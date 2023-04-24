Verbund : Annual financial report 2022

VERBUND Integrated Annual Report

This report combines our annual financial report and our sustainability report.

How should this report be used?

The information in this integrated report focuses on the main aspects of economic, environmental and social performance. Additional information about the content presented here can be found

in the Disclosures on Management Approach (DMA) at www.verbund.com >

in the GRI and TCFD Content Index at www.verbund.com > About VERBUND > Responsibility > Non-financial Information,

Non-financial Information and on other web pages referred to separately.

GRI indicators, SDGs and TCFD references in the margin notes point to the corresponding content in the text.

The use of computing software may lead to rounding differences in the addition of rounded amounts and the calculation of percentages.