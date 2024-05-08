Earnings forecast for 2024 adjusted: EBITDA expected to reach between around €2,800m and €3,300m and the Group result to between around €1,450m and €1,750m based on average levels of own generation from hydropower, wind power and photovoltaic production in quarters 2 - 4/2024 as well as the opportunities and risks currently identified

INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT Report of the Executive Board 5

Report of the Executive Board

Dear Shareholders,

Having posted the best result in its history last year, VERBUND can look back on an extremely successful 2023 and is starting 2024 strong, resilient and well-positioned. However, the energy market value drivers that are key to VERBUND's earnings have deteriorated compared to the highs of 2022. The second half of 2023 saw another sharp fall in prices for emission allowances and gas, which have a knock- on effect on wholesale electricity prices. The marked decline in gas prices was driven by lower demand as a result of the mild winter, Europe's somewhat sluggish economy and relatively high natural gas storage levels. Given these factors along with a lower anticipated earnings contribution from regulated grid operations, the earnings outlook for 2024 as a whole remains very healthy, but well below the results for 2023.

Despite the changes in the energy market environment, we are systematically forging ahead with our sustainable Strategy 2030, which aims to strengthen our integrated positioning in the domestic market, expand new renewables electricity generation in Europe and develop a green hydrogen economy. Mission V, which we launched at the beginning of 2023, is our roadmap for mastering the challenges ahead and pushing on with the grid and energy transition. As such, VERBUND achieved further milestones in quarter 1/2024, both in generation from renewables and in the Grid segment, designed to ensure a sustainable and reliable supply for our customers. The Reißeck II plus, Limberg III and Stegenwald hydropower plant projects under construction to boost our renewable electricity generation proceeded as planned. Reißeck II plus is slated for completion in quarter 4/2024. Over the next three years (2024-2026), we will be investing around €1.8bn in further grid expansion projects such as "Energy Security in Upper Austria (Central region)" and the 380 kV Salzburg line. VERBUND's strategy also envisages significant growth in photovoltaics, wind power and battery storage between now and 2030, by which time we aim to generate around 25% of our total electricity from photovoltaic systems and onshore wind power plants. Austria, Spain, Germany and Italy are some of the countries identified as strategic target markets for this. Expanding wind and solar power will expose the grid to major fluctuations that have to be balanced out by (pumped) storage power plants and, in future, increasingly by battery storage. VERBUND therefore plans to install 1 GW of battery storage capacity by the end of 2030.

VERBUND posted slightly lower results in quarter 1/2024 due to a weaker energy market environment. EBITDA fell by 8.7% year-on-year to €883.4m. The Group result was down 4.3% to €506.0m. At 1.29, the hydro coefficient for the run-of-river power plants was 36 percentage points above the prior-year figure and 29 percentage points higher than the long-term average. By contrast, generation from annual storage power plants fell by 4.8% in quarter 1/2024 compared with the prior-year reporting period. Generation from hydropower thus increased by 1,804 GWh to 7,893 GWh. Earnings were hard-hit by the sharp drop in futures prices for wholesale electricity that were relevant for the reporting period. Spot market prices likewise retreated in quarter 1/2024. The average sales price achieved for own generation from hydropower fell by €84.7/MWh to €118.1/MWh. Despite higher generation from photovoltaic installations and wind power plants, particularly those that came on stream in Spain, the earnings contribution from the New renewables segment declined slightly due to lower sales prices. A significantly higher earnings contribution in the Sales segment had a positive effect, partly due to lower procurement costs, while the contribution from the Grid segment suffered from a significant drop in