    VER   AT0000746409

VERBUND AG

(VER)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:18:14 2023-04-24 am EDT
81.08 EUR   -0.28%
Verbund : Annual financial report 2022 -

04/24/2023 | 02:07am EDT
VERBUND Integrated Annual Report

This report combines our annual financial report and our sustainability report.

How should this report be used?

The information in this integrated report focuses on the main aspects of economic, environmental and social performance. Additional information about the content presented here can be found

  • in the Disclosures on Management Approach (DMA) at www.verbund.com >
    Investor Relations > Financial reports,
  • in the GRI and TCFD Content Index at www.verbund.com > About VERBUND > Responsibility > Non-financial Information,
  • in the NFI download at www.verbund.com > About VERBUND > Responsibility > Non-financial Information and
  • on other web pages referred to separately.

GRI indicators, SDGs and TCFD references in the margin notes point to the corresponding content in the text.

The Integrated Annual Report is also available online at www.verbund.com >

Investor Relations > Financial reports.

The use of computing software may lead to rounding differences in the addition of rounded amounts and the calculation of percentages.

Design concept for charts and tables

Column/bar width

Wide columns or bars represent measurement parameters that can be physically counted.

Examples: MW, GWh, employees

Medium columns or bars represent aggregate amounts.

Examples: €k, €m, €bn

Narrow columns or bars represent amounts in euros per unit.

Examples: €/share, €/MWh

Lines or dotted lines represent shares, quotients or indices.

Examples: dividend yield in %, indexed share price, GDP growth in %

Colours

Current year

Neutral

Previous years

Budgeted figures

VERBUND

Emphasis

Five-year comparison

Economic performance

Unit

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Revenue1,3

€m

2,671.1

3,895.0

3,449.8

4,776.6

10,346.1

EBITDA

€m

864.2

1,183.5

1,292.8

1,579.0

3,160.7

Adjusted EBITDA2

€m

863.5

1,183.5

1,292.8

1,579.0

3,160.7

Operating result (EBIT)

€m

655.1

865.9

921.9

1,266.8

2,626.2

Operating result before effects

from impairment tests

€m

536.9

819.3

914.0

1,161.7

2,698.0

Group result

€m

433.2

554.8

631.4

873.6

1,717.0

Adjusted Group result2

€m

342.2

549.0

610.4

798.6

1,754.9

Total assets3,4

€m

11,704.8

11,838.6

11,987.7

17,281.4

19,156.6

Equity3

€m

5,941.0

6,568.0

6,807.4

6,362.9

8,323.0

Net debt

€m

2,560.7

2,256.1

1,881.2

3,510.8

3,898.3

Additions to property, plant and equipment

€m

292.5

438.9

628.5

842.8

1,180.9

Cash flow from operating activities3

€m

664.1

1,204.3

1,182.1

98.2

2,019.9

Free cash flow before dividends3

€m

415.3

817.4

582.1

- 1,010.1

452.1

Free cash flow after dividends

€m

237.2

639.3

299.5

- 1,329.5

- 25.7

EBITDA margin1,3

%

32.4

30.4

37.5

33.1

30.5

EBIT margin1,3

%

24.5

22.2

26.7

26.5

25.4

Return on capital employed (ROCE)1,3

%

5.6

7.8

9.6

11.4

21.2

Return on equity (ROE)3

%

8.2

10.2

10.7

15.0

26.5

Equity ratio (adjusted)3,4

%

52.7

57.7

58.6

37.8

44.5

Gearing

%

43.1

34.4

27.4

55.2

46.8

Net debt/EBITDA

X

3.0

1.9

1.5

2.2

1.2

FFO/Net debt (net debt coverage)

%

28.7

44.3

57.7

36.6

64.6

Gross debt coverage (FFO)

%

25.7

41.0

52.6

31.9

56.2

Gross interest cover (FFO)

X

7.3

11.9

19.4

24.9

32.3

Closing price

37.24

44.74

69.85

98.90

78.65

Market capitalisation

€m

12,937.8

15,543.4

24,267.0

34,359.4

27,324.2

Earnings per share

1.25

1.60

1.82

2.51

4.94

Cash flow per share

1.91

3.47

3.40

0.28

5.81

Carrying amount per share

15.27

16.95

17.71

15.72

20.94

Price/earnings ratio (last trading day)

