Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Verbund AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VER   AT0000746409

VERBUND AG

(VER)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:11 2022-12-13 am EST
84.23 EUR   +0.93%
10:58aVerbund Enters Italian Market With Photovoltaic Project in Apulia
DJ
09:39aVerbund Ag : VERBUND AG enters Italian market after signing a cooperation agreement with the PV-Invest Group and acquiring a photovoltaic project portfolio of up to 250 MWp in Apulia
EQ
11/22Verbund : Borealis and VERBUND erect new photovoltaic park to supply power to Borealis operations in Schwechat, Austria
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Verbund Enters Italian Market With Photovoltaic Project in Apulia

12/13/2022 | 10:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Christian Moess Laursen


Verbund AG said Tuesday that it will enter the Italian market through the acquisition of a project development company following an agreement with PV-Invest Group, a renewables investment company.

The acquisition includes development of a photovoltaic project portfolio. The portfolio, which is still in the approval phase, consists of a pipeline of up to 45 photovoltaic installations in the region of Apulia in southern Italy.

The projects are expected to achieve ready-to-build status from the third quarter of 2023, with the majority coming on stream by the end of 2024.

The Austrian electricity company plans to expand in the field of renewables, aiming to produce approximately 20-25% of its electricity from photovoltaic sources and wind power plants by 2030.


Write to Christian Moess Laursen at christian.moess@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-22 1057ET

All news about VERBUND AG
10:58aVerbund Enters Italian Market With Photovoltaic Project in Apulia
DJ
09:39aVerbund Ag : VERBUND AG enters Italian market after signing a cooperation agreement with t..
EQ
11/22Verbund : Borealis and VERBUND erect new photovoltaic park to supply power to Borealis ope..
PU
11/18Europe's STOXX 600 jumps more than 1% to end week higher
RE
11/18Austria announces windfall tax on energy companies
RE
11/17Verbund : Donation of millions from VERBUND to ISTA
PU
11/16Verbund : “Self-healing electricity grid” awarded the 2022 VERENA Award
PU
11/11Verbund : Modern apprentice lodgings with view of the Danube at Ybbs-Persenbeug power plan..
PU
11/09VERBUND AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
11/03Transcript : VERBUND AG, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VERBUND AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 862 M 8 277 M 8 277 M
Net income 2022 1 649 M 1 736 M 1 736 M
Net Debt 2022 3 538 M 3 724 M 3 724 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 4,19%
Capitalization 28 992 M 30 521 M 30 521 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,14x
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 3 487
Free-Float 34,3%
Chart VERBUND AG
Duration : Period :
Verbund AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VERBUND AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 83,45 €
Average target price 89,69 €
Spread / Average Target 7,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Strugl Vice Chairman-Management Board
Peter F. Kollmann Chief Financial Officer
Martin Ohneberg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Karl Stadler Head-Corporate Governance & Compliance
Jürgen Roth Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VERBUND AG-15.62%30 521
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.29%171 989
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.34%78 793
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.57%77 257
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.62%72 558
ENEL S.P.A.-26.23%55 594