  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Verbund AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VER   AT0000746409

VERBUND AG

(VER)
  Report
VERBUND AG: updated schedule of VERBUND AG (ISIN AT0000746409)

10/27/2021 | 08:09am EDT
DGAP-News: VERBUND AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
VERBUND AG: updated schedule of VERBUND AG (ISIN AT0000746409)

27.10.2021 / 14:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The postponement of the 75th Annual General Meeting of VERBUND AG to Monday, 25 April 2022 has also led to changes in the corresponding dates.

The Annual General Meeting will be convened in due time in accordance with the Austrian Stock Corporation Code (Aktiengesetz, AktG) and the Articles of Association.

Please find the updated capital market calendar of VERBUND AG below:

Event Date
Annual results and publication of
2021 Annual Report		 Thursday, 17 March 2022, 8:00 a.m.
Record date for
Annual General Meeting		 Friday, 15 April 2022
Annual General Meeting Monday, 25 April 2022
Ex-dividend date Monday, 2 May 2022
Record date for dividends Tuesday, 3 May 2022
Dividend payment date Friday, 13 May 2022
Results and interim report
for quarter 1/2022		 Thursday, 12 May 2022,
8:00 a.m.
Results and interim report
for quarters 1-2/2022		 Thursday, 28 July 2022,
8:00 a.m.
Results and interim report
for quarters 1-3/2022		 Thursday, 3 November 2022,
8:00 a.m.
 

Further information is available at www.verbund.com > Investor Relations.

Contact:

Andreas Wollein
Head of Group Finance and Investor Relations
T.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604
F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694
mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com

27.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VERBUND AG
Am Hof 6A
1010 Wien
Austria
Phone: 0043-1-53113-52604
Fax: 0043-1-53113-52694
E-mail: investor-relations@verbund.com
Internet: www.verbund.com
ISIN: AT0000746409
WKN: 877738
Indices: ATX
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1244019

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1244019  27.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244019&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
