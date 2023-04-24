Verbund : Annual financial report 2022

This report combines our annual financial report and our sustainability report.
How should this report be used?
The information in this integrated report focuses on the main aspects of economic, environmental and social performance. Additional information about the content presented here can be found
in the Disclosures on Management Approach (DMA) at www.verbund.com >
Investor Relations > Financial reports,
in the GRI and TCFD Content Index at www.verbund.com > About VERBUND > Responsibility > Non-financial Information,
in the NFI download at www.verbund.com > About VERBUND > Responsibility > Non-financial Information and
on other web pages referred to separately.
GRI indicators, SDGs and TCFD references in the margin notes point to the corresponding content in the text.
The Integrated Annual Report is also available online at www.verbund.com >
Investor Relations > Financial reports.
The use of computing software may lead to rounding differences in the addition of rounded amounts and the calculation of percentages.
Design concept for charts and tables
Column/bar width
Wide columns or bars represent measurement parameters that can be physically counted.
Examples: MW, GWh, employees
Medium columns or bars represent aggregate amounts.
Examples: €k, €m, €bn
Narrow columns or bars represent amounts in euros per unit.
Examples: €/share, €/MWh
Lines or dotted lines represent shares, quotients or indices.
Examples: dividend yield in %, indexed share price, GDP growth in %
Colours
Current year
Neutral
Previous years
Budgeted figures
VERBUND
Emphasis
Five-year comparison
Economic performance
Unit
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Revenue1,3
€m
2,671.1
3,895.0
3,449.8
4,776.6
10,346.1
EBITDA
€m
864.2
1,183.5
1,292.8
1,579.0
3,160.7
Adjusted EBITDA2
€m
863.5
1,183.5
1,292.8
1,579.0
3,160.7
Operating result (EBIT)
€m
655.1
865.9
921.9
1,266.8
2,626.2
Operating result before effects
from impairment tests
€m
536.9
819.3
914.0
1,161.7
2,698.0
Group result
€m
433.2
554.8
631.4
873.6
1,717.0
Adjusted Group result2
€m
342.2
549.0
610.4
798.6
1,754.9
Total assets3,4
€m
11,704.8
11,838.6
11,987.7
17,281.4
19,156.6
Equity3
€m
5,941.0
6,568.0
6,807.4
6,362.9
8,323.0
Net debt
€m
2,560.7
2,256.1
1,881.2
3,510.8
3,898.3
Additions to property, plant and equipment
€m
292.5
438.9
628.5
842.8
1,180.9
Cash flow from operating activities3
€m
664.1
1,204.3
1,182.1
98.2
2,019.9
Free cash flow before dividends3
€m
415.3
817.4
582.1
- 1,010.1
452.1
Free cash flow after dividends
€m
237.2
639.3
299.5
- 1,329.5
- 25.7
EBITDA margin1,3
%
32.4
30.4
37.5
33.1
30.5
EBIT margin1,3
%
24.5
22.2
26.7
26.5
25.4
Return on capital employed (ROCE)1,3
%
5.6
7.8
9.6
11.4
21.2
Return on equity (ROE)3
%
8.2
10.2
10.7
15.0
26.5
Equity ratio (adjusted)3,4
%
52.7
57.7
58.6
37.8
44.5
Gearing
%
43.1
34.4
27.4
55.2
46.8
Net debt/EBITDA
X
3.0
1.9
1.5
2.2
1.2
FFO/Net debt (net debt coverage)
%
28.7
44.3
57.7
36.6
64.6
Gross debt coverage (FFO)
%
25.7
41.0
52.6
31.9
56.2
Gross interest cover (FFO)
X
7.3
11.9
19.4
24.9
32.3
Closing price
€
37.24
44.74
69.85
98.90
78.65
Market capitalisation
€m
12,937.8
15,543.4
24,267.0
34,359.4
27,324.2
Earnings per share
€
1.25
1.60
1.82
2.51
4.94
Cash flow per share
€
1.91
3.47
3.40
0.28
5.81
Carrying amount per share
€
15.27
16.95
17.71
15.72
20.94
Price/earnings ratio (last trading day)
X
29.87
28.02
38.43
39.33
15.91
Price/cash flow ratio