X

29.87

28.02

38.43

39.33

15.91

Price/cash flow ratio

X

19.48

12.91

20.53

350.03

13.53

Price/book value ratio

X

2.44

2.64

3.95

6.29

3.76

(Proposed) dividend per share

0.42

0.69

0.75

1.05

2.44

(Proposed) special dividend per share

-

-

-

-

1.16

Dividend yield

%

1.1

1.5

1.1

1.1

4.6

Payout ratio from Group result5

%

33.7

43.2

41.3

41.8

72.8

Entity value/EBITDA

X

17.9

15.0

20.2

24.0

9.9

Average number of employees

Number

2,742

2,772

2,870

3,184

3,516

Electricity sales volume

GWh

58,908

62,179

62,741

58,896

63,431

Hydro coefficient

X

0.94

1.01

1.01

0.95

0.86

New renewables coefficient

X

0.90

1.01

1.00

0.91

0.96

  1. calculation adjusted retrospectively in accordance with IAS 8 in financial year 2019 with effect from 1 January 2018 // 2 adjusted for extraordinary effects // 3 calculation adjusted retrospectively in accordance with IAS 8 in financial year 2021 with effect from 1 January 2020 // 4 calculation adjusted retrospectively in accordance with IAS 8 in financial year 2022 with effect from 1 January 2021 //
  1. Total payout ratio (regular dividend and special dividend) calculated on the basis of the adjusted Group result amounts to 71.3% for the 2022 reporting period (previous year: 45.7%). The payout ratio exclusively for the regular dividend calculated on the basis of the adjusted Group result amounts to 48.3% for the 2022 reporting period (previous year: 45.7%).

Environmental performance

Unit

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Hydropower generation1

GWh

28,684

30,660

31,525

29,340

26,754

Wind power generation

GWh

834

929

924

839

954

Solar power generation

GWh

-

-

1

2

70

Thermal power generation

GWh

1,611

1,596

1,033

1,125

1,264

Share of generation from renewables

%

95

95

97

96

96

Specific GHG emissions

(Scope 1/total electricity generated)2

g CO2e/kWh

34

32

20

14

17

Emissions avoided through

renewable generation3

kt CO2

22,411

24,071

24,726

22,055

20,006

Social performance

Unit

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Number of employees under labour law4

Number

2,784

2,843

2,980

3,497

3,712

Training per employee5

Hours

33.6

40.0

20.0

26.4

34.4

Lost time injury frequency (LTIF)6

Number

5.4

6.4

5.6

6.8

8.9

Proportion of women

%

17.6

17.8

18.3

19.3

20.5

Average duration of employment7

Years

18.1

17.6

16.1

15.0

13.6

Employee turnover rate8

%

2.1

2.0

1.5

2.4

3.1

  1. incl. purchase rights // 2 from electricity generation and transmission (excl. GCA) as a percentage of total electricity generated (incl. purchase rights excl. electricity generated for district heating); preliminary figures before ETS audit // 3 calculated using emissions from thermal generation in Europe based on IEA figures // 4 as at 31 December, excl. members of the Executive Board and employees in partial retirement //
  1. incl. executives and long-term agency staff, excl. apprentices, apprentices in post-qualification retention period (Behaltefristen), employees seconded to third parties and those on long-term leave; excl. safety instruction // 6 ratio of workplace injuries from the first day of leave to million working hours; excl. injuries requiring only first aid measures and excl. fatal injuries. The basis for calculating the working hours is defined for the industry at 1,740 working hours per year; incl. external contractors from 2018. // 7 Personnel from acquired and newly consolidated companies are included in the duration of employment with the acquired/consolidated company and no longer in the duration of employment with the VERBUND Group. // 8 excl. retirements, incl. employees leaving during their probationary period

GRI 2-6

Basic information

Capital market calendar 2023

Share capital (€)

347,415,686

Event

Date

Shares (number)

347,415,686

Annual result 2022

16 March 2023

Publication of Integrated Annual Report

16 March 2023

Official quotation

Record date for Annual General Meeting

15 April 2023

Vienna

VER

Annual General Meeting

25 April 2023

Ex-dividend date

2

May 2023

Information systems

Record date for dividends

3

May 2023

Bloomberg

VER AV

Dividend payment date

15

May 2023

Reuters

VERB.VI

Interim report quarter 1/2023

11

May 2023

Interim report quarters 1- 2/2023

27 July 2023

ISIN

AT0000746409

Interim report quarters 1- 3/2023

2 November 2023

VERBUND

Annual Financial Report 2022

Disclaimer

Verbund AG published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 06:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
