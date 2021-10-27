|
VERBUND AG: updated schedule of VERBUND AG (ISIN AT0000746409)
|
VERBUND AG: updated schedule of VERBUND AG (ISIN AT0000746409)
27.10.2021 / 14:07
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The postponement of the 75th Annual General Meeting of VERBUND AG to Monday, 25 April 2022 has also led to changes in the corresponding dates.
The Annual General Meeting will be convened in due time in accordance with the Austrian Stock Corporation Code (Aktiengesetz, AktG) and the Articles of Association.
Please find the updated capital market calendar of VERBUND AG below:
|Event
|Date
|Annual results and publication of
2021 Annual Report
|Thursday, 17 March 2022, 8:00 a.m.
|Record date for
Annual General Meeting
|Friday, 15 April 2022
|Annual General Meeting
|Monday, 25 April 2022
|Ex-dividend date
|Monday, 2 May 2022
|Record date for dividends
|Tuesday, 3 May 2022
|Dividend payment date
|Friday, 13 May 2022
|Results and interim report
for quarter 1/2022
|Thursday, 12 May 2022,
8:00 a.m.
|Results and interim report
for quarters 1-2/2022
|Thursday, 28 July 2022,
8:00 a.m.
|Results and interim report
for quarters 1-3/2022
|Thursday, 3 November 2022,
8:00 a.m.
Further information is available at www.verbund.com > Investor Relations.
Contact:
Andreas Wollein
Head of Group Finance and Investor Relations
T.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52604
F.: +43 (0)5 03 13 - 52694
mailto:investor-relations@verbund.com
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBUND AG
|
|Am Hof 6A
|
|1010 Wien
|
|Austria
|Phone:
|0043-1-53113-52604
|Fax:
|0043-1-53113-52694
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@verbund.com
|Internet:
|www.verbund.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000746409
|WKN:
|877738
|Indices:
|ATX
|Listed:
|Foreign Exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|1244019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
3 720 M
4 311 M
4 311 M
|Net income 2021
|
673 M
780 M
780 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
2 256 M
2 614 M
2 614 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|50,4x
|Yield 2021
|1,00%
|
|Capitalization
|
33 317 M
38 629 M
38 611 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|9,56x
|EV / Sales 2022
|8,33x
|Nbr of Employees
|3 011
|Free-Float
|34,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends VERBUND AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|UNDERPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|12
|Last Close Price
|
95,90 €
|Average target price
|
71,41 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
-25,5%