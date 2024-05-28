Stock VER VERBUND AG
Verbund AG

VER

AT0000746409

Electric Utilities

Real-time Estimate Tradegate
 10:46:18 2024-05-28 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
75.02 EUR -0.10% Intraday chart for Verbund AG +0.74% -10.71%
04:26pm VERBUND : EPS upgrade (2024: +1.0%, 2025: +2.0%) Alphavalue
May. 24 Utilities EPS have not factored the rapid surge in energy prices Alphavalue
Latest news about Verbund AG

VERBUND : EPS upgrade (2024: +1.0%, 2025: +2.0%) Alphavalue
Utilities EPS have not factored the rapid surge in energy prices Alphavalue
Europe stock pickers go old-school to ride the next wave in AI RE
Verbund Launches EUR500 Million Green Bond Offer MT
VERBUND : Model update Alphavalue
Transcript : VERBUND AG, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 08, 2024
VERBUND : Q1: good volumes enable an increase in the lower end of the guidance Alphavalue
Verbund Reports Lower Q1 Group Result, Revenue MT
VERBUND AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
ERBUND AG acquired 10.15 MW wind farm in Burgenland, Austria. CI
VERBUND : Model update Alphavalue
Global markets live: Robinhood, Dollar General, KKR, Boeing, Oracle... Our Logo
VERBUND : FY23: After an exceptional year, the clouds loom over FY24 Alphavalue
Transcript : VERBUND AG, 2023 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2024
Verbund Posts Higher FY23 Attributable Profit, Revenue MT
VERBUND AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Verbund Board to Propose Special Dividend MT
VERBUND AG Proposes Regular Dividend for Financial Year 2023 CI
VERBUND AG Proposes Special Dividend for Financial Year 2023 CI
VERBUND : Target cut by -10.2% Alphavalue
Renewables, after FY23 the bottom of the wave is certainly past Alphavalue
VERBUND : EPS cut (2023: +0.0%, 2024: -8.3%) Alphavalue
EU Green-lights Verbund, Burgenland Energie JV MT
VERBUND : 9M23: Strong earnings, FY23 guidance raised. Alphavalue
VERBUND : EPS upgrade (2023: +2.8%, 2024: -0.4%) Alphavalue

Chart Verbund AG

Chart Verbund AG
Company Profile

Verbund AG is Austria's leading producer and supplier of electricity. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - production and sale of electricity (84.5%): 63.4 TWh sold in 2022 (of which primarily 30.7 TWh in Austria, 27.5 TWh in Germany and 4.4 TWh in France). At the end of 2022, the group had 163 hydraulic plants, 163 wind parks, 4 solar parks and 2 thermal plants; - electricity transportation (12.7%): operation of a high-voltage electrical network of 6,959 km; - other (2.8%): consult engineering, consulting, telecommunications and tourism services, etc.
Electric Utilities
2024-07-25 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , ATX Austrian
Income Statement Evolution

ESG Refinitiv
A-
Mean consensus
UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
75.1 EUR
Average target price
64.49 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-14.12%
VERBUND AG Stock Verbund AG
-10.77% 28.33B
NEXTERA ENERGY Stock NextEra Energy
+26.81% 157B
SOUTHERN COMPANY Stock Southern Company
+11.08% 85.01B
IBERDROLA, S.A. Stock Iberdrola, S.A.
+2.40% 83.35B
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Duke Energy Corporation
+5.11% 78.85B
ENEL S.P.A. Stock Enel S.p.A.
-1.31% 73.46B
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION Stock Constellation Energy Corporation
+96.35% 72.7B
GE VERNOVA INC. Stock GE Vernova Inc.
0.00% 48.63B
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. Stock American Electric Power Company, Inc.
+9.31% 46.9B
DOMINION ENERGY, INC. Stock Dominion Energy, Inc.
+12.71% 44.25B