X
19.48
12.91
20.53
350.03
13.53
Price/book value ratio
X
2.44
2.64
3.95
6.29
3.76
(Proposed) dividend per share
€
0.42
0.69
0.75
1.05
2.44
(Proposed) special dividend per share
€
-
-
-
-
1.16
Dividend yield
%
1.1
1.5
1.1
1.1
4.6
Payout ratio from Group result5
%
33.7
43.2
41.3
41.8
72.8
Entity value/EBITDA
X
17.9
15.0
20.2
24.0
9.9
Average number of employees
Number
2,742
2,772
2,870
3,184
3,516
Electricity sales volume
GWh
58,908
62,179
62,741
58,896
63,431
Hydro coefficient
X
0.94
1.01
1.01
0.95
0.86
New renewables coefficient
X
0.90
1.01
1.00
0.91
0.96
calculation adjusted retrospectively in accordance with IAS 8 in financial year 2019 with effect from 1 January 2018 //2 adjusted for extraordinary effects // 3 calculation adjusted retrospectively in accordance with IAS 8 in financial year 2021 with effect from 1 January 2020 // 4 calculation adjusted retrospectively in accordance with IAS 8 in financial year 2022 with effect from 1 January 2021 //
Total payout ratio (regular dividend and special dividend) calculated on the basis of the adjusted Group result amounts to 71.3% for the 2022 reporting period (previous year: 45.7%). The payout ratio exclusively for the regular dividend calculated on the basis of the adjusted Group result amounts to 48.3% for the 2022 reporting period (previous year: 45.7%).
Environmental performance
Unit
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Hydropower generation1
GWh
28,684
30,660
31,525
29,340
26,754
Wind power generation
GWh
834
929
924
839
954
Solar power generation
GWh
-
-
1
2
70
Thermal power generation
GWh
1,611
1,596
1,033
1,125
1,264
Share of generation from renewables
%
95
95
97
96
96
Specific GHG emissions
(Scope 1/total electricity generated)2
g CO2e/kWh
34
32
20
14
17
Emissions avoided through
renewable generation3
kt CO2
22,411
24,071
24,726
22,055
20,006
Social performance
Unit
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Number of employees under labour law4
Number
2,784
2,843
2,980
3,497
3,712
Training per employee5
Hours
33.6
40.0
20.0
26.4
34.4
Lost time injury frequency (LTIF)6
Number
5.4
6.4
5.6
6.8
8.9
Proportion of women
%
17.6
17.8
18.3
19.3
20.5
Average duration of employment7
Years
18.1
17.6
16.1
15.0
13.6
Employee turnover rate8
%
2.1
2.0
1.5
2.4
3.1
incl. purchase rights //2 from electricity generation and transmission (excl. GCA) as a percentage of total electricity generated (incl. purchase rights excl. electricity generated for district heating); preliminary figures before ETS audit // 3 calculated using emissions from thermal generation in Europe based on IEA figures // 4 as at 31 December, excl. members of the Executive Board and employees in partial retirement //
incl. executives and long-term agency staff, excl. apprentices, apprentices in post-qualification retention period (Behaltefristen), employees seconded to third parties and those on long-term leave; excl. safety instruction // 6 ratio of workplace injuries from the first day of leave to million working hours; excl. injuries requiring only first aid measures and excl. fatal injuries. The basis for calculating the working hours is defined for the industry at 1,740 working hours per year; incl. external contractors from 2018. // 7 Personnel from acquired and newly consolidated companies are included in the duration of employment with the acquired/consolidated company and no longer in the duration of employment with the VERBUND Group. // 8 excl. retirements, incl. employees leaving during their probationary period