

Further information is available at www.verbund.com > Investor Relations.

Contact:

Andreas WolleinHead of Group Finance and Investor RelationsT.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com